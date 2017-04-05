Please select your home edition
Coaching Opportunity at the UK RS Feva Class

by Lucy Jameson, Secretary, UK RS Feva Class Associa today at 5:52 pm 5 April 2017
RS Fevas at the Ullswater YC Easter Regatta 2016 © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The UK RS Feva Class Association is looking to appoint a Class Head Coach. This is a key role within the class in helping form and deliver the coaching to help develop the best young racing sailors in the world.

An important part of the Class Head Coach Role is to help the sailors achieve the following:

  • To be fast sailors in all conditions
  • To be non-dependent in making decisions
  • To be mentally and physically robust
  • To be able to perform under pressure
  • To nurture a mind-set that is passionate about racing, professional and is performance related
Some of the key activities in conjunction with the class will be to:
  • Develop the coaching programme, building up to key events
  • Organise and run the programme
  • Bring in additional qualified coaches as necessary to supplement activity
  • Participate in the class activities in particular the racing programme where coach support is permitted
  • Support International Events
The role will report to the UK RS Feva Class Chairman and Class Secretary. The Head Coach role involves a number of contracted days per year including domestic coaching, domestic racing, international competition support, working with the relevant Class Association members as well as RYA staff to plan and deliver programmes to maximise sailor development and performance. Rate of £150 per day plus expenses as per UK RS Feva Class Association Expenses Policy.

Applications for the position of UK RS Feva Class Head Coach should be made to Lucy Jameson (UK RS Feva Class Secretary) at in the form of a CV and a cover note detailing relevant coaching experience, and aspirations for sailors in the class.

Closing date for applications: Friday 12th May, 10am.

