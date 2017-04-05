New DSC Handheld Website from Icom

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 1:26 pm

Icom UK's microsite dedicated to handheld DSC radios has been upgraded to a modern, mobile friendly design. The site aims to provide information on everything you should need to know about these marine radios.

The website explains:

What DSC Handheld VHF radios are,

Where they can be used and why boat owners need them.

Answers questions about the ownership and registration of DSC handheld radio.

The website also showcases Icom's new handheld DSC radio, the IC-M93D.

If you are looking at purchasing a handheld DSC radio and want the full lowdown, visit www.dschandheld.com.