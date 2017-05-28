VPRS Nationals 2017 to held from Cowes

by Richard Creer today at 12:03 pm

Yachts will converge on Cowes from east and west in May for the second VPRS Nationals. The inaugural event in Poole last year attracted nearly 30 entries; this year's event is expected to be bigger and better.

VPRS - it stands for Velocity Prediction Rating System - is the modern measurement rating system for cruiser-racers that delivers an accurate TCF for a fair price. Proved through testing and racing over 6 years, VPRS offers clubs a single system with the precision demanded by serious racers.

The regatta takes place over the late May Bank Holiday weekend with racing scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday, 27th and 28th May. Entry is open to all yachts with a 2017 VPRS certificate. If you don't have a VPRS certificate for your yacht that's not a problem - limited validity certificates are also available for only £10 for this event making this regatta an ideal opportunity to get to know VPRS.

Hotspots for VPRS are Poole in the west and Chichester in the east. Last year the first Nationals were organised by Poole; this year it's the turn of Chichester Cruiser Racing Club.

"The Nationals offers competitive sailing in a relaxed atmosphere with a variety of courses and a party every night" says CCRC Commodore Pam Marrs. "It's a great chance to enjoy a Central Solent regatta with minimum hassle."

The Notice of Race and Entry Form are available from the CCRC website ccrc.co.uk/vrprsnats; enquiries to

To find out about VPRS visit vprs.org