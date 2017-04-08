Three new RS Teras at Bowmoor Sailing Club with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust
by Doug Roberts today at 9:59 am
8 April 2017
Bowmoor Sailing Club purchase 3 RS Tera dinghies with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust © Karen Cooke
Bowmoor Sailing Club has just purchased 3 RS Tera dinghies with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust to give our junior sailors an alternative choice of boat. These boats will be made available to our junior members for training and racing.
The photo above was taken at one of our junior / youth training courses which are held on a regular basis to improve their sailing skills and to provide lots of fun. They then went on to see how well the RS Teras sailed and were very pleased with them.
