BUCS/BUSA Team Racing Championship at West Kirby - Day 1

by Tony Mapplebeck today at 7:05 am

Drama at every level; Which is the Cambridge 1st team? Leeds qualified direct to Finals and then managed two wins on Day 1!

"Cambridge Black ended the day undefeated on nine wins, whilst every team achieved at least two wins. Really excellent racing. Close throughout, across the field as a whole", enthused BUSA Technical Director, Keith Sammons.

Jemima Riley, Race Officer, summed up the day: "It went well, lots of racing. It was borderline weather before the event got underway, but we started on time, at 10.00. with cut-downs. Probably Force 5 most of the day, a bit gusty early on. We have had 127 races, including one re-sail. A good day. 08.57 warning signal for first race tomorrow"

The annual Team Racing Championships of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) and British University Sailing Association (BUSA) are being held this week on the Marine Lake at West Kirby SC, culminating in Finals on Thursday afternoon.

The special features of the Marine Lake, with its 360* visibility, coupled with the great light and wind conditions, are making the racing a great spectacle. We are having many visitors, as well as the locals having an extra large sailing event to watch as they take a walk around. Amongst those who planned to come from afar are a delegation from Qingdao in China. Members of the Qingdao Sailing Association and Qingdao Council are staying for the whole event. This is part of their visit to the UK to promote international exchange between Chinese and World universities. The International University Sailing Competition is due to be held in Qingdao from 3rd – 9th August, 2017.

The Championship is receiving much live coverage on Twitter - @BUSA Sailing #BUSATRFinals - organised by members of the University of Manchester Sailing Club, the event hosts. A considerable photographic library Is being created, and further news of this is anticipated when racing resumes tomorrow,

