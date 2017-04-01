Please select your home edition
Merlin Rocket Open at Chichester Yacht Club

by Nigel Cowan today at 7:20 am 1 April 2017

Chichester YC Meeting held on Saturday 1 April was blessed with magnificent Spring sunshine and winds ranging from Force 3-4. 27 Merlins came to the line for a three race series run by Race Officer Peter Harrison.

Starboard end line bias encouraged lively pre-start manoeuvres for the fleet. Close racing resulted in a three way count back with Sam and Megan Pascoe taking overall honours, with Christian Burrell and Sam Brearey along with Tim Fells and Dave Bosnia all on 4 points.

Sam and Megan Pascoe are presented with the winners trophy by Helen Green after the Merlin Rocket Open at Chichester - photo © Nigel Cowan
Sam and Megan Pascoe are presented with the winners trophy by Helen Green after the Merlin Rocket Open at Chichester - photo © Nigel Cowan

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st3759Sam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove SC‑7314
2nd3788Christian BurrellSam Brearey 1‑434
3rd3764Tim FellsDave BosniaSalcombe YC‑11224
4th3703Richard WhitworthSam MottersheadParkstone Hollingworth & Wymouth SC‑10156
5th3777Simon PottsAlli PottsBurghfield SC26‑78
6th3656Olly TurnerHolly ScottStarcross YC‑14549
7th3763Mark BarnesAlex HorlockWhitstable YC & Exe SC310‑1313
8th3746Dan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea SC4‑131014
9th37462Roger PhillipsWill CrockerBurghfield Sc & EPSC‑158614
10th3728Judith MasseyGraham WilliamsonHISC69(BFD)15
11th3758Tim SaxtonJodie GreenGWSC & ISC512(BFD)17
12th3726Will HendersonMary HendersonSalcombe YC8(BFD)917
13th3690Tim HarridgeTom JeffcoateHampton SC & Lymington YC13‑14821
14th3707Alex JacksonChris DownhamShoreham SC9(BFD)1423
15th3756William WarrenMark OakeyShoreham SC177‑2124
16th3752Will RaineyAndrea DownhamBurghfield SC12‑151224
17th3741Simon LyttonJackie LyttonHISC1811(DNF)29
18th3732John CooperBecci WigleyLTSC‑20201131
19th3685Sophie MackleyWill CarrollShoreham SC‑19161531
20th3787Chris MartinOliver MacLeanMidland SC16‑191632
21st3784Tony JohnsonLouise JohnsonLymington YC‑21171734
22nd3780Neville HerbertKarl ThorneRoyal Lymington YC‑23182038
23rd3734Philip AshworthAlison AshworthWeymouth YC‑24221840
24th3753Andy BinesRebecca BinesBrightlingsea YC‑22211940
25th3704Jemma HughesSimon WorsfoldOYC‑26232346
26th3767B ArcherNix Middleton Stewart HillParkstone YC25(DNS)2247
27th3585John FildesCharlotte FildesAlderney YC27(DNS)DNS55
