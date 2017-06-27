50 days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup

by 35th America's Cup today at 8:05 pm

5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America's Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.

Why does the competition, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June, promise to be so good? Here are just a select number of reasons why:

The America's Cup Class (ACC) boats being raced by the six America's Cup teams are the fastest and most maneuverable in the history of the America's Cup. Hydrofoiling, carbon-fibre catamarans, literally flying above the surface of the water at speeds over 90kph (50 knots), powered not by traditional sails but by wingsails.

The ACC boats are not only capable of incredible speeds on the water, more than three-times the speed of the wind, they are also able to complete an entire race, approximately 20 minutes, up on their 'foils, tacking and gybing without their hulls touching the water, and sailing upwind above the waves. This is spectacular, but it also puts even more pressure on the crews on board who will know that one small mistake could be the difference between winning and losing. The margins are going to be that tight. Dip your bow in the water for a split second and your opponent could be out of reach in the blink of an eye.

The sailors on board the ACC boats are supreme athletes, comparable to NFL linebackers or Olympic sprinters in their power output levels, strength and stamina. They are truly heroic figures, people who are heroes to the next generation of sailors, but their sporting abilities transcend their sport – they are, in a word, superhuman.

Bermuda, now basking in Spring sunshine, is the perfect sailing venue and is preparing itself to put on one of the biggest events in its more-than-400 year history. The island's crystal clear, turquoise, flat waters will be the stage upon which the America's Cup teams will race, on the Great Sound, and the pink sand beaches, the legendary warmth and hospitality of the people will make memories for everyone who travels to Bermuda for lifetimes to come.

The America's Cup Village will be the beating heart of all the 35th America's Cup action. A purpose built site, located in Bermuda's historic Royal Naval Dockyard, is going to be home to a pitlane atmosphere with all teams side by side. The venue will also be host to a range of fantastic spectator experiences, whether they are a General Admission ticket holder watching the racing from the public promenade, a Grandstand seat holder enjoying the shade and food and drinks served at their seats, people partying in the Goslings Dark 'n Stormy® Island Bar or those living the VIP lifestyle in the Longtail Lounge. There are tickets to suit every need, all available right now from www.americascup.com/tickets

The America's Cup is a unique, world-class sports event and one of its many facets that sets it apart is the ability of fans to watch the action both from on land, in the America's Cup Village, and on the water. There is a range of on water spectator boat experiences available, private boat registrations or the option of crewed hospitality packages available from the Official Charter Yacht Suppliers to the 35th America's Cup, Helm Events, www.helmevents.com and The Moorings www.moorings.com.

Finally (for this list, even though this could go on for ever!), while all eyes will be on the competition for the America's Cup itself, there is a huge range of other events taking place that will captivate everyone who is part of the 35th America's Cup.

The America's Cup Superyacht Program, run in conjunction with BWA Yachting will bring 50 of the world's greatest, most beautiful boats to Bermuda as part of the official program, with over 30 more expected to make their way to Bermuda, making this one of the largest collections of superyachts, and megayachts, anywhere in the world, ever.

A number of the yachts in that program are also taking part in the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta, run by Boat International. This will see racing taking place in Bermuda offshore, with truly breathtaking boats competing for the title won in 2013 by Adela.

If that is not enough, the America's Cup J Class Regatta will bring together most of the iconic J Class boats for their own regatta. This will be a truly spectacular sight to behold, and will be one of the greatest highlights of not only the 35th America's Cup, but the entire sailing calendar, worldwide, in 2017.

Finally, the Red Bull Youth America's Cup will feature 12 teams of young guns racing AC45 foiling catamarans, the same boats used by the America's Cup teams in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in 2015 / 2016, all fighting in fleet races for the chance to put themselves on the America's Cup map. The Red Bull Youth America's Cup is one of the primary stepping stones to a career in competitive sailing, and racing in front of the America's Cup teams themselves puts the pressure on the 12 competing in Bermuda 2017 unlike any other showcase event. Expect fast, furious action as the next superstars test their mettle.

That is just a taste of why the 35th America's Cup is going to be such an incredible event. Now, with just 50 days to go, click on www.americascup.com/tickets to book your place at the greatest race on water.