Crewsaver extends liferaft range with the launch of two new liferafts

by Emma Stanbury today at 5:17 pm

Following the success of the Crewsaver ISO Ocean liferaft, Crewsaver is delighted to announce the launch of two new liferafts; the Crewsaver Mariner and the Crewsaver ISO.

Now, no matter what level you are operating at, be it inshore or offshore, or what approval standard you might be looking to meet, there is a Crewsaver liferaft to suit and offered at a highly competitive price point.

Crewsaver liferafts are manufactured by Survitec Group's European manufacturing facilities, which have been designing and manufacturing liferafts for both the commercial and leisure markets since 1940, helping to ensure a design and build quality that you can trust and rely on.

These liferafts can be serviced at a number of Survitec Group's extensive network of service stations globally to help provide an effective and efficient servicing process for your long term convenience and continued safety. In addition, each liferaft comes with a 12-year warranty, providing it is serviced by a Crewsaver approved service station every three years.

"We are delighted to be able to offer this complete liferaft range, helping consumers to remain as safe as possible whilst getting the best value for money." said David Duffin, Sales Director for Crewsaver.

Crewsaver Mariner

Designed with coastal use in mind for recreational sailing and powerboat activity, the Crewsaver Mariner liferaft is the ideal solution for those looking for a high quality yet affordable liferaft. The Mariner liferaft is manufactured by Survitec Group’s liferaft manufacturing facility in Italy who have been designing and manufacturing liferafts for both the commercial and leisure markets since 1977.

This raft can be serviced at a number of Survitec Group’s extensive network of service stations globally to help ensure an effective and efficient servicing process for your long term convenience and continued safety. In addition the raft comes complete with a 12 year warranty providing it is serviced by a Crewsaver approved service station every 3 years.

Key Features:

Easy to transport with a choice of valise or small, lightweight container with side handles

45ltr weighted water ballast pockets

Boarding ladder front and back

Bright orange top canopy which can be opened and closed from either side of the raft

Additional reflective tape to aid visibility

Rain water catcher and collection system located on the rear of the canopy

Lookout sleeve located on the rear of the canopy

High quality PVC orange tubes to ensure longevity and aid visibility

3 year service interval and 4 year inspection form date of manufacture

Optional extra cradle, webbing assembly and HRUs are also available

Repair kit and additional reflective tape

Large plastic hand bailer

Two sponges

Floating knife

Rescue quoit and line

Two buoyant paddles

Sea anchor

Instruction manual and immediate action leaflet

Hand/foot pump for additional air top up

Included within the raft:

The Crewsaver ISO liferaft is the ideal solution for those looking for a high quality yet affordable ISO liferaft, designed to meet ISO Type 1 standard and suitable for both commercial and recreational activity including those operating under MCA code of practice requirements. This raft is manufactured in Survitec Group’s liferaft manufacturing facility in Italy who have been designing and manufacturing liferafts for both the commercial and leisure markets since 1977.

This raft can be serviced at a number of Survitec Group’s extensive network of service stations globally to help ensure an effective and efficient servicing process for your long term convenience and continued safety. In addition the raft comes complete with a 12 year warranty providing it is serviced by a Crewsaver approved service station every 3 years.

Key Features:

Type A ISO 9650-1 type 1 approved

Easy to transport with a choice of valise or small, lightweight container with side handles

Internal and external light

4x 63ltr weighted water ballast pocket

Boarding platform on the front of the raft and boarding ladder on the rear

Bright orange top canopy which can be opened and closed from either side of the raft depending on conditions

Rain water catcher and collection system located on the rear of the canopy

Lookout sleeve located on the rear of the canopy

High quality PVC orange tubes to ensure longevity and aid visibility

3 year service interval

Optional extra cradle, webbing assembly and HRUs are also available

Repair kit and additional reflective tape

Anti-sea sickness tables & sea sickness bags

Signalling mirror & whistle

2 Parachute flares and 3 red handflares

Watertight torch including spare batteries

Large plastic hand bailer

Two sponges

Floating knife

Rescue quoit and line

Two buoyant paddles

Sea anchor

Thermal floor

Included within the raft:

