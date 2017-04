The Foiling Opti was figured out by Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg. Seldén provided the blocks and are happy to be a part of this hilarious happening taking Optimist sailing to a whole new level. Axel Rahm sailed and the Seldén Tech Department shot the video.

Related Articles

Volvo Gill Optimist Spring Championship

119 young sailors race in Torbay IOCA UK and The Royal Torbay Yacht Club hosted IOCA UK's first championship of the year in Torquay over the weekend of the 25th and 26th March.

Seldén partner with Oyster Yachts

Becoming a key spar provider for the brand Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce that they have become a key spar provider to Oyster Yachts. Previously supplying the masts for the Oyster 475 model, Seldén will now supply the standard alloy spars on the Oyster range up to the Oyster 825.

Selden's new jib halyard turning block

Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast.

985 pre-entries from 28 nations

Already for the 35th Garda Meeting Optimist Less than one month to the start and already 985 pre-entries from 28 different nations. Puertorico and Thailand are the news of 2017, with 5 and 3 helmsmen registered.

The Ultimate Optimist Race

Celebrating 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy IOCA UK announces it will host a Champion of Champions Race at its 2017 British Nationals in celebration of 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy.

Thailand to host 2017 Optimist Worlds

At the Royal Varuna Yacht Club in July Thailand has been selected to host the Optimist World Championship 2017 to be organized between 11-21 July, 2017 at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC) in Pattaya.

Jolly Harbour YC Valentine's Regatta

More boats, more fun, great racing again Two action packed days of racing, three party nights and a Junior Regatta bought together sailors, visitors and residents of Jolly Harbour for an unparalleled weekend.

Optimists at Burghfield

125 helms for Rooster Southern Travellers event On Thursday storm Doris brought destruction, travel chaos and stress for open meeting organisers across the country. Saturday brought 125 sailors to Burghfield, where, thankfully, the conditions were the best experienced for month.

Higgins & March win Australian 505 Nationals

Powered by Seldén Cumulus mast The 2017 Australian 505 Championship took place at Brighton & Seacliff Yacht Club in Adelaide. The home favourites of Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh sailing their boat 'Hawaii Five-O' took the win and their 6th Australian Nationals title.