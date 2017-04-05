Please select your home edition
Ullwater Yacht Club appoints new Sailing Development Officer

by Sue Giles, UYC today at 3:10 pm 5 April 2017
Edmund Clarke at Ullswater Yacht Club's 'I am Team GB' event last year © Charlie Hedley Photography

Ullswater Yacht Club is launching into the new sailing season with the appointment of a new Sailing Development Officer, 21-year-old Edmund Clarke who will be taking up the role at the beginning of next month (May 8th).

Edmund is already a familiar face at the club. He has been a UYC member all his life, learning to sail there and becoming an instructor, passing his love of sailing on the lake on to others. He is a valued and popular volunteer and a keen racer.

Along with his passion for the club, he is also very well qualified for the role as a Royal Yachting Association Senior Dinghy Instructor, a Keelboat Sailing Instructor, a Level 2 Racing Coach and a Powerboat Instructor and has qualifications in kayaking/ canoeing, caving and mountain biking. He is currently working at an Outdoor Education Centre in North Yorkshire.

Edmund will look after the day-to-day running of the club's Ullswater Sailing School which offers a range of RYA courses to suit all ages and levels of experience. The Sailing School has a fleet of 16 boats and also offers tuition for school groups and other organisations. Later in the season, a Friday night Youth Club will be held and a summer holiday sailing scheme in August.

UYC Commodore Peter Lewis said: "We are delighted to appoint Edmund as our SDO. He is already a part of the Ullswater 'family' and we are pleased that he will now be working with us to develop sailing at the club."

