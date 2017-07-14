Early Bird Incentive for Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship

2008 Solo National Championship at Torbay © Mike Rice / 2008 Solo National Championship at Torbay © Mike Rice / www.fotoboat.com

by Will Loy today at 4:57 pm

The UK National Championship, at Royal Torbay Yacht Club from 9-14 July, is this year title sponsored by Noble Marine, our class insurer.

Noble Marine can always be relied on keeping us on the water and Noble Marine's Phil Kilburn, is a regular competitor. This sponsorship deal has greatly reduced the entry fee for competitors to a very competitive £145 for six days Championship racing (£175 for entry after June 30th) with a number of functions thrown in.

We are also conscious that Juniors and students in full time employment who may wish to attend have financial restraints so we have set a fee of just £50 entry.

There is a resurgence of the Solo class in Holland, a small pocket of sailors in Portugal and France and some UK sailors who are based abroad so the fee of £50 apply to these categories too with the intention that some will make the journey to one of the prettiest venues on the South West peninsula and make this one of the largest UK Championships in 2017.

We have a Raceday sponsorship package from Allen Brothers, Rooster, P&B, Lennon Racewear, Milanes Foils and HISC to the sum of approximately £3000 which will be dished out at the daily 'Early Bird Draw' for those who enter by June 30th.

The Race Day sponsors will be highlighted in the daily video reports.

We will also have the now traditional "first to the windward mark" Beer vouchers and the "where's Wally" booby prizes. Previous winners include Vince Horey for his capsize and David Greening for bending his mast in the boat park. One other high profile winner was 2016 GP World champion Shane McCarthy, BFD at the Nationals even though he did not even attend. We look set for a great championship so get online and enter today!

Update

The sooner you enter the better chance you give yourself of winning prizes at the daily Race Day Draw:

Enter by May 1st to receive 3 tickets per draw

Enter by June 1st to receive 2 tickets per draw

Enter by June 30th to receive 1 ticket per draw

3 vouchers worth over £175 each for entry to next years National Championship

1 Milanes Foils centreboard worth over £400

£500 worth of Allen prizes

£500 worth of P&B prizes

£500 worth of Rooster Race Wear

£500 worth of Lennon Race Wear

