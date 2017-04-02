420 Spring Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club
by Robert Bellfield today at 7:56 am
1-2 April 2017
420 Spring Championship at Hayling © Mike Cattermole
The 420 fleet was greeted with fantastic conditions at Hayling Island for the Spring Championships over the weekend of 1/2 April as a precursor to next week's RYA Youth Nationals.
Bright sunshine, a just sub-Flag Oscar (steady above 13 kts) wind and excellent race management from Tim Hancock, resulted in achieving four excellent tight races out in the Bay on the Saturday.
The forecast on Sunday was for a dropping wind, on top of a high Spring tide, but conditions offshore remained just about sailable and a further three races were achieved to give a full series. Izzy Davies and Gemma Keers stamped their authority on the weekend with six race wins to take a fully deserved victory. Hattie Mosely and Pippa Cropley were hot on their heels in second, followed by Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle in third to give the girls a full podium.
With six girl boats, one mixed and three boys boats in the top ten, it shows that the 420 is a great gender equaliser but the boys will certainly be up to get their own back at the Youth Nationals.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1st
|GBR
|55517
|Izi Davies
|Gemma Keers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑18
|1
|1
|6
|2nd
|GBR
|56009
|Hatty Morsley
|Pippa Cropley
|4
|3
|2
|2
|‑23
|4
|3
|18
|3rd
|GBR
|54483
|Vita Heathcote
|milly boyle
|3
|2
|7
|3
|13
|(BFD)
|7
|35
|4th
|GBR
|54510
|Rhys Lewis
|Drew Wright
|8
|6
|6
|9
|2
|‑21
|13
|44
|5th
|GBR
|56106
|Niamh Harper
|Tom Wallwork
|12
|‑18
|11
|6
|6
|9
|2
|46
|6th
|GBR
|56108
|Cossie Lewis
|Sophie Holloway
|11
|5
|4
|5
|16
|‑20
|5
|46
|7th
|GBR
|55015
|Alex Smallwood
|Ross Thompson
|5
|14
|3
|4
|10
|11
|‑19
|47
|8th
|GBR
|55244
|Katie Davies
|Madeleine Watkins
|7
|10
|10
|15
|3
|3
|‑23
|48
|9th
|GBR
|54848
|Eleanor Keers
|Harriet Watkins
|2
|7
|5
|11
|31
|(BFD)
|4
|60
|10th
|GBR
|54536
|Tom Collyer
|Aaron Chadwick
|19
|‑21
|15
|12
|4
|2
|10
|62
|11th
|GBR
|54487
|Jack Lewis
|Charlie Bacon
|13
|4
|‑14
|13
|9
|14
|9
|62
|12th
|GBR
|55102
|Julia Mellers
|Ellen Main
|10
|13
|13
|‑21
|14
|7
|6
|63
|13th
|GBR
|56112
|Lainey Terkelsen
|Lucie Offord
|6
|8
|9
|22
|‑32
|8
|12
|65
|14th
|GBR
|53983
|Alexander Hughes
|Douglas Brierley
|17
|19
|21
|‑29
|1
|6
|21
|85
|15th
|GBR
|55871
|Alex Colquitt
|Robert Giardelli
|15
|11
|19
|16
|11
|(BFD)
|15
|87
|16th
|GBR
|54682
|Johnny Thompson
|Ollie Hawkins
|14
|20
|16
|10
|5
|‑26
|25
|90
|17th
|GBR
|55189
|Archie Penn
|Ben Warrington
|22
|‑29
|22
|20
|7
|10
|14
|95
|18th
|IRL
|55437
|Micheal O'Suilleabhain
|Michael Carroll
|9
|22
|8
|8
|‑34
|23
|27
|97
|19th
|IRL
|5484
|Gemma Mc Dowell
|Emma Gallagher
|16
|9
|23
|25
|‑26
|16
|8
|97
|20th
|GBR
|56118
|Imogen Bellfield
|George Bridge
|25
|12
|25
|7
|‑36
|12
|29
|110
|21st
|GBR
|53966
|Adele Young
|Daniel Burns
|26
|15
|12
|17
|25
|17
|‑32
|112
|22nd
|GBR
|54947
|Jamie Harris
|Harry Chatterton
|28
|‑35
|32
|14
|8
|5
|31
|118
|23rd
|GBR
|55402
|Josh Waha
|Thomas Bryant
|18
|26
|18
|19
|20
|‑27
|17
|118
|24th
|GBR
|54379
|Charlotte Boyle
|Georgia Baker
|20
|23
|17
|31
|‑33
|13
|16
|120
|25th
|GBR
|56114
|ellie wootton
|issie speirs
|21
|‑27
|24
|26
|12
|19
|20
|122
|26th
|GBR
|55854
|Ellie Driver
|Rachael Cross
|29
|16
|20
|‑32
|19
|22
|18
|124
|27th
|GBR
|56115
|Morgan Smith
|Andrew Sturt
|23
|25
|26
|‑30
|21
|18
|22
|135
|28th
|GBR
|54998
|Chloe Felton
|Saskia Taylor
|‑31
|17
|27
|27
|22
|15
|28
|136
|29th
|GBR
|54418
|Oliver Dowson McGill
|Calum Cook
|‑32
|28
|30
|18
|28
|28
|11
|143
|30th
|GBR
|54481
|Calum Bell
|Josh Hale
|27
|24
|34
|23
|17
|25
|‑35
|150
|31st
|GBR
|52626
|Jack Lucas‑Clements
|Nick Walters
|34
|31
|35
|28
|15
|(BFD)
|26
|169
|32nd
|GBR
|53703
|Maisie Harkess
|Annabel Hitchmough
|33
|‑36
|33
|33
|27
|24
|24
|174
|33rd
|GBR
|55472
|Alice Senior
|Lizzie Cattermole
|(RET)
|33
|28
|24
|35
|BFD
|30
|188
|34th
|GBR
|53645
|Emily Cann
|Emily Hall
|‑35
|32
|29
|35
|30
|31
|34
|191
|35th
|GBR
|55083
|Ciaron Jones
|William Hall
|24
|34
|(RET)
|34
|24
|BFD
|RET
|192
|36th
|GBR
|54482
|Toby Bennett
|James Gent
|30
|30
|31
|36
|‑37
|30
|36
|193
|37th
|GBR
|51341
|Patrick Whelan
|George Sherwood
|36
|‑37
|36
|37
|29
|29
|33
|200
