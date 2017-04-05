Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda and the Land Rover BAR Replica Collection

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 9:34 am 5 April 2017
Land Rover BAR Freedom Cap © Henri Lloyd

This summer, Bermuda will be playing host to the 35th America's Cup, where the British Challenger Land Rover BAR, will be competing to bring the cup home.

As official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR, we've been pushing boundaries to create some of the best in class race gear, built with speed and performance in mind, the collection, created in collaboration with the team, combines huge technical advancements in sailing clothing, and brings a sleeker look to the overall team kit.

Alongside our distinguished sailing lines comes a new line of event memorabilia; The Race to Bermuda collection and the Land Rover BAR Replica collection. Pieces designed not just with team support in mind, but fashioned with Henri Lloyd's technical expertise. This makes the collection an excellent choice for whatever sport you choose to play. Not to mention the only pieces to be seen in when supporting the British team this summer!

Race to Bermuda Collection

From the casual navy raglan t-shirt to official sponsor and graphic printed accessories, there's a huge range to choose from - our favourite is the #BRINGTHECUPHOME embossed design – patriotic and supportive!

This new line of supporters tees and polo's are fashioned in our Cool-Dri technology where inbuilt reflectors keeps you at your optimum temperature on the warmest days. The Cool-Dri technologies reflect 65% of the sun's UV rays and contain an SPF of 50 even when wet. The fabric also holds your skin temperature within 1-2 degrees, and the fast drying yarns enable sweat to dry quickly, and most importantly leave your garments low maintenance after each wash – no need for ironing so perfect for travelling with.

All t-shirt styles are made with a thin collar for a comfortable fit and modern aesthetic as well as coming with antibacterial finish. The polo shirts are fantastic smart-casual pieces and also comes in a choice of colourways, the polos feature the official team graphics and side hem vents.

The range also features the Race to Bermuda Freedom Cap; this cotton twill cap comes with the Land Rover BAR and Henri Lloyd logo detailing on the back and front, as well as having an ultra-fast drying peak. One size fits all with the slider adjuster at the back and, like the t-shirts, the cap too is UV protected, which is ideal for sun glare.

Land Rover BAR Replica Collection

Henri Lloyd has been working alongside a dedicated panel from Land Rover BAR since the start of their partnership on the collaborative development of a bespoke and specialist range of replica products, the collection offers a board range of products, and includes women's and junior sizes.

A stand out product within the merchandise collection, the Land Rover BAR Replica Cap is constructed from 100% cotton drill and features the team logos on the front. The cap design offers an adjustable fit via a back slider adjuster and feaures a pre-curved peak construction, a smaller sized cap is also available for children.

Designed along the lines of technical excellence, is the Land Rover BAR Team Elite Jacket, constructed from the award winning GORE-TEX Elite fabric, this replica jacket is one of the lightest and most breathable jackets within the entire Henri Lloyd collection.

Designed in the Land Rover BAR colours and featuring the iconic sponsor logos, further technologies include Slide Glide Technology which helps to reduce inter-layer binding, therefore increasing comfort for the wearer, the jacket also features a self fabric fold away hood, quick drying brushed mesh inner collar and water resistant pocket zips.

The most popular product within the range is the Henri Lloyd Land Rover BAR Replica Jersey T. Constructed from 100% cotton jersey is a replica of the team T, the T features the raglan sleeve design for additional comfort and is available in men's, women's and junior size options.

See the full range of Henri Lloyd Land Rover BAR Merchandise here.

Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda Collection - photo © Henri Lloyd
Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda Collection - photo © Henri Lloyd

