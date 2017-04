Sailing courses in Greece Our base is well established in Lefkas . We offer a range of RYA courses from Competent Crew for beginners up to Yacht Master. Combine a holiday in the sun with an invaluable qualification, enabling you to sail around the world for years to come.

Plot your course for the BVI It turns out April’s not only fools and showers; in fact, it’s prime time to look ahead to your sailing escape for later this year. Whilst winter rolls in at home, chase the sun to the British Virgin Islands . Set sail on flotilla with the reassurance of support from the Sunsail lead crew. Book now to get first pick of the fleet.

Sunsail sponsor Dartmouth Royal Regatta

Announced as Official Sailing Charter Partner From fantastic dinghy, yacht and keelboat sailing to crabbing competitions and Kon-Tiki raft racing this year's Dartmouth Regatta is all set to be a fantastic family experience – both on and off the water.

Sunsail announces series sponsorship

For BUCS Sailing Championships For the first time, sailors from British universities will have the chance to be crowned ultimate university champions and compete for a brand new championship series trophy, the Sunsail University Club Championship.

Discover the British Virgin Islands with Sunsail

Sail together with lead crew support in the BVI Near constant sunshine and consistent trade winds make the British Virgin Islands one of the world's greatest yachting arenas. We've been sailing there for nearly 20 years and have honed our flotilla routes to include the best of the best.

Job Opportunity at Sunsail

Graphic Designer (on & offline) in-house marketing Are you a visual storyteller? Can you craft inspiring videos and ads that help people see the world differently? Sunsail is a world-leading adventure holiday company seeking a brilliant graphic designer to join our in-house team.

All-change for Solva Sailing Club

Thanks to Sunsail's 'Funding the Future' Solva Sailing Club is a tiny club which aims to encourage more people, particularly youngsters, to take up sailing. They are based in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, surrounded by some of the most beautiful and unspoilt coastal waters in the UK.

Astonishing destinations for every season

Visit Corfu with Sunsail One the greenest Greek islands, olive tree-carpeted Corfu is more traditional than other holiday honeypots. Remote inland roads have barely been updated since the 1800s, so we say, all the more reason to stick to the coast.

Watch the America's Cup in Bermuda

Charter with Sunsail partner Britannia Hospitality Unique Britannia Hospitality day spectator package at the America's Cup. A week's bareboat charter in Grenada with Yacht Damage Waiver and fuel. ATOL protected flights from the UK to Grenada, on to Bermuda and returning to UK.

Write your own Greek odyssey

Go your own way with Sunsail One of the world's oldest cities, Athens' location in Southern Greece made it an important gateway to Europe, Asia and Africa. Today, Athens remains beloved of sailors for much the same reason.

Sunsail sponsor Southampton Sailing Week

Stepping on board as an official event partner Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner.