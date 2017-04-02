RC Laser Northern Summer Series 1 and National TT at West Lancs

by Tony Wilson today at 11:54 am

Dave Fowler enjoyed blue skies at the Poole RC Laser TT event last weekend, so he decided to bring it back 'Up North' as we were in need of a bit of nicer weather. 13 skippers arrived ready for battle to enjoy the first Northern TT.

Apart from a couple, nearly everyone went straight for the A rig, but all were constantly changing back and forth between A's and B's for most of the day and realising the last race sailed was usually sailed with the incorrect sail. All except for Rob Wheeler, who had religiously stuck with the big sail all day to some peoples surprise. When you take a gamble like that, you've got to make sure you've got it set spot on, otherwise it'll definitely catch you out and Rob seemed to have made a good choice, as today was looking to be his day.

Five races were held from a start line facing the sluice gate, taking the windward mark to port, across to a second before completing a triangle with a gate at the leeward end and then for a sausage as the second lap to finish.

It was after these five that the wind started to creep around, so a quick coffee while Alan did his thing with the boat and then a further 3 sailed before lunch.

It moved even further round during lunch, so Alan was back in the boat again. As a matter of fact I don't think I've ever seen Alan back and forth so much jumping in and out of the boat- like a ferryman at work.

The sailing was good for the day and it was noted on one race that all competitors completed the race within a minute from first to the last boat finishing. Most were really well behaved and I didn't hear a cross word from anyone or see any incidences occur whatsoever.

By the end of the day it was Dave Fowler who claimed victory with just 16 points from 16 races sailed as we were all able to enjoy 3 discards.

From the score sheets everyone had scored at least one or more place as seventh position or higher. Good going and in the end fourth to sixth finished with just one point separating them.

The next TT is in Scotland at Ayr Bay on the 23rd of April. To do well in the TT circuits it's best to participate in as many as you can to give yourself a better chance for a good score. A couple of guys are going even more North and may have a seat free in their car if anyone is interested in sharing.

Please enjoy the video by Dave and myself, thanks to everyone for participating.

Results for the Day:

1 Dave Fowler (KMBC) 16pts

2 Rob Wheeler (B&FMBC) 32pts

3 Mike Parkington (FWD) 40pts

4 Euwan Kirkbride (FWD) 60pts

5 Alan Tickle (WLYC) 61pts (on countback with Tony W. 61pts)