Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
North Sails Lark RJ-3 Jib
North Sails Lark RJ-3 Jib

Chicken Lips brings the country to Sail Port Stephens

by Lisa Ratcliff, SPS media today at 6:39 am 3-9 April 2017

Mark Hillis's trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina region where a lack of wide deep-water lakes means the crew has to travel from Wagga Wagga for their racing fix.

"If we tipped that boat over in Wagga's Lake Albert the mast would go through someone's front window," Hillis grins. "The lake is so small and only two metres deep. Our nearest 'lake' is the Pacific Ocean so we travel to where the regattas are.

"So far we've done the Marlay Point race and the Festival of Sails at Geelong, and we wanted to come to Port Stephens, we love it here.

"Two more Fareasts will be joining us on Friday for the Performance Racing series so we'll have others to really match up against," he added at the conclusion of the first stage of the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens on Wednesday April 5.

Chicken Lips during the Commodore's Cup at Sail Port Stephens - photo © SPS Media
Chicken Lips during the Commodore's Cup at Sail Port Stephens - photo © SPS Media

"We don't take any of this too seriously," Hillis remarked on their combined points in the Commodore's Cup, not helped by being over at the start in Wednesday's final race and the five minute penalty they accepted over restarting against the fast-running tide.

The semi-retired caravan dealer is realistic that "based on our results, professional skippering isn't really an option for me."

Dealer Gerrit Veenemans has registered his Queensland Fareast 28 and Matthew Brown's Sea Dragon, also from the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, will be on the Performance Racing division two start line for the next three days.

Chicken Lips is the nickname of Mark's wife Christine, something "she's not going to comment on" Hillis smiles. There are cartoon chicken graphics on the boat and the words 'Go the Chook' on the boat and crew shirts, and many of Mark's comments are on-theme.

"Our pace upwind is about the same as everybody else but these boats are designed for windward return racing which I don't really like. I love sightseeing. When the courses are designed around spinnaker runs feathers start to fly on the Chook."

Hillis always wanted a new boat and when this Fareast 28 came on the market it was the right-priced opportunity he'd been waiting for. He bought it nine months ago, waited out the winter then started turning up at regattas to represent Wagga Wagga Sailing Club.

"It's really good value for money, easily transportable and it looks good too!" the owner reckons.

Chicken Lips' striking grey and orange colour scheme makes it easy to spot among a sea of white Commodore's Cup yachts. So impressed with the colour scheme was the Fareast dealer, he went for the same look for his personal boat.

So far the highlight of Sail Port Stephens for Christine and Mark was seeing dolphins in Nelson Bay on Tuesday during the Commodore's Cup passage race. "It was a real thrill for us country people to see three or four dolphins. Christine was so excited. I'll bring some sheep up here for you guys next year."

Sail Port Stephens is organised by Corlette Point Sailing Association and supported by Destination NSW, Port Stephens Council, Pantaenius Insurance, Garmin, Port Stephens Accommodation, Port Stephens Strata and more.

More information on the event website at www.sailportstephens.com.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sail Port Stephens day 3
Twists and turns in the final Commodore's Cup race Peter and Drew van Ryn's 25 year-old Sea Hawk took out the Commodore's Cup division one pointscore by four points in their first regatta since 2011 and division two went to the wire, Dave Griffin's Alfresco the victor on a countback. Posted on 5 Apr Vittoria's classy touch at Sail Port Stephens
Classic timber boat cutting through the Nelson Bay chop Amid the gleaming white fibreglass boats racing en masse at the Commodores Cup, stage one of the two-part 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens, is the classic timber boat Vittoria cutting a wide path through the gentle Nelson Bay chop. Posted on 5 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 2
Everything right Day two yielded a new division one winner and though the Archambault 32 Esprit's handicap slug after day one made a second victory much tougher, sailing couple Jane Bartels and Greg Wilkins romped in another division two win. Posted on 4 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 1
Cracking start on Nelson Bay A huge fleet enjoyed a cracking start to the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens sailed on Nelson Bay in warm 15-20 knot SSE winds. Posted on 3 Apr Revised dates for Sail Port Stephens 2017
Avoiding a clash with the peak Easter period The 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens regatta is expanding and moving to a new timeslot in April 2017, avoiding a clash with the peak Easter period. Posted on 28 Aug 2016 NSW IRC titles decided
At Sail Port Stephens When the weather cooled after a glorious and mostly dry week at Sail Port Stephens, the action hit boiling point offshore in the IRC fleet contesting the final day of their state title across three divisions. Posted on 17 Apr 2016 Broughton race for Hicko
At Sail Port Stephens A morning drifter delaying the race starts both inshore and offshore graduated to a gloriously warm light air afternoon for the first-ever Sail Port Stephens' Broughton Island Passage Race. Posted on 16 Apr 2016 Ichi Ban states intention
With opening hat-trick at Sail Port Stephens Matt Allen's NSW IRC Championship title quest is in full swing with three straight wins and an early IRC division 1 series lead for his TP52 Ichi Ban on the opening day at Sail Port Stephens. Posted on 15 Apr 2016 Commodore's Cup day 3
Jab and Even Finer victors at Sail Port Stephens It wouldn't be a Sail Port Stephens without a downpour and the Commodore's Cup fleet contesting the final of their three-race series copped a drenching amid sunshine, rainbows and tricky winds ranging from zero to 10 knots and west to east. Posted on 13 Apr 2016 Commodore's Cup day 2
Jab out-punches Arch Rival at Sail Port Stephens Two Sail Port Stephens Commodore's Cup fleets raced inshore at Nelson Bay on the NSW mid north coast in 12-15 knot sou'easters as the warm and dry autumn regatta continues. Posted on 12 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy