Portsmouth Regatta looks forward to continued growth

by Adrian Saunders today at 3:31 pm 17-18 June 2017
Action from Portsmouth Regatta 2014 © Alan White

Since its rebirth, this once Royal regatta has enjoyed excellent support and is now clearly one of the largest regattas in the Eastern Solent. With the promise of over 60 entrants and good support from commercial partners the June event is sure to be both a sporting and financial success.

Chairman Miles Linington announced continued sponsorship from Kemp Sails, Saulet Townsend Solicitors, KB Boat Park, Digital PrintFX,the Spinnaker Café Old Portsmouth, City Wide Taxis, Langham Brewery, RS Divers, YouBoat and Camber Wines. They will help to ensure excellent prizes and refreshments for the teams entering.

With a new website developed full online event entry and payment is available at www.portsmouthregatta.org.

The regatta historically attracted a wide range of entrants and with classes from day boat to IRC and NHC class yachts that tradition continues. In addition to the larger yachts there are already entries from Tempests, competing in their Southern Championship, Victories and Squibs; others will follow.

The committee has always strongly favoured supporting the introduction of young people to the sport. To that end the official charity is Portsmouth Sail Training Trust, who will provide a number of young competitors with no entry fee.

The Portsmouth Harbour Inter Club Nab Tower Race will be a regatta start. Notice of Race was issued in March together with the further details of the programme to run over two days June 17 & 18. Two great days of racing with over 50 boats taking part there will be a major social event on the Saturday night (who said free beer) and culminating in a Prize giving on the Sunday afternoon.

Ongoing updates together with the chance to enter can be found at www.portsmouthregatta.org. For more information email or phone 07833 226999 or 07860 224335.

