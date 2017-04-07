SoftBank Team Japan's Nick Holroyd on The Art of Foils

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Nick Holroyd, Technical Director for SoftBank Team Japan, who led the design of the first foiling America's Cup yacht four years ago, has some expertise in this field and took the time to share his perspective on what he's been seeing develop on the new America's Cup Class yachts.

What secrets lie underwater on an America's Cup​ Class race yacht? Take a look as we dive into the art of foils...

Related Articles

From 37 years old to like new

We speak to Roger Proctor about re-activating Toppers We spoke to Roger Proctor, son of Ian Proctor who designed the Topper dinghy, about a new scheme to re-activate old Toppers and get them back out on the water.

The Lark class at 50

We speak to Class Chairman Nigel Scott It's hard to believe that the Larks are celebrating their 50th Anniversary, but I found the class very much has its eyes on the future rather than reminiscing about past glories...

Interview with Team Allen's Megan Pascoe

Reigning 2.4mR World and European Champion We recently spoke with Team Allen's Megan Pascoe, the reigning 2.4mR World and European Champion, about the diverse 2017 season she has lined up, having the support of Allen Brothers, Paralympic sailing, and steps to increase participation in the sport.

A Legend Returns

Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian 2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Developing products with Gul

We speak to B14 & Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes We spoke to B14 and Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes about the sponsorship arrangement he has with Gul, how this helps him in his sailing, the feedback he gives to Gul on product, and what he and the B14 class have lined up for the 2017 season.

Harken Brand Ambassador Ben Saxton

Rob Henderson talks to the Nacra 17 helm Rob Henderson talks Ben Saxton about his sailing background, the best sailor he's ever sailed against (or with), his UK dinghy and Olympic sailing, finding a new Nacra 17 crew, his move to multihulls, the Harken gear he uses and Nacra 17s foiling.

Selden's new jib halyard turning block

Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast.

Gul and sailing event sponsorship

We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul.

Getting your kids into sailing?

Make it fun! By far the best way of increasing sailing participation is to get kids hooked on the sport. While we all know that sailing can be such an enjoyable pastime, persuading our own children of this can sometimes be a tricky task.