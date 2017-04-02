Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct Lark Travellers Series at South Staffordshire Sailing Club

by Stuart Hydon today at 9:10 am 1-2 April 2017

The annual pilgrimage to South Staffs witnessed great conditions for this great two day event. The open always sets a challenge with the local fickle conditions, but this year has seen the planting of two wind turbines, so what added dimension were these to play?

Race 1 saw Stuart Hydon / Jane Scott Davies take an early lead with Ed Bradburn / Holly Evans chasing at a reasonable distance. On the second beat it was James Goss /Kamila Czartolomna who took an enormous right hand shift, which plonked them firmly in the lead never to seen again. Chris White/Nic Booth managed to squeeze out Hydon /Scott Davies to take 2nd.

Race 2 began with Bradburn / Evans establish a lead after a little tussle to get through the pack. Hydon/Scot Davies held on for an eventual second.

Race 3 saw Bradburn / Evans and Goss/Czartolomna battle for first after yet another "Goss special" that elevated them to the front. Hydon and Scott-Davies managed to pull back Goss/Czartolomna to take second.

Into the evening Badburn/Evans were happy with their comfortable start to the day. The "house band" provided the entertainment for the evening, which packed out the sailing club.

The forecast for Sunday was not looking good however the actual conditions were very different. Not taking anything to chance the race Officer wisely decided to have two races in the morning back to back. Race 4 saw Hydon/Scott –Davies establish a comfortable lead only to throw this away by rounding the penultimate mark the incorrect way. This let White/Booth to take the race.

At the start of race 5 most competitors headed towards the pin end. After the start the wind swung around giving all those on the right an early Easter present. Making the most of this was Sam Bailey and Ant Hatfield who disappeared into the distance. During the final stages of the race Ross Kearny and Laura Burch managed to claim the top spot.

Into the final race and 4 could win it. Hydon/Scott-Davies led the race but were unable to control the top spot. Goss/ Czartolomna came through which was still good enough for Hydon/Scott Davies, had it not have been for White/Booth pushing them to third. Fortunately for Hydon/Scott Davies White/Booth elbowed their way through to win the race which gave them 2nd overall behind Hydon/Scott-Davies.

Thanks go to South Staffs SC for putting a great event with both great race management as well as a full social programme.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st2495Stuart HydonJane Scott‑DaviesShustoke Sailing Club3222(4)312
2nd2533Chris WhiteNic BoothSouth Staffs SC2541(7)113
3rd2261James GossKamila CzartolomnaSouth Staffs SC1433(12)213
4th2526Ed BradburnHolly EvansSouth Staffs SC411(5)5516
5th2525John Billington Sue Billington South Staffs SC63543921
6th2468Sam BaileyAnt HatfieldSouth Staffs SC(8)8662830
7th2538Nigel HuftonMatt WoodFrensham Pond SC5697(11)734
8th2517Stuart NorrisLouise Norris 778106(12)38
9th2529Will CroxfordM PetersonSouth Staffs SC10(11)789640
10th2501Ross KearneyLaura BurchSouth Staffs SC(DNC)DNCDNC91448
11th2532Tony HotkissV FordSouth Staffs SC1110(DNS)1281152
12th2499Neil GoodheadClare WaymontSouth Staffs SC(DNS)121011101053
13th2522Ben BiglinAnn BiglinShustoke Sailing Club9911(DNC)DNCDNC63
14th2493Roy AlexanderChole DawsonSouth Staffs SC12131213(14)1363
15th2524Mike OwenLawrence HartnessSouth Staffs SC(DNF)141314131468

