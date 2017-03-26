Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro
Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Radio Sailing Woking

by Roger Stollery today at 3:37 pm 26 March 2017

Radio Sailing Woking put on a very good event for Marbleheads in beautiful sunny and windy conditions with 26 entries from 17 clubs and 11 races were sailed.

Although the forecast was for strong east north-easterly wind blowing over and around a bank of trees behind the control area, wind became more easterly blowing more down the lake yet still giving swirling gusts and leaving holes on the windward leeward course set by Race Officer, Terry Rensch. The first race started promptly at 10 o'clock for what would turn out to be a marvellous day's racing. After a couple of races the course required a bit of re-alignment to match the wind veering east, but after this the racing flowed well with skippers behaving themselves with few raised voices. Indeed often heard above this, or the silence, were the shrieks of delight of competitor's young children enjoying playing games by the lakeside.

Tony Edwards sailing a GRUNGE started well by winning Race 1 and then going on to win Race 3. Peter Stollery sailing an UPROAR also won his first race and then had a series of second places and a win in Race 5. Darin Ballington sailing a GRUNGE was also consistent gaining 4 fourth places after a win in Race 2. The lunchtime leaderboard features these three skippers with Peter 7, Darin 12 and Tony 15 points.

During a short break for lunch the breeze built with almost all sporting B rigs. There was even more spectacular planing on the off wind legs in the vicious gusts at the beginning of the run to the leeward gate where the wind suddenly died in the lee of the trees allowing boats to bunch up and make the gate rounding difficult and bringing in an element of chance. The race victories were split amongst the fleet and a large number of the fleet going up and down between the two heats. The increased breeze allowed the increasingly large number of spectators to see the boats at their speedy best, as the afternoon's racing was a fantastic way to start the season.

Tony kicked off the afternoon with a win and then Rob Vice sailing an UPROAR took Race 7, before letting Darin win Races 8 and 9. Colin Goodman, who had been very consistent all day sailing his QUARK, took Race 10 and the final race was won by a welcome newcomer to the Marblehead fleet, Nick Ennion sailing a QUARK. Special mention to others included Tracey sailing her STARKERS for a well-deserved trip in to A heat, despite all attempts to throw it away on the finishing line; Hugh McAdoo on return to the rankings after recent race team duties sailing his PRIME NUMBER and Duncan Ellis who is starting to show glimpses of form with his STARKERS CUBED.

Running at the gate during Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Woking - photo © Jenifer Bunnett
Running at the gate during Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Woking - photo © Jenifer Bunnett

Although those close to the top were starting their campaign for 2017 with a clear intention to gain points for selection for the British team for the 2018 World Championship in Biblis, Germany, it was good to see the enduring nature of this class and boats to be able to report some notable races for the lower positions. The final reckoning saw the overall result being decided on the last race; Darin needed to beat Peter by two places or more to win and he did so by finishing second allowing him to tie with Peter and win on count back, with 3 as opposed to 2 wins.

Colin Goodman and Tony Edwards pushed both of the top two all day, but couldn't quite match the consistency, with a small gap back to the rest of the top ten, Roger Stollery, John "Shozza" Shorrock, Hugh McAdoo and James Edwards all being within 8 points of each other.

There were five different designs in the top ten, proving again that good race skills are as important as boat design in this closely fought class. Thanks to Terry Rensch for running the event, Simon Jeffs, Peter Dunne and the Radio Sailing Woking Club for their efforts and the class skippers for making this a great start to the 2017 season. All in all another fantastic day for the Marblehead class with more to come in a 2017 season packed full of good events, which apart from the Nationals and Ranking events include the GAMES series run in the Met and Southern district especially for Marblehead club sailors.

Overall Results: (top ten)

1st Darin Ballington (Manor Park) GRUNGE 21pts
2nd Peter Stollery (Guildford) UPROAR 21pts
3rd Colin Goodman (Coalhouse Fort) QUARK 34pts
4th Tony Edwards (Yeovil) GRUNGE 41pts
5th Roger Stollery (Guildford) UPROAR 57pts
6th John Shorrock (Datchet Water) QUARK 61pts
7th Hugh McAdoo (Datchet Water) PRIME NUMBER 62pts
8th James Edwards (Yeovil) GRUNGE 65pts
9th Vinnie Zammit (Norwich) STARKERS CUBED 76pts
10th Rob Vice (Clapham) UPROAR 81pts

Ladies prize Tracey Ballington, Manor Park
Furthest travelled, Damian Ackroyd, Leeds and Bradford

Darin Ballington wins Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Woking - photo © Roger Stollery
Darin Ballington wins Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Woking - photo © Roger Stollery
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC Laser Northern Summer Series 1
National TT at West Lancs Dave Fowler enjoyed blue skies at the Poole RC Laser TT event last weekend, so he decided to bring it back 'Up North' as we were in need of a bit of nicer weather. 13 skippers arrived ready for battle to enjoy the first Northern TT. Posted on 5 Apr One Metres at Castle Semple
UK IOM Ranking Event 1 & 2 With the European Championships confirmed by IOMICA next year in Croatia the GBR IOM fleet ventured to Scotland to commence the 2017 class ranking series hosted by Buchanness Radio Yacht Club on behalf of the MYA Scottish District. Posted on 5 Apr Vane 36R Woods Cup Trophy
At Fleetwood Model Yacht Club What no batteries? Well actually no batteries, no winch, no servo and no radio gear whatsoever. Just a gadget at the back end connected to the rudder to operate a touch as the wind veers back and forth. Posted on 3 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Now up to six skippers in total We are now up to 6 skippers in number. This week we had the unbeatable John P., also Mike who only usually only sails in a blue moon so I'm told, and the gentle as anybody you'd like to know Ian. Posted on 31 Mar RC Lasers TT at Poole
Always a blue sky welcome I don't know what it is, but Poole seems to always give the Lasers a blue sky welcome. Due to the wind direction, off the houses, Race Officer Peter Wiles and his team set a course in the large lake, laying a beat/run with dog leg course. Posted on 29 Mar Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Giving it a whirl on a windy day Many will remember I had a couple of visits to Fleetwood's Tuesday RC Mustang sailing yachts last year. Well now I've gone and got myself one. Last Tuesday looked an ideal day to give it a whirl, as I tend to like the windy days. Posted on 24 Mar RC Laser & Df65 Southport Winter Series overall
A very windy finale at West Lancs Relentless rain for the last month or so - have we not had enough? The journey in saw more of it, but just as you arrived at 10:00, magically it stopped. It was windy... very windy... probably 25mph from the west. Posted on 23 Mar RC Laser Fleetwood Spring Series day 1
Sluice gate open at the bridge end As you approached Laidleys Walk, you couldn't but help notice that there was water in the Model boating lake. Then, just as you rounded the Sea Cadet HQ roundabout, you realised that there wasn't enough in the lake to actually sail in. Posted on 17 Mar Lymington DF65 March Championship
Competitive and cheap racing in the marina On Saturday March 11th Lymington Town Sailing Club's RC Yachting section met for their March monthly championship. Posted on 16 Mar Scottish IOM Travellers at Levenhall
18 skippers for first event of the 2017 season The first event of the Scottish Travellers IOM series for 2017 attracted eighteen skippers with fifteen from six of the Scottish District clubs together with three raiders from Killingworth south of the border. Posted on 12 Mar

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy