Interview with top international Laser coach Jon Emmett

Jon Emmet in NellPryde clothing © Steve Bell Jon Emmet in NellPryde clothing © Steve Bell

by Marina Johnson today at 8:13 am

Top international Laser coach Jon Emmett on his career and why Neil Pryde Sailing gear is designed for Laser sailors.

Jon Emmett is a professional sailing coach and, as a dinghy sailor himself, has over the years won countless top level dinghy titles. Just a year ago Jon was ranked number one in the UK Radial rankings and was crowned Masters Radial Europeans Champion.

Jon is also the Vice Chairman and Training Officer for the UK Laser class. He worked with Lijia Xu from China from 2011 to 2016, helping her to secure the Laser class Gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Jon wears Neil Pryde Sailing and has worked with the Neil Pryde brand since the company first launched a range for the sailing market. He has helped to shape the clothing range, ultimately helping Neil Pryde Sailing to give both the elite and club sailors exactly what they need.

Neil Pryde Sailing caught up with Jon recently to ask him a few questions.

NP: How does Neil Pryde compare to other similar products on the market?

JE: I wouldn't be working with Neil Pryde unless I considered them the best.

NP: What are the most important considerations when choosing the right clothing for sailing?

JE: I always launch with spare clothing as conditions can and do change and I know I have all my options covered.

NP: You have a very busy sailing programme. What challenges do you especially anticipate in the next 12 months?

JE: For me it is always about finding the balance between sailing and coaching. After the Olympics I hardly stepped in a boat for 6 months.

NP: Who got you into sailing?

JE: My Mum! She wanted me to join the N.T.C. to give me the opportunity to experience sailing as she had done and loved it. She said I was always a watery person from the start.

I was a member of a Youth Group called Nautical Training Corps which got me into many outdoor activities. However now the sailing has somewhat taken over.

NP: What has been your best moment in sailing so far?

JE: Coaching Lijia Xu to Olympic Gold in 2012. I coached Lijia (Lily), from China from 2011 to 2016, the highlight of which was her winning the Gold medal at the UK 2012 Olympics in Weymouth.

NP: Do you have a favourite sailing venue?

JE: It has to be Weymouth and Portland, the venue of the 2012 Games. It is also my home!

NP: How does a young sailor progress from an international sailor to an Olympic hopeful?

JE: It is all about the big picture, making sure that every small step you take is going in the correct direction. I am a huge believer in Goal setting.

NP: What is your goal for 2017?

JE: I'm aiming for the top at the Masters World Championship which is going to be held in Split, Croatia alongside the standard fleet.

NP: What are your greatest passions outside of sailing?

JE: Sailing is my one and only passion!

For more information go to www.neilprydesailing.com and www.jonemmettsailing.co.uk