Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship at West Kirby - Day 2

by Tony Mapplebeck today at 6:56 am 4-6 April 2017

"I have never seen it this close" - Only three wins separate 4th from 24th at the end of Day 2 at the BUSA Finals

The second day of the university team racing Championship Finals, on the Marine Lake at West Kirby, was cold for anyone immobile and exposed, but provided hard, challenging sailing for competitors who will surely sleep tonight! We would not wish to tarnish the image of today's student sailors, but there were several teams heading back for an early night, knowing that tomorrow's final morning of racing, before moving into knockouts, would hold opportunities for many of the teams.

PRO and Course Manager, Adam Whittle spoke of a day of "consistent wind, F3 – 4, in which there had been 10 rounds, with race 266 and a re-sail completed. This will enable us to do a further 3 – 4 rounds in the morning, with an 09.00 start, with a view to moving to knockouts at around midday".

BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship day 2 - photo © Lorimer Macandrew
BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship day 2 - photo © Lorimer Macandrew

Whilst there had been less gusts than on Day 1, the brisk and constant breeze made for perfect racing. It also caused much use of such shelter as was afforded by the huts on the slip, indeed any other barrier that could be used, for the teams awaiting the next changeover, several displaying great ingenuity in the search for warmth – even the usually energetic Clyde sailors seemed to find the fallen pyramid preferable to standing tall!

With Cambridge and Exeter staking a claim to the top three slots overnight, what is quite remarkable is that the next 12 teams were within in one race win of each other, and all the teams from 4th down to 24th had only three race wins separating them. "I have never seen it this close", exclaimed Keith Sammons, BUSA's Technical Delegate, with RO Jemima Riley murmuring in agreement. It is genuinely 'all to play for', with some five places into the Quarters uncommitted, but in sight for many of this year's competing teams.

BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship day 2 - photo © Lorimer Macandrew
BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship day 2 - photo © Lorimer Macandrew

Meanwhile, the Championship has attracted massive interest on social media, with some notably constant following from as far as Kosovo to the United States. A dedicated team, under the super-energetic leadership of hosting Manchester's Lucy Storey, has been demand for a constant flow of news, comment, interviews and images.

There will be time to comment further at the end of the event, but the volunteers were everywhere today, keeping the event moving forward so smoothly, whether from the coldest of spots on start and finish boats, mark layers, umpires, damage (limitation) on the slipway, through to the galley and a lone person struggling to reconcile spreadsheets and email entries for the BUSA Ball (yes, the pinnacle of the student sailing social scene is yet to come, when the racing is done, although the irrepressible host was heading off to Liverpool tonight to keep the party going for those not conserving themselves for tomorrow).

BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship day 2 - photo © Lorimer Macandrew
BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship day 2 - photo © Lorimer Macandrew

A final mention is due to the growing ranks of the team supporters gathering around the Club, not least the intrepid parents of the BUSA Ladies' Captain, who do not do 'indoors'. but are not immune to the cold breeze either! At the same time, we must record our appreciation to the West Kirby SC (gentlemen's) Wednesday group for foregoing their usual, more lavish, fare to make way for the British student sailing invasion of their clubhouse.

Follow the Finals:

Live Results and other information is being posted here

Follow the event on Twitter: @BUSAsailing #BUSATRfinals and on the Championship Facebook page: www.facebook.com/events/1689738461353625

The official BUSA Championship page for all Notices and documentation is at www.busa.co.uk/events/bucs-team-racing-championships-2016-17

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

BUCS/BUSA Team Racing day 1
Drama at every level Drama at every level; Which is the Cambridge 1st team? Leeds qualified direct to Finals and then managed two wins on Day 1! Posted on 5 Apr All set for West Kirby Finals
In the British University Team Racing Championships 2017 The crème of UK university team racers head for West Kirby Finals. Can Cambridge set a new record? Will it be Exeter, Glasgow, Loughborough, Newcastle or Southampton challenging? Or will others reach peak performance next week? Posted on 29 Mar Sunsail announces series sponsorship
For BUCS Sailing Championships For the first time, sailors from British universities will have the chance to be crowned ultimate university champions and compete for a brand new championship series trophy, the Sunsail University Club Championship. Posted on 22 Mar RYA & BUSA Ladies' Team Racing National
Oxford win BUSA and Royal Northern & Clyde take the RYA title Over the weekend of 25th and 26th February, the RYA & BUSA Ladies' Team Racing Nationals 2017 took place at Spinnaker Club, hosted jointly by Spinnaker and by Wessex (Southampton University) Sailing Club. Posted on 1 Mar The Nottingham Snakebite 2017
Team Racing at Notts County SC On the 25th/26th of February, the University of Nottingham Sailing Club once again hosted Nottingham Snakebite at Notts County Sailing Club. Posted on 1 Mar Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys
Taking flight during 'weatherbomb' Doris It's not the sort of team building exercise you would plan, but it certainly brought the team together. This cat wasn't properly tied down for 'weatherbomb' Doris, took flight and landed on 3 Fireflys belonging to the Rutland team racers. Posted on 25 Feb 17th Cam Cup at Grafham Water
Cambridge Alumni team victorious A team of Cambridge Alumni (Royal Thames Blue) were victorious in the 17th Cam Cup held at Grafham Water on 18/19 February 2017, with Cambridge Blue finishing runners-up. Posted on 20 Feb Carmela Cup Two Boat Keelboat Championship
Team racing at Queen Mary Sailing Club A full complement of eight highly competitive teams arrived early at Queen Mary Sailing Club on Saturday 14th January for the annual Royal Thames Carmela Cup – The RYA Open Two Boat Keel Boat Championships. Posted on 20 Jan Exeter excel at Bristol's Brew
18 teams race at Chew Valley Lake Bristol Brew, the annual team racing event hosted by the University of Bristol Sailing Club, was held on Chew Valley Lake over the weekend of 3rd-4th December. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 British University Fleet Racing Championships
Exeter women and Southampton men win Team Trophies British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) and British University Sailing Association (BUSA) held the annual Fleet Racing Championships at Draycote Water SC over the weekend of 5 – 6 November, hosted by the University of Warwick Sailing Club. Posted on 14 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy