Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig

Second Aldeburgh Classics Weekend to be held on 10-11 June 2017

by John Adcroft today at 11:43 am 10-11 June 2017

Following the success of the first event held last September, Aldeburgh Yacht Club are hosting their second "Classics Weekend" over the weekend of 10/11th June. There will be racing, on the picturesque River Alde, for Dinghies and Dayboats under CVRDA rules, namely classes designed before 1965 with the boats built before 1985.

There will, however, be some flexibility in the Flying Fifteens to include all Silver Fleet boats; this is to support the resurgence of the fleet at AYC. As well as a strong contingent of visitors the club expects a large turnout of their own Loch Longs, Aldeburgh Lapwings, Dragons and Swallows.

Holding the event earlier in the year will allow competitors to soak up the evening sun on the east facing club terrace before dancing in the marquee to a 60s,70s and 80s Disco. With new professional caterers at the club we can expect a fantastic, informal supper on Saturday evening. Once again the club is offering free camping and parking for camper vans by the river's edge under the lee of the Martello Tower.

We are also grateful to our sponsors for their continuing support; Marshall Hatchick Solicitors who back grass roots sport in Suffolk and Demon Yachts @ Aldeburgh Boatyard.

