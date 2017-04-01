Hadron H2 Open at Chichester Yacht Club

by Keith Callaghan today at 7:02 am

The very first open meeting for Hadron H2 dinghies was hosted by Chichester YC on 1st April. Nearly half the boats of this new class turned up for the event plus several owners who came along to cheer the rest on. The competitors were rewarded by moderate winds and brilliant sunshine to provide a memorable afternoon's sailing, followed by excellent hospitality from the club.

CYC member and H2 owner Nigel Cowan hit on the idea of hosting the event in conjunction with a Merlin Rocket open meeting, as the H2 has been described as 'the single-handed Merlin Rocket'. Seeing them together on the water the affinity was very apparent.

PRO Pete Harrison set a flat triangular course with 3 back to back races. Unlike the impatient Merlin Rockets, which started 5 minutes beforehand, the H2s got away first time at each start. From the first gun, it became apparent that Jack Holden was going to be the man to beat. Jack's father, Richard, was also sailing in his own H2 and had persuaded his son to borrow a demo boat for the event. Jack stormed away from the start line to round the weather mark first, followed by father Dick, Simon Hipkin, Michael Camps and Nigel Cowan - the last two sailing their boats for the first time. There was little place changing in this race and that is how they finished.

The PRO moved the weather mark for race 2 in order to avoid the channel to Chichester Marina. Jack noticed this and rounded first, with Nigel and Mike next. Simon and Dick reached into the mark, having overstood considerably. Simon dug his heels in and passed Nigel and Mike on the next leg, then closed on Jack, but Jack crossed the line first to win the meeting.

Race 3 was a close affair, with Dick ahead at the first mark, closely followed by Simon and Jack. Jack's superior downwind technique took him through to the lead on the next leg, but Simon was in pursuit again, passing Dick. Again, Simon very slowly nibbled away at Jack's lead, but could not catch him by the end. So Jack made a clean sweep, with Simon finishing second on 4 points, Dick third on 5 points, Mike 4th and Nigel 5th. Every competitor was awarded a well-deserved prize and as many sandwiches and cakes as they could eat. We are now looking forward to the first Hadron H2 nationals, which will be held at Warsash SC on 2-4 June - every H2 will be there!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 102 Jack Holden Arun YC ‑1 1 1 2 2nd 103 Simon Hipkin Walton & Frinton YC ‑3 2 2 4 3rd 105 Richard Holden Arun YC 2 ‑3 3 5 4th 110 Michael Paul Camps Bosham SC ‑5 4 4 8 5th 109 Nigel Cowan CYC 4 ‑5 5 9