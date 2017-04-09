Please select your home edition
Test sail a National 18 this weekend at Lymington

by Colin Chapman today at 3:12 pm 8-9 April 2017
National 18 sailing © Craig Macbeth

Test sail the latest generation Morrison designed, White Formula built National 18 this weekend 8-9th April at Lymington Town Sailing Club.

Weather forecast looks good so get down and experience the latest generation National 18 with her stable planning hull and powerful single trapeze rig.

Our class members will be on hand to welcome you with sailing hosted from 10 am to 4pm on both days. Please bring your sailing kit and buoyancy aid. A trapeze harness will be provided.

On arrival in Lymington go to: Lymington Town Sailing Club, Bath House, Bath Road, Lymington, SO41 3SE and ask for Jeremy or Max Vines.

If you cannot not make it to Lymington we will be holding additional demonstration days at:

LocationDate
Datchet SC29/30 April
Datchet SC6/7 May
Royal Cork Yacht Club, Cork, Ireland6/7 May
Brightlingsea SCJune to be confirmed
Royal Tay Yacht Club10/11 June

Make sure you email to book yourself in for a test sail.

