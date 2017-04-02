Solo Open at Littleton Sailing Club

Solos at Littleton © Clive Cherry Solos at Littleton © Clive Cherry

by Paul Hurn today at 7:51 am

Littleton Sailing Club welcomed ten visitors to join eight Littleton sailors for our Solo Open. The weather forecast had not been good for sailors with a light NW forecast. This proved to be the case, with the wind generally light, at times dropping altogether with some occasional gusts.

Race 1

A number of boats were over the line at the start with a major raft up by the committee boat but there was only one additional hoot as OD Dan Goodman was able to identify the offenders. Simon Derham (Littleton SC) started near the pin end having ducked lots of sterns and came out in clear air to lead at the first mark. Simon opened a gap on the next leg but with the varying wind conditions it was difficult to defend. Andy Hyland (Spinnaker SC) and Andrew Boyce (Papercourt SC) snuck through to take first and second with Simon third.

Race 2

Again boats were over at the start but only an individual recall was necessary. A shift after the start meant that those starting at the committee boat end were almost able to lay the windward mark. At the windward mark Steve Jones (Littleton SC), with local knowledge of the wind shadow round the nearby island, gybed off and took a wide route to the leeward mark, keeping in the wind and pulling past those who had aimed straight for the mark. This gave Steve a big lead which he subsequently increased and held to the finish line, with Andy Hyland second and Godfrey Clark (Fishers Green SC) third.

Race 3

This race was ruled void when some boats sailed the wrong course due to an error on the committee boat course board.

Race 4

Andy Hyland took an early lead in this race but was overtaken by Julian Rickards (Littleton SC). On the penultimate beat with the wind dying completely, Julian somehow managed to lose out to Andy Hyland on one side and Godfrey Clark on the other. Up the final beat Andy kept his lead with Julian, retaking a position from Godfrey when the wind died again on the left, to give the top three positions in that order.

A difficult day for the OD, but Dan Goodman set good courses with several beats on each lap, ensuring that even with the shifts there was always plenty of meaningful up wind sailing. By identifying those over the line Dan used the individual recall, enabling each race to get away first time which was a real bonus for the sailors.

So, on a day that a lot of us thought would be a lottery, Andy Hyland was to prove us wrong. Two wins and a second in such varying conditions was a superb display of light wind sailing. Godfrey Clark was also very consistent and Steve Jones maintained the home club's honour with a well taken third overall.

Thanks to Dan Goodman and the race management team, Carolyn Gregson for the catering and to Clive Cherry for filming.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5683 Andy Hyland Spinnaker SC 1 ‑2 1 2 2nd 5497 Godfrey Clark Fishers Green ‑14 3 3 6 3rd 4741 Steve Jones Littleton SC ‑15 1 6 7 4th 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt SC 2 6 ‑13 8 5th 5187 Julian Rickards Littleton SC ‑11 7 2 9 6th 5180 Paul Payle Island Barn SC 4 ‑11 5 9 7th 5649 Steven Bishop Girton 7 ‑10 4 11 8th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 3 ‑12 9 12 9th 5126 Vanda Jowett Littleton SC 5 ‑8 7 12 10th 5724 Terry Palmer Upper Thames SC 6 ‑15 10 16 11th 5723 Alan Bishop Girton 13 4 (DNF) 17 12th 5102 Jon Jowett Littleton SC ‑12 5 12 17 13th 4932 Mike Dray Hawley Lake ‑17 9 8 17 14th 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC 9 13 (DNF) 22 15th 4761 Richard Cambrook Littleton SC 8 17 (DNS) 25 16th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt ‑16 14 11 25 17th 4758 Paul Hurn Littleton SC 10 16 (DNS) 26 18th 4040 Simon Fullalove Littleton SC 18 18 (DNS) 36