Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Harken Reflex Gloves
Harken Reflex Gloves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Richard Watsham today at 7:31 am 1 April 2017

Thanks to Richard Watsham who captures a great day's racing in his report perfectly; 27 RS Aeros travelled to Burghfield SC in order to compete in the inaugural sustainability challenge. With three fantastic trophies donated to the class by the Green Blue, warm spring sunshine and a light to moderate breeze the stage was set for a great first event on the UK Southern Circuit calendar 2017.

17 entries for the 9 rig, 7 entries in the 7 rig, and 3 opting for the 5 rig provided for fantastic fleet racing and close boat to boat tactical sailing.

After a slight delay in proceeding to allow for those unfortunate sailors affected by the closure of a section of the M4, racing kicked off just after 1100. Paul and Greg Bartlett deserve a prize for the speediest rigging of their Aero's after braving the traffic.

The efficient race team set a trapezoidal course with a long first beat towards the clubhouse for the first race all Aeros on one start with results to be split into fleets later. Sailing a 9 rig, Rich Watsham was early to capitalise on the conditions leading into the first run, however getting sloppy after having a winter break an embarrassing light wind capsize ensued providing the fleet with some morale and a Rich with a cool down from the unusually pleasant early April weather. Ben Rolf pushed ahead to take a convincing win with Nigel Rolf hot on his heals in the 9. Chris Harrup used good local knowledge of Burghfield to push his 7 rig to victory and Roger Belton from Felpham took honours in the 5.

The race officer squeezed in two more races in the pre-lunch session, making the most of the good weather and moderate (occasionally light) breeze. Paul Bartlett stepped up a gear in the next two races taking 2nd and 3rd respectively to move into contention with Nigel and Ben Rolf at the top of the 9 fleet. Peter Barton started his march to the lead with a bullet in the 2nd race, all was still to play for going into the afternoon. In the 7 rigs Chris Jones began to dominate his fleet mixing it with the 9 rigs on the water. Roshan Vergesse in the 5 fleet edged ahead in the second race with Alice Lucy and Roger Belton providing close racing.

The lunch break provided a good amount of time to fill up on some pie and chips while watching the cumulus and cumulonimbus cloud gather on the horizon.

With lunch over all Aeros returned to the water for the last session. Two races to go and boats battled hard in the now changeable and unstable conditions, each new cloud drove big shifts and big changes in wind speed. Some boats maximised the opportunities available as each cloud passed however it was possible to take big hits in position too. Showers finally came by the penultimate race, but this didn't dampen spirits. Winners in these conditions included Peter Barton adding another two bullets to his total in the 9 rig and Chris Jones in the seven. Andy Hill had a great final race beating most of the 9 rigs on the water!

Off the water sailors grabbed a pint while the showers stopped and the sun returned. The RS Aero Sustainability Challenge was won in the 9 rig by Peter Barton with local dad and son team Nigel and Ben Rolfe in 2nd and 3rd (regaining their family crown after losing it to the Bartletts at the Spring Champs). In the 7 rig a consistent performance from Chris Jones saw him take the title with Matt Evans and Chris Harrup 2nd and 3rd respectively. Tight racing in the 5 rig over the day saw Roshan Verghese clinch the victory followed by Roger Belton then Alice Lucy.

Thanks must go to Burghfield Sailing Club for being excellent hosts and also to Race Officer, Ian Bullock, and his team who managed the Aero fleets and the concurrent Blaze open meeting perfectly. The use of an iPad to video the start and finish made for a fair regatta with close calls on the line being reviewed and ensuring the correct calls were made. A big thank you to The Green Blue and their sustainability project is also due for providing the winners prizes and helping to educate the fleet on how to mitigate our environmental footprint.

VIDEO - The Race Officer's View

Thanks to PRO Ian Bullock for sharing his footage with the fleet. It provides a fantastic insight into the role of the race officer policing a start line with his iPad video from the rooftop of the committee boat. All five starts are filmed. Pushing hard and receiving the PROs full attention are 2074, 1181, 1817, 1298, 1071, 1792 & 2093!

Next up for the RS Aero UK Class is the Lymington Coaching this weekend, the sixth and final monthly of the winter coaching weekends. Over Easter is the Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championships at Ullswater before the fleet returns South for the Speed Six Broadwater open in Middlesex on the 23rd. Full details of the RS Aero UK event calendar can be found here.

Overall Results:

PosSailHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
RS Aero 5
1st1413Roshan VergheseFelpham SC‑311215
2nd1181Roger BeltonFelpham SC1321(DSQ)7
3rd1964Alice LucyRutland SC22‑3329
RS Aero 7
1st1817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC3111‑66
2nd2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC2‑542210
3rd1589Chris HarrupBurghfield SC143‑6412
4th1792Andy HillHayling Island SC4‑653113
5th2141Steve SharpReading SC‑6225514
6th1927Jack HardieFrensham Pond SC53‑64315
7th2223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC7777(RAF)28
RS Aero 9
1st2093Peter BartonLymington Town SC‑1015118
2nd2152Ben RolfeBurghfield/RS Sailing132‑539
3rd2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC24‑112512
4th1930Paul BartlettStarcross YC9233(DNF)17
5th1298Rich WatshamRNSA/Starcross YC47‑104721
6th2188Ian LinderBurghfield SC764‑161326
7th1093Peter TownendChelmarsh SC8‑1377627
8th999Dan BullockBurghfield SC11101‑13929
9th1002David CherrillBroadwater SC5888‑1429
10th1637Gregory BartlettStarcross YC69‑1815231
11th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC3‑1513101536
12th1404Neil HardieFrensham Pond SC135‑1461837
13th1135Phil WhiteFrampton on Severn12119‑141040
14th1555Andrew WildeBurghfield SC‑21206121746
15th2135David ShaftoBurghfield SC14‑1919112054
16th1071Alan MarkhamUpper Thames SC161612‑222156
17th1211Nick EalesLymington Town SC1717‑21172263

RS Aero Sustainability Challenge - photo © RS Aero class
RS Aero Sustainability Challenge - photo © RS Aero class
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Aero Australian Championship
Chris Brain back after a 34 year interval The last time Chris Brain sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement for the Aero Australian Championship he won off Black Rock on the shores of Port Phillip in Victoria over the weekend. Posted on 3 Apr Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland'
Ken Fowler's sailing record attempt Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 31 Mar RS Aero Australian Championship preview
To be held at Black Rock this weekend This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship. Posted on 30 Mar RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships
28 helms race at Island Barn Reservoir 28 RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for those who pre-registered set the feel for the day. Posted on 28 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine Spring Championships
At Island Barn Reservoir on Saturday Spring is certainly here with mild temperatures and refreshingly fresh breezes and this Saturday's RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships is also the final event of the RS Aero UK Winter Series. Posted on 24 Mar Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac
Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017. Posted on 9 Mar RS Aero UK Winter Series
Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Posted on 3 Mar RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017
A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017. Posted on 2 Mar

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy