Merlin Rocket Open at Chichester Yacht Club
by Nigel Cowan today at 7:20 am
1 April 2017
Chichester YC Meeting held on Saturday 1 April was blessed with magnificent Spring sunshine and winds ranging from Force 3-4. 27 Merlins came to the line for a three race series run by Race Officer Peter Harrison.
Starboard end line bias encouraged lively pre-start manoeuvres for the fleet. Close racing resulted in a three way count back with Sam and Megan Pascoe taking overall honours, with Christian Burrell and Sam Brearey along with Tim Fells and Dave Bosnia all on 4 points.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|3759
|Sam Pascoe
|Megan Pascoe
|Castle Cove SC
|‑7
|3
|1
|4
|2nd
|3788
|Christian Burrell
|Sam Brearey
|
|1
|‑4
|3
|4
|3rd
|3764
|Tim Fells
|Dave Bosnia
|Salcombe YC
|‑11
|2
|2
|4
|4th
|3703
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|Parkstone
Hollingworth & Wymouth SC
|‑10
|1
|5
|6
|5th
|3777
|Simon Potts
|Alli Potts
|Burghfield SC
|2
|6
|‑7
|8
|6th
|3656
|Olly Turner
|Holly Scott
|Starcross YC
|‑14
|5
|4
|9
|7th
|3763
|Mark Barnes
|Alex Horlock
|Whitstable YC & Exe SC
|3
|10
|‑13
|13
|8th
|3746
|Dan Willett
|Pete Nicholson
|Brightlingsea SC
|4
|‑13
|10
|14
|9th
|37462
|Roger Phillips
|Will Crocker
|Burghfield Sc & EPSC
|‑15
|8
|6
|14
|10th
|3728
|Judith Massey
|Graham Williamson
|HISC
|6
|9
|(BFD)
|15
|11th
|3758
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|GWSC & ISC
|5
|12
|(BFD)
|17
|12th
|3726
|Will Henderson
|Mary Henderson
|Salcombe YC
|8
|(BFD)
|9
|17
|13th
|3690
|Tim Harridge
|Tom Jeffcoate
|Hampton SC & Lymington YC
|13
|‑14
|8
|21
|14th
|3707
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Shoreham SC
|9
|(BFD)
|14
|23
|15th
|3756
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|17
|7
|‑21
|24
|16th
|3752
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|Burghfield SC
|12
|‑15
|12
|24
|17th
|3741
|Simon Lytton
|Jackie Lytton
|HISC
|18
|11
|(DNF)
|29
|18th
|3732
|John Cooper
|Becci Wigley
|LTSC
|‑20
|20
|11
|31
|19th
|3685
|Sophie Mackley
|Will Carroll
|Shoreham SC
|‑19
|16
|15
|31
|20th
|3787
|Chris Martin
|Oliver MacLean
|Midland SC
|16
|‑19
|16
|32
|21st
|3784
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington YC
|‑21
|17
|17
|34
|22nd
|3780
|Neville Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑23
|18
|20
|38
|23rd
|3734
|Philip Ashworth
|Alison Ashworth
|Weymouth YC
|‑24
|22
|18
|40
|24th
|3753
|Andy Bines
|Rebecca Bines
|Brightlingsea YC
|‑22
|21
|19
|40
|25th
|3704
|Jemma Hughes
|Simon Worsfold
|OYC
|‑26
|23
|23
|46
|26th
|3767
|B Archer
|Nix Middleton Stewart Hill
|Parkstone YC
|25
|(DNS)
|22
|47
|27th
|3585
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|Alderney YC
|27
|(DNS)
|DNS
|55
