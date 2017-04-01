Merlin Rocket Open at Chichester Yacht Club

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Starboard end line bias encouraged lively pre-start manoeuvres for the fleet. Close racing resulted in a three way count back with Sam and Megan Pascoe taking overall honours, with Christian Burrell and Sam Brearey along with Tim Fells and Dave Bosnia all on 4 points.

Chichester YC Meeting held on Saturday 1 April was blessed with magnificent Spring sunshine and winds ranging from Force 3-4. 27 Merlins came to the line for a three race series run by Race Officer Peter Harrison.

