Solo Open at Littleton Sailing Club

by Paul Hurn today at 7:51 am 2 April 2017
Solos at Littleton © Clive Cherry

Littleton Sailing Club welcomed ten visitors to join eight Littleton sailors for our Solo Open. The weather forecast had not been good for sailors with a light NW forecast. This proved to be the case, with the wind generally light, at times dropping altogether with some occasional gusts.

Race 1

A number of boats were over the line at the start with a major raft up by the committee boat but there was only one additional hoot as OD Dan Goodman was able to identify the offenders. Simon Derham (Littleton SC) started near the pin end having ducked lots of sterns and came out in clear air to lead at the first mark. Simon opened a gap on the next leg but with the varying wind conditions it was difficult to defend. Andy Hyland (Spinnaker SC) and Andrew Boyce (Papercourt SC) snuck through to take first and second with Simon third.

Race 2

Again boats were over at the start but only an individual recall was necessary. A shift after the start meant that those starting at the committee boat end were almost able to lay the windward mark. At the windward mark Steve Jones (Littleton SC), with local knowledge of the wind shadow round the nearby island, gybed off and took a wide route to the leeward mark, keeping in the wind and pulling past those who had aimed straight for the mark. This gave Steve a big lead which he subsequently increased and held to the finish line, with Andy Hyland second and Godfrey Clark (Fishers Green SC) third.

Solos at Littleton - photo © Clive Cherry
Solos at Littleton - photo © Clive Cherry

Race 3

This race was ruled void when some boats sailed the wrong course due to an error on the committee boat course board.

Race 4

Andy Hyland took an early lead in this race but was overtaken by Julian Rickards (Littleton SC). On the penultimate beat with the wind dying completely, Julian somehow managed to lose out to Andy Hyland on one side and Godfrey Clark on the other. Up the final beat Andy kept his lead with Julian, retaking a position from Godfrey when the wind died again on the left, to give the top three positions in that order.

A difficult day for the OD, but Dan Goodman set good courses with several beats on each lap, ensuring that even with the shifts there was always plenty of meaningful up wind sailing. By identifying those over the line Dan used the individual recall, enabling each race to get away first time which was a real bonus for the sailors.

So, on a day that a lot of us thought would be a lottery, Andy Hyland was to prove us wrong. Two wins and a second in such varying conditions was a superb display of light wind sailing. Godfrey Clark was also very consistent and Steve Jones maintained the home club's honour with a well taken third overall.

Thanks to Dan Goodman and the race management team, Carolyn Gregson for the catering and to Clive Cherry for filming.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5683Andy HylandSpinnaker SC1‑212
2nd5497Godfrey ClarkFishers Green‑14336
3rd4741Steve JonesLittleton SC‑15167
4th5666Andrew BoycePapercourt SC26‑138
5th5187Julian RickardsLittleton SC‑11729
6th5180Paul PayleIsland Barn SC4‑1159
7th5649Steven BishopGirton7‑10411
8th5393Simon DerhamLittleton SC3‑12912
9th5126Vanda JowettLittleton SC5‑8712
10th5724Terry PalmerUpper Thames SC6‑151016
11th5723Alan BishopGirton134(DNF)17
12th5102Jon JowettLittleton SC‑1251217
13th4932Mike DrayHawley Lake‑179817
14th5406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea SC913(DNF)22
15th4761Richard CambrookLittleton SC817(DNS)25
16th5168Jonathan OtterPapercourt‑16141125
17th4758Paul HurnLittleton SC1016(DNS)26
18th4040Simon FullaloveLittleton SC1818(DNS)36
