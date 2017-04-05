Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

New DSC Handheld Website from Icom

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 1:26 pm 5 April 2017

Icom UK's microsite dedicated to handheld DSC radios has been upgraded to a modern, mobile friendly design. The site aims to provide information on everything you should need to know about these marine radios.

The website explains:

  • What DSC Handheld VHF radios are,
  • Where they can be used and why boat owners need them.
  • Answers questions about the ownership and registration of DSC handheld radio.
The website also showcases Icom's new handheld DSC radio, the IC-M93D.

If you are looking at purchasing a handheld DSC radio and want the full lowdown, visit www.dschandheld.com.

Related Articles

Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland'
Ken Fowler's sailing record attempt Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 31 Mar The Multi-station Capability
Of the IC-M605EURO Marine Radio One of the great features of the IC-M605EURO, as well as it being a high class stand alone VHF with AIS receiver, is that it can be used as a multi-station on-board radio system... ideal for a large vessel such as a large yacht or motorboat. Posted on 17 Mar IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC
Now available via Icom approved dealers The IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio is now available from approved Icom marine dealers. This new model offers many exceptional features including Active Noise Cancelling technology, a 'last call voice recording function' and an integrated AIS receiver. Posted on 6 Mar Marine VHF Radio Calling Procedures
Icom UK work with the RNLI to raise awareness Icom UK have worked with the RNLI in the production and distribution of 'Emergency VHF Radio Calling Procedure' stickers. These useful stickers provide a prompt of the procedures a radio user would go through to make a VHF call. Posted on 22 Feb Icom IC-M605EURO Marine Radio
UK Debut at the London Boat Show 2017 The London Boat Show will see the UK debut of Icom's new high end IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio with AIS Receiver. Posted on 1 Jan Icom to attend the London Boat Show 2017
Demonstrating their latest range of marine radio products Icom UK's team will be on hand to demonstrate their latest range of marine radio products and answer any related questions on our stand (C063) at the London Boatshow between 6th - 15th January 2017. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 IC-M25EURO wins BMEEA Product of the Year
Voted by visitors to the industry association website Icom UK are delighted to announce that our popular IC-M25EURO buoyant VHF handheld radio has been chosen as the BMEEA product of the Year. We are especially honoured to receive this award as it was voted by visitors to the industry association website. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 IC-M93D Battery Offer and 5yr Warranty
At the Southampton Boatshow 2016 Icom UK will be offering several special offers only available for customers who buy from Icom dealers at the Southampton Boat Show (16th - 25th September 2016). Posted on 17 Sep 2016 IC-M93D Handheld VHF/DSC Debut
At the Southampton Boat Show 2016 Icom UK will be showcasing its latest range of marine communication products at this year's Southampton Boatshow. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 The world's slimmest, buoyant DSC Handheld Radio
Icom introduce the new IC-M93D EURO The IC-M93D EURO VHF/DSC handheld radio is the successor to the popular IC-M91D. Stylish and slim, this new Icom handheld contains an abundance of features including a dedicated built-in DSC receiver, internal GPS and active noise cancelling technology. Posted on 12 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy