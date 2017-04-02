420 Spring Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Robert Bellfield today at 7:56 am

The 420 fleet was greeted with fantastic conditions at Hayling Island for the Spring Championships over the weekend of 1/2 April as a precursor to next week's RYA Youth Nationals.

Bright sunshine, a just sub-Flag Oscar (steady above 13 kts) wind and excellent race management from Tim Hancock, resulted in achieving four excellent tight races out in the Bay on the Saturday.

The forecast on Sunday was for a dropping wind, on top of a high Spring tide, but conditions offshore remained just about sailable and a further three races were achieved to give a full series. Izzy Davies and Gemma Keers stamped their authority on the weekend with six race wins to take a fully deserved victory. Hattie Mosely and Pippa Cropley were hot on their heels in second, followed by Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle in third to give the girls a full podium.

With six girl boats, one mixed and three boys boats in the top ten, it shows that the 420 is a great gender equaliser but the boys will certainly be up to get their own back at the Youth Nationals.

Overall Results:

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st GBR 55517 Izi Davies Gemma Keers 1 1 1 1 ‑18 1 1 6 2nd GBR 56009 Hatty Morsley Pippa Cropley 4 3 2 2 ‑23 4 3 18 3rd GBR 54483 Vita Heathcote milly boyle 3 2 7 3 13 (BFD) 7 35 4th GBR 54510 Rhys Lewis Drew Wright 8 6 6 9 2 ‑21 13 44 5th GBR 56106 Niamh Harper Tom Wallwork 12 ‑18 11 6 6 9 2 46 6th GBR 56108 Cossie Lewis Sophie Holloway 11 5 4 5 16 ‑20 5 46 7th GBR 55015 Alex Smallwood Ross Thompson 5 14 3 4 10 11 ‑19 47 8th GBR 55244 Katie Davies Madeleine Watkins 7 10 10 15 3 3 ‑23 48 9th GBR 54848 Eleanor Keers Harriet Watkins 2 7 5 11 31 (BFD) 4 60 10th GBR 54536 Tom Collyer Aaron Chadwick 19 ‑21 15 12 4 2 10 62 11th GBR 54487 Jack Lewis Charlie Bacon 13 4 ‑14 13 9 14 9 62 12th GBR 55102 Julia Mellers Ellen Main 10 13 13 ‑21 14 7 6 63 13th GBR 56112 Lainey Terkelsen Lucie Offord 6 8 9 22 ‑32 8 12 65 14th GBR 53983 Alexander Hughes Douglas Brierley 17 19 21 ‑29 1 6 21 85 15th GBR 55871 Alex Colquitt Robert Giardelli 15 11 19 16 11 (BFD) 15 87 16th GBR 54682 Johnny Thompson Ollie Hawkins 14 20 16 10 5 ‑26 25 90 17th GBR 55189 Archie Penn Ben Warrington 22 ‑29 22 20 7 10 14 95 18th IRL 55437 Micheal O'Suilleabhain Michael Carroll 9 22 8 8 ‑34 23 27 97 19th IRL 5484 Gemma Mc Dowell Emma Gallagher 16 9 23 25 ‑26 16 8 97 20th GBR 56118 Imogen Bellfield George Bridge 25 12 25 7 ‑36 12 29 110 21st GBR 53966 Adele Young Daniel Burns 26 15 12 17 25 17 ‑32 112 22nd GBR 54947 Jamie Harris Harry Chatterton 28 ‑35 32 14 8 5 31 118 23rd GBR 55402 Josh Waha Thomas Bryant 18 26 18 19 20 ‑27 17 118 24th GBR 54379 Charlotte Boyle Georgia Baker 20 23 17 31 ‑33 13 16 120 25th GBR 56114 ellie wootton issie speirs 21 ‑27 24 26 12 19 20 122 26th GBR 55854 Ellie Driver Rachael Cross 29 16 20 ‑32 19 22 18 124 27th GBR 56115 Morgan Smith Andrew Sturt 23 25 26 ‑30 21 18 22 135 28th GBR 54998 Chloe Felton Saskia Taylor ‑31 17 27 27 22 15 28 136 29th GBR 54418 Oliver Dowson McGill Calum Cook ‑32 28 30 18 28 28 11 143 30th GBR 54481 Calum Bell Josh Hale 27 24 34 23 17 25 ‑35 150 31st GBR 52626 Jack Lucas‑Clements Nick Walters 34 31 35 28 15 (BFD) 26 169 32nd GBR 53703 Maisie Harkess Annabel Hitchmough 33 ‑36 33 33 27 24 24 174 33rd GBR 55472 Alice Senior Lizzie Cattermole (RET) 33 28 24 35 BFD 30 188 34th GBR 53645 Emily Cann Emily Hall ‑35 32 29 35 30 31 34 191 35th GBR 55083 Ciaron Jones William Hall 24 34 (RET) 34 24 BFD RET 192 36th GBR 54482 Toby Bennett James Gent 30 30 31 36 ‑37 30 36 193 37th GBR 51341 Patrick Whelan George Sherwood 36 ‑37 36 37 29 29 33 200