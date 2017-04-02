Please select your home edition
420 Spring Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Robert Bellfield today at 7:56 am 1-2 April 2017
420 Spring Championship at Hayling © Mike Cattermole

The 420 fleet was greeted with fantastic conditions at Hayling Island for the Spring Championships over the weekend of 1/2 April as a precursor to next week's RYA Youth Nationals.

Bright sunshine, a just sub-Flag Oscar (steady above 13 kts) wind and excellent race management from Tim Hancock, resulted in achieving four excellent tight races out in the Bay on the Saturday.

420 Spring Championship at Hayling - photo © Mike Cattermole
420 Spring Championship at Hayling - photo © Mike Cattermole

The forecast on Sunday was for a dropping wind, on top of a high Spring tide, but conditions offshore remained just about sailable and a further three races were achieved to give a full series. Izzy Davies and Gemma Keers stamped their authority on the weekend with six race wins to take a fully deserved victory. Hattie Mosely and Pippa Cropley were hot on their heels in second, followed by Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle in third to give the girls a full podium.

With six girl boats, one mixed and three boys boats in the top ten, it shows that the 420 is a great gender equaliser but the boys will certainly be up to get their own back at the Youth Nationals.

Overall Results:

PosNatSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1stGBR55517Izi DaviesGemma Keers1111‑18116
2ndGBR56009Hatty MorsleyPippa Cropley4322‑234318
3rdGBR54483Vita Heathcotemilly boyle327313(BFD)735
4thGBR54510Rhys LewisDrew Wright86692‑211344
5thGBR56106Niamh HarperTom Wallwork12‑1811669246
6thGBR56108Cossie LewisSophie Holloway1154516‑20546
7thGBR55015Alex SmallwoodRoss Thompson514341011‑1947
8thGBR55244Katie DaviesMadeleine Watkins710101533‑2348
9thGBR54848Eleanor KeersHarriet Watkins2751131(BFD)460
10thGBR54536Tom CollyerAaron Chadwick19‑211512421062
11thGBR54487Jack LewisCharlie Bacon134‑1413914962
12thGBR55102Julia MellersEllen Main101313‑21147663
13thGBR56112Lainey TerkelsenLucie Offord68922‑3281265
14thGBR53983Alexander HughesDouglas Brierley171921‑29162185
15thGBR55871Alex ColquittRobert Giardelli1511191611(BFD)1587
16thGBR54682Johnny ThompsonOllie Hawkins142016105‑262590
17thGBR55189Archie PennBen Warrington22‑2922207101495
18thIRL55437Micheal O'SuilleabhainMichael Carroll92288‑34232797
19thIRL5484Gemma Mc DowellEmma Gallagher1692325‑2616897
20thGBR56118Imogen BellfieldGeorge Bridge2512257‑361229110
21stGBR53966Adele YoungDaniel Burns261512172517‑32112
22ndGBR54947Jamie HarrisHarry Chatterton28‑3532148531118
23rdGBR55402Josh WahaThomas Bryant1826181920‑2717118
24thGBR54379Charlotte BoyleGeorgia Baker20231731‑331316120
25thGBR56114ellie woottonissie speirs21‑272426121920122
26thGBR55854Ellie DriverRachael Cross291620‑32192218124
27thGBR56115Morgan SmithAndrew Sturt232526‑30211822135
28thGBR54998Chloe FeltonSaskia Taylor‑31172727221528136
29thGBR54418Oliver Dowson McGillCalum Cook‑32283018282811143
30thGBR54481Calum BellJosh Hale272434231725‑35150
31stGBR52626Jack Lucas‑ClementsNick Walters3431352815(BFD)26169
32ndGBR53703Maisie HarkessAnnabel Hitchmough33‑363333272424174
33rdGBR55472Alice SeniorLizzie Cattermole(RET)33282435BFD30188
34thGBR53645Emily CannEmily Hall‑35322935303134191
35thGBR55083Ciaron JonesWilliam Hall2434(RET)3424BFDRET192
36thGBR54482Toby BennettJames Gent30303136‑373036193
37thGBR51341Patrick WhelanGeorge Sherwood36‑373637292933200
