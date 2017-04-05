New DSC Handheld Website from Icom
by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 1:26 pm
5 April 2017
Icom UK's microsite dedicated to handheld DSC radios has been upgraded to a modern, mobile friendly design. The site aims to provide information on everything you should need to know about these marine radios.
The website explains:
- What DSC Handheld VHF radios are,
- Where they can be used and why boat owners need them.
- Answers questions about the ownership and registration of DSC handheld radio.
The website also showcases Icom's new handheld DSC radio, the IC-M93D.
If you are looking at purchasing a handheld DSC radio and want the full lowdown, visit www.dschandheld.com.