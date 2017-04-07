Sutton-In-Ashfield SC Runners and Riders 2017

by Jonathan Twite today at 5:15 pm

With the 2017 season now underway, here is a look at the form guide for the up-coming year of racing at Sutton-In-Ashfield Sailing Club.

Allan Gregory (Comet)

2016 Form: 1st place Starboard, 2nd place Port, 2nd place Summer, 2nd place Frostbite, 3rd place Commodores

The man and boat for light winds. The only weeks he is not sailing are when he is in the race box – meaning that he racks up good results in the races in conditions that suit him.

John Turner (Enterprise)

2016 Form: 1st place Commodores, 1st place Port, 1st place Frostbite, 3rd place Sherwood

John is the perennial light-wind specialist, especially when he forgets to order a crew. With a crew he is also very quick in medium winds. To the rest of the fleet, he seems to know the quirky local winds better than any other sailor at the club. Don't expect to see him outside the top three very often.

Jonathan Twite (British Moth / National 12)

2016 Form: 1st place Icebreaker (Silver fleet), 1st place Sherwood

Jonathan won this season's opening Mad March Regatta in perfect conditions for his British Moth. Expect him again to do well in the evening races and be near the front of the fleet in most races he takes part in. His biggest obstacle this season is a six-month old daughter which will severely limit the number of races he gets to. In the National 12, the lack of a regular crew (again due to the aforementioned daughter) hampers his consistency. He did get a few good wins last year with Debbie Reid up-front, before she was poached by partner Colin Reid to sail their own Enterprise.

Martin Warner / Lorna Mills (Sailfish)

2016 Form: 1st place Icebreaker, 1st place Summer, 3rd place Starboard, 3rd place Frostbite

Martin and Lorna win by attrition. By sailing almost every single Sunday of last year, they outlasted the competition in the longer series, taking series victories over faster boats who didn't complete enough races. Expect the same this year – a steady stream of finishes forcing the faster boats to compete more often to stay ahead.

Peter Housley (Supernova)

2016 Form: 2nd place Icebreaker, 3rd place Port

Peter needs the wind to blow, but when it does, he is the boat to catch. With every year he is gaining more speed out of his supernova and when he chooses to sail, he is usually at the top.

Tim Hand (Supernova / RS200)

2016 Form: 1st place Supernova Noble Marine Travellers' Trophy, 3rd place Icebreaker

Although these days Tim does most of his sailing away from SASC, when he races he wins. The only thing standing in the way of a clean sweep of trophies is his commitment to the Supernova traveller's circuit which earnt him the Noble Marine Travellers' Trophy last year.

Others to note

Dale Clarke (Laser / National 12) is always quick on the water and could do very well, if he can be persuaded onto the water. John White / Adam White (Tasar) are always sailing on Wednesday Evenings and so end up with good series positions with Adam taking the 1st place crew trophy for both evening series last year. Steve Castledine (Topaz Uno) has the slow-boat ability to stick to your transom like glue and get you on handicap. Can be very hard to get away from as the wind picks up.