Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover

Three new RS Teras at Bowmoor Sailing Club with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust

by Doug Roberts today at 9:59 am 8 April 2017
Bowmoor Sailing Club purchase 3 RS Tera dinghies with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust © Karen Cooke

Bowmoor Sailing Club has just purchased 3 RS Tera dinghies with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust to give our junior sailors an alternative choice of boat. These boats will be made available to our junior members for training and racing.

The photo above was taken at one of our junior / youth training courses which are held on a regular basis to improve their sailing skills and to provide lots of fun. They then went on to see how well the RS Teras sailed and were very pleased with them.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted today at 10:12 am Lasers at Bowmoor
It's official, Spring is here It's official, Spring is here. A perfect sailing day, 15 to 20 knots and glorious sunshine greeted 19 sailors for the first Wessex Grand Prix event of the season, running in parallel with the Byte Open meeting. Posted on 4 Apr RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar Byte Travellers at Bowmoor
A bright and shiny morning to start the series It was a bright and shiny morning last Saturday when 22 Bytes turned up at Bowmoor Sailing Club, supported by 17 Lasers, for the first Byte open of the season. Posted on 28 Mar RS Tera Training Weekend at Port Dinorwic
Second boot camp with coach Brett Cokayne On the weekend of 11th-12th March 2017 the North Wales RS Tera fleet enjoyed their second weekend boot camp with coach Brett Cokayne, hosted by Port Dinorwic Sailing Club. Posted on 15 Mar We speak to Team Dylan Squared
Team Allen RS Feva sailors We spoke to Dylan Collingbourne and Dylan McPherson, who together are Team Dylan Squared, on the Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their sailing in the RS Feva, their previous sailing in RS Teras and being part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Mar Notice of Race and Entry Form now available
For Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 The Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 is already shaping up to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected. Posted on 2 Mar Supernova Winter Championship Postponed
Event now to be held on 8th April Due to the high winds as part of storm Doris the Oxford Carriers / Force 4 Chandlery Supernova Winter championships is being postponed from tomorrow until 8 April. Posted on 24 Feb RS Tera Start of Season Championship preview
At Northampton Sailing Club on 22-23 April Entry is now open for the RS Tera Start of Season Championship, proudly sponsored by RS Sailing Store. Held at Northampton Sailing Club 22-23rd April 2017, it promises to be a super event with a high turnout expected. Posted on 24 Feb Supernova Winter Championship preview
Season opener at Bowmoor this Saturday This season's opener, the Winter Championship, is happening at Bowmoor this coming Saturday 25th February and the forecast is looking breezy! Posted on 20 Feb

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy