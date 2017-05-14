Normandy Channel Race: It's the skippers that really tell it how it is!

To date there are 23 highly motivated duos duly registered to take the start of the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race on Sunday 14 May 2017.

The original event, also reserved for Class40s and double-handed crews, started and finished in Caen, via a sumptuous and eminently sporty course hugging the shores of Normandy, England and Ireland. The beauty of its route, its technical and tactical difficulties, its multiple twists and turns and its line-up pitted against sailors of a similar standard, make the Normandy Channel Race an increasingly unmissable event for the sailors, who come from all over the world year on year. Indeed, eight nationalities will be represented at this edition, Omani, Finnish and Japanese sailors among the most exotic. Their impressions of the event can only really be translated by a single, unanimous sentiment: passion.

Miranda Merron (GB) Campagne de France – 6th participation, teamed up with Halvard Mabire:

"As an English sailor living in Normandy, this race seems to have been designed for me! Sailing in the Solent is a bit like walking around my own garden. However, the race is tough and intense, with no real recovery phase. We encounter really 'boat-breaking' seas when we have to slog our way up to Tuskar, particularly on a beat. The pace is always very high here as the level of the competition is constantly progressing, forcing us to constantly race at 110%. That's the beauty of this race and it complements the beauty of the landscapes in Cornwall and Ireland... once the fog deigns to lift..."

Jean Galfione (F), Serenis Consulting – 7th participation, teamed up with Nicolas Troussel (winner in 2015):

"The Normandy Channel Race is the Class40's showcase race. I value both its organisation and the start from the centre of Caen, which gets us right up close to the public. In sporting terms, it's an incredible event of a rare intensity, where we are in permanent contact and witness some improbable twists and turns. It's a short race in terms of duration, but it's unpredictable and very difficult. Whether it's the English Channel, the Celtic Sea or the Irish Sea, the pitfalls are numerous and it is impossible to get any respite. I'm setting sail with Nico Troussel, who is very familiar with the event and the boat. This will be my 7th participation and I hope to improve on my best ranking so far, which is a 6th place. For my second season with this boat, I feel more confident and I want to make progress with a view to my participation in the Route du Rhum 2018."

Phil Sharp (GB) Imerys, 2nd participation, Co-skipper not yet appointed:

"The Normandy Channel Race takes in one of the most difficult routes and currents in the world. This makes the event very technical and particularly demanding. Success depends on both good tactics and the performance of the boat. I finished second last year, three minutes shy of the winner and I'm setting out with a spirit of revenge, very determined to win it this year. I hope to have made some advances with the boat during her winter refit. The Normandy Channel Race is the 'must' event of the Class40 circuit. I'll give my all right till the last..."

Sidney Gavignet (F) Oman Sail, 1st participation, teamed up with Fahad Al Hasni (Oman):

"The Class40 appears to be the perfect craft for satisfying our objectives for apprenticeship and training of the Omani racers. It's a real race boat; powerful as well as very tolerant. The Normandy Channel Race will be our first confrontation at this level. The competition is sure to make its presence felt in terms of both numbers and quality. That's something else we're looking for in this class, with some fine fleet starts in prospect. The course is tough, whether it be from a strategic or technical standpoint. The race could go any which way and we'll be approaching it with what are certainly moderate, but also very real aims, and we would be highly delighted by a podium place."

Halvard Mabire, Campagne de France, 6th participation:

"The Normandy Channel Race is the most important race on the Class 40 circuit. It gathers together the top specialists on this craft, from all sailing backgrounds, on a fabulous, technical course. Once again, this year's crop of sailors will be incredibly competitive and, like every year, you would have to be very canny to predict a winner.

We've been doing a lot of sailing in the West Indies over the course of the winter with our Campagne de France, launched just last year. We've made a lot of progress and we're itching to do battle against the stiff opposition competing in the Normandy Channel Race. We'll be doing our very best again this year in a bid to stay as close as we can to the head of the fleet... "

