Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RC Laser Northern Summer Series 1 and National TT at West Lancs

by Tony Wilson today at 11:54 am 2 April 2017
RC Laser Northern Summer Series Round 1 at Southport © Dave Fowler

Dave Fowler enjoyed blue skies at the Poole RC Laser TT event last weekend, so he decided to bring it back 'Up North' as we were in need of a bit of nicer weather. 13 skippers arrived ready for battle to enjoy the first Northern TT.

Apart from a couple, nearly everyone went straight for the A rig, but all were constantly changing back and forth between A's and B's for most of the day and realising the last race sailed was usually sailed with the incorrect sail. All except for Rob Wheeler, who had religiously stuck with the big sail all day to some peoples surprise. When you take a gamble like that, you've got to make sure you've got it set spot on, otherwise it'll definitely catch you out and Rob seemed to have made a good choice, as today was looking to be his day.

Five races were held from a start line facing the sluice gate, taking the windward mark to port, across to a second before completing a triangle with a gate at the leeward end and then for a sausage as the second lap to finish.

It was after these five that the wind started to creep around, so a quick coffee while Alan did his thing with the boat and then a further 3 sailed before lunch.

It moved even further round during lunch, so Alan was back in the boat again. As a matter of fact I don't think I've ever seen Alan back and forth so much jumping in and out of the boat- like a ferryman at work.

RC Laser Northern Summer Series Round 1 at Southport - photo © Dave Fowler
RC Laser Northern Summer Series Round 1 at Southport - photo © Dave Fowler

The sailing was good for the day and it was noted on one race that all competitors completed the race within a minute from first to the last boat finishing. Most were really well behaved and I didn't hear a cross word from anyone or see any incidences occur whatsoever.

By the end of the day it was Dave Fowler who claimed victory with just 16 points from 16 races sailed as we were all able to enjoy 3 discards.

RC Laser Northern Summer Series Round 1 at Southport - photo © Dave Fowler
RC Laser Northern Summer Series Round 1 at Southport - photo © Dave Fowler

From the score sheets everyone had scored at least one or more place as seventh position or higher. Good going and in the end fourth to sixth finished with just one point separating them.

The next TT is in Scotland at Ayr Bay on the 23rd of April. To do well in the TT circuits it's best to participate in as many as you can to give yourself a better chance for a good score. A couple of guys are going even more North and may have a seat free in their car if anyone is interested in sharing.

Please enjoy the video by Dave and myself, thanks to everyone for participating.

Results for the Day:

1 Dave Fowler (KMBC) 16pts
2 Rob Wheeler (B&FMBC) 32pts
3 Mike Parkington (FWD) 40pts
4 Euwan Kirkbride (FWD) 60pts
5 Alan Tickle (WLYC) 61pts (on countback with Tony W. 61pts)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

One Metres at Castle Semple
UK IOM Ranking Event 1 & 2 With the European Championships confirmed by IOMICA next year in Croatia the GBR IOM fleet ventured to Scotland to commence the 2017 class ranking series hosted by Buchanness Radio Yacht Club on behalf of the MYA Scottish District. Posted today at 10:55 am Vane 36R Woods Cup Trophy
At Fleetwood Model Yacht Club What no batteries? Well actually no batteries, no winch, no servo and no radio gear whatsoever. Just a gadget at the back end connected to the rudder to operate a touch as the wind veers back and forth. Posted on 3 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Now up to six skippers in total We are now up to 6 skippers in number. This week we had the unbeatable John P., also Mike who only usually only sails in a blue moon so I'm told, and the gentle as anybody you'd like to know Ian. Posted on 31 Mar RC Lasers TT at Poole
Always a blue sky welcome I don't know what it is, but Poole seems to always give the Lasers a blue sky welcome. Due to the wind direction, off the houses, Race Officer Peter Wiles and his team set a course in the large lake, laying a beat/run with dog leg course. Posted on 29 Mar Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Giving it a whirl on a windy day Many will remember I had a couple of visits to Fleetwood's Tuesday RC Mustang sailing yachts last year. Well now I've gone and got myself one. Last Tuesday looked an ideal day to give it a whirl, as I tend to like the windy days. Posted on 24 Mar RC Laser & Df65 Southport Winter Series overall
A very windy finale at West Lancs Relentless rain for the last month or so - have we not had enough? The journey in saw more of it, but just as you arrived at 10:00, magically it stopped. It was windy... very windy... probably 25mph from the west. Posted on 23 Mar RC Laser Fleetwood Spring Series day 1
Sluice gate open at the bridge end As you approached Laidleys Walk, you couldn't but help notice that there was water in the Model boating lake. Then, just as you rounded the Sea Cadet HQ roundabout, you realised that there wasn't enough in the lake to actually sail in. Posted on 17 Mar Lymington DF65 March Championship
Competitive and cheap racing in the marina On Saturday March 11th Lymington Town Sailing Club's RC Yachting section met for their March monthly championship. Posted on 16 Mar Scottish IOM Travellers at Levenhall
18 skippers for first event of the 2017 season The first event of the Scottish Travellers IOM series for 2017 attracted eighteen skippers with fifteen from six of the Scottish District clubs together with three raiders from Killingworth south of the border. Posted on 12 Mar Fleetwood Df65 Winter/Spring Series Round 5
Concluding part of the series Saturday saw the concluding part of the Df65 Winter series. As only 2 events were sailed at the end of 2016, the start of 2017 was included to make up a series. The first one was cancelled due to no water leaving a further 5 up to date. Posted on 7 Mar

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy