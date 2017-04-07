SoftBank Team Japan's Nick Holroyd on The Art of Foils
by SoftBank Team Japan today at 12:02 pm
7 April 2017
SoftBank Team Japan's Nick Holroyd talks foils © Matt Knighton / SoftBank Team Japan
What secrets lie underwater on an America's Cup Class race yacht? Take a look as we dive into the art of foils...
Nick Holroyd, Technical Director for SoftBank Team Japan, who led the design of the first foiling America's Cup yacht four years ago, has some expertise in this field and took the time to share his perspective on what he's been seeing develop on the new America's Cup Class yachts.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!