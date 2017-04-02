Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Rain and Sun Contender Cover

Boats for sale

Contender 2446
located in Birchington

Contender Open at Oxford Sailing Club

by Ed Presley today at 11:10 am 1-2 April 2017

On a gloriously sunny day at Oxford Sailing Club the Contender class assembled once again to see just how rusty the winter had made us. With a very poor forecast for no wind there were several obvious absentees but it was nice to see 16 boats rigging and looking at the lake which was windier than expected.

To kick off the fleet loaded up the pin end due to a port biased line and a bit more breeze, Nick Noble timed it perfectly to harpoon the pin and shout at Tom Hooton. Tom squeezed out and accelerated off, a shift handed the advantage to Stuart Jones when the front 3-4 tacked. Stuart had the front all to himself with 4 boats fighting behind, giving him a growing advantage it all looked academic but Ed Presley was able to cut the gap up the last beat but to no avail; Jones wins.

The 2nd race was in much less wind, mostly slopping about in the bottom of the boat, don't go right. Toward the front Tony Brookes and Rodger white battled with Jones but the wiley dastard did it again.

Contenders at Oxford - photo © Robert Ashby
Contenders at Oxford - photo © Robert Ashby

The final race of the day picked up proper, Tony Brookes used what was presumably local knowledge to carve a lead on the first beat followed by Tom Hooton, Richard Franks and Carl Tagoe. Ed Presley Had a speedy run and jump to 2nd behind Tony with Jones making gains from a start line 720. Things stayed like this until the last beat when Tony rounded the leeward mark just behind a D1 and suffered from dirt from his sail, the next two boats managed to climb higher than these two and pull past Tony. At the finish Ed Presley kept the right side of Stuart Jones with Tony a gloomy 3rd.

Day 2 came with a stark reminder of the 'No wind' policy for this weekend, a light trickle could be seen, but safe in the knowledge that things would probably get worse, the fleet took to the water with reckless enthusiasm.

Contenders at Oxford - photo © Robert Ashby
Contenders at Oxford - photo © Robert Ashby

Tactically the first race saw most people conservatively picking shifts up the middle and it was to their credit as any corner banging was swiftly punished with obscurity. Tony Brooks who is fast becoming the no-wind-guru in these parts struck out early, piped only around the windward mark by Nick Noble. Stuart Jones and Ed Presley made big gains up the 2nd windward to put pressure on but it was during the final round things got messy, firstly Ed removed himself from the game by going about 10 foot further left than Jones and then as the front two started to gybe to match the failing wind, Stuart reached in on a completely different and fresh breeze to call water; and win; and apologize.

The final race saw Rodger white nail a port tack slower and cross the fleet with Tony Cook in tow. This action as well some well-timed shifts allowed Rodger to control the race from then on, Richard Franks made up some ground to nibble away at Rodger using a new Lennon sail to get some high pointing action, and after a bit of battling Chris Howe was able to slip into third.

Overall Stuart Jones won the event for about the 6th time in recent years which he puts down to winter practice, which is considered to be cheating in the class. The club renamed the trophy the Stuart Jones cup and put a model of his likeness in it.

Next event up we all go back to the seaside with trip to Broadstairs, see you there!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmBoatClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
12465Stuart JonesGreen Floaty ThingDatchet SC1121‑55
22496Tony BrooksBDS‑UK.comOxford SC6232‑713
3712Rodger White King George SC‑12384116
42572Ed Presley Cotswold SC2‑13110417
52477Chris HoweRabbiting OnOxford SC‑10667322
6716Richard Franks Weston SC77‑128224
72607Carl TagoeThursday ChildOxford SC357‑9924
8639Brian WitneyOookBough Beach SC8495‑1026
92599Tony CookSo VolatileDowns SC‑138116631
10666Bill HootonPrince of DarknessBurton SC410513(DNS)32
112618Nick NobleMamma MiaPortishead SC511143(DNS)33
12652Nick CurrySmoke on the WaterWeston SC‑1191011838
13678Thomas Hooton RYA914412(DNS)39
14476Anthony EllisFrancescoIOMYC1415(RET)141154
152432Jerry HoneSyringaLancing SC151613(DNS)(DNS)61
162639Ralph Drew Weston SC1612(DNS)(DNS)(DNS)62
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Contender at Burton
Travellers from far and wide The first round of the BCA travellers season opened with a meeting at Burton Sailing Club on the Foremark reservoir in Derbyshire. Sailors travelled from as far afield as Dover and Bristol and were met with a warm but wet Saturday as forecast. Posted on 20 Mar We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Contenders Ready!
2017 season starts with the Dinghy Show Yes, I know, that was early nineties, some 25 years ago, but I had just brought my first contender and a club member shouted this to me every Sunday morning without fail as I left the changing rooms. Posted on 27 Feb August & September winners announced
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month The sailing season may be winding down now, but the reports are still coming in thick and fast from events up and down the country and from around the world. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 Contenders at Rutland
A lot to pack in at the final event of the season As the final event in the calendar, the annual trip to Rutland had to pack a lot in. Firstly it was the culmination of the travellers trophy and 3 people could reasonably win it. Posted on 29 Oct 2016 Contender Travellers Trophy: the story so far
All set for the finale at Rutland With the weather getting colder, the trees autumnal colours now making a glorious showing and the imminent end of British summer time, this can only mean one thing, the Contenders annual trip to Rutland for the finale of the Travellers Trophy. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Staying in Contention
David Henshall presents us with the story of the Contender With Rio now done and dusted, all eyes will be turning towards the end of the year, when World Sailing will have to decide how best to meet the IOC expectations in terms of gender equality and attraction to 'youth'. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Contender Inlands at Carsington
A fleet of smiles and aching limbs Sun with a strong Southerly wind forecast set the fleet up for some great Contender sailing for the Inlands at Carsington. Race 1 got underway in what would be the windiest conditions, gusting 25 knots plus. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe overall
All up for grabs on the final day We went into last day of the European Contender Championships with 6 races out of a possible 10 under our belts hoping to catch up on races lost mid week by running 3, quick turnaround, battles. Posted on 10 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 4
Be careful what you wish for We all wanted some wind, something to get our sailors' motors running, a bit of 'champagne sailing', to quote Mr Tagoe, well we got that in spades today. The 13knots that we launched in were up to 20-25knots by the time the course was laid. Posted on 8 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy