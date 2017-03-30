Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Hamble River Sailing Club Early Bird Wednesday Series - Day 2

by Trevor Pountain today at 8:20 pm 30 March 2017

Ten to twelve knots from the NNW and sun was the forecast for this Wednesday's race, and so it was. This, allied to a high water time of 18.25 Portsmouth, meant that finding race marks with sufficient water was a relatively simple process. The only question left, at this time of the year is, will the light disappear before the wind fades?

With this in mind, a series of windward/leeward legs with lots of options to shorten was planned by the race team on the Committee Boat "Obsession". The start was in the vicinity of Bald Head as always, but on this occasion the direction of travel to the first mark would be up Southampton Water not down it.

The much improved conditions meant that fourteen boats came to the start area for this second race of the series including three XODs, a rare sight in early April. Class 3 and the XODs went first with very little fuss. The second combined start, Class 1 & Class2, proved more challenging to the participants. About half the fleet decided to go at the warning signal. This, despite the clear VHF communication of the start time to all and, the absence of flags being lowered. In addition, the fact that there was a bias at the committee boat end and some flood still running was missed by most. Even "Voodoo" Pete Rous, who came to have a look, declared "there's no tide here" whilst passing "Obsession" who was pinned at 90 degrees to the 12 knot breeze by something.

XOD start on day 2 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain
XOD start on day 2 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain

In the end they all got away at the correct time, though some such as "Midnight Cowboy" Steph Merry, had by their own admission, a "bad start" compared to their over eager first go. A good first beat, with the tide under the fleet, is a rare thing on a Hamble Wednesday night. The yachts were soon spread East and West in Southampton Water with the J80 "X"S a little too west as a coaster came down the main channel. They tacked back eventually without any sound signals necessary.

It was obvious that one and a half laps were the best that could be achieved and the committee boat moved to shorten at Cat Head. In Class 1, "Midnight Cowboy" recovered from her start, to take line honours and first place on handicap. With her crew returned from skiing in Italy," La Nef IV" John Noe, came second. "XS" RSrnYC Academy, having had everything their own way last week, had to make do with third. However, if the number of knee replacements aboard" Midnight Cowboy" is anything to go by the crew XS have time on their side.

Sunset on day 2 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain
Sunset on day 2 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain

In Class 2, history repeated itself, at least as far as 1st and 2nd place was concerned. "M'enfin?!" Sophie Chudziak and Bertrand Malas were 1st followed by "Two Frank" Samantha Flint and Olly Love. "Vlad the Impala" Peter Dessent, came through into 3rd.

The XOD Class, had, "Calypso" Tim Harding, but aimed by Peter Baines, 1st, followed by" It" John Butt 2nd and "Dolphin" 3rd. It was said, by Keith Hughes, that there was a birthday to celebrate on "Dolphin", but, as is often the case nowadays, this turned out to be false news.

Mike James in "Forethought of Gosport" won Class 3.

So, as the sun sank quickly in the west the crews went ashore for Chicken Curry, Chilli Con Carne or Stuffed Peppers with salad, coleslaw and a baked potato. I can remember when it was egg, beans and chips or egg, beans and chips!

Full results can be found at www.hrsc.org.uk/club-results

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 1
Starting gun fired soon after Article 50 triggered Just after mid-day on Wednesday, Article 50 was triggered in Brussels, and, as the race team crept out of the Hamble everything looked grey and dismal. Posted on 31 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship
To take place on 3-4 June in Hamble The Women's Open Keelboat Championship will be returning to Hamble for its 9th outing in 2017. This year the event, hosted once again by Hamble River Sailing Club, is being held on the weekend of 3-4th June 2017. Posted on 23 Feb 35th Hamble Winter Series day 8
Brisk and chilly breeze for the final race A brisk and chilly 12-20 knot breeze greeted competitors in the final race of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, providing some great conditions for a fitting end to a close fought series in all classes. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 7
Great racing despite waking to biblical rain Despite awaking to biblical rain and the best efforts of Storm Angus, the braver souls in the Hamble Winter Series fleet were rewarded with some champagne sailing. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 6
Nifty is now eight points clear at the top of IRC 1 Saturday's miserable autumn rain cleared up in time for the weather gods to deliver a day of champagne sailing for Sunday's Hamble Winter Series race. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 5
Noticeably colder after the mid-season break The Hamble Winter Series might have only taken a week's mid-season break, but the weather had become noticeably colder since the last race a fortnight ago. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 4
Shifty, gusty winds and steep waves It was a day of shifty, gusty winds and steep waves for the fourth weekend of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, which this week played host to the Hamble Big Boat Championships and the Hamble One Design Championships. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 3
Oilskin-swaddled crews enjoy champagne sailing Despite a pessimistic forecast, oilskin-swaddled crews competing in the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a day of champagne sailing – with only a few rain squalls to remind them that Autumn is setting in. Posted on 17 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy