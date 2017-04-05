New prize for Henri Lloyd Report of the Month

Land Rover BAR Replica Cap © Henri Lloyd Land Rover BAR Replica Cap © Henri Lloyd

by Mark Jardine today at 3:34 pm

It's the new sailing season and with it comes a flurry of fantastic reports from up and down the country, and around the world, of your sailing events. 2017 is a huge year for British Sailing with Land Rover BAR aiming to become to #BringTheCupHome.

If you nominate your favourite reports on the site then you can be in with a chance of winning an official Land Rover BAR Replica Cap from Henri Lloyd. The author of the report that has the highest number of nominations each month will be awarded a cap as well!

The Land Rover BAR Replica Cap is a stand out product within the merchandise collection. Constructed from 100% cotton drill and featuring the team and sponsor logos on the front, the cap design offers an adjustable fit via a back slider and a pre-curved peak construction.

We'll be announcing the winners monthly from now on, but the first three winners in 2017 have been two of the Vendée Globe reports by Andi Robertson, an event that had everyone on the edge of their seats as we watched Armel Le Cléac'h hold off Alex Thomson and the Phantom Southern Travellers at Wimbleball by Simon Hawkes.

Congratulations to our nominating winners; Martin Dinham, Ian Brooks and Richard Cumberbatch. Andy's Vendée Globe reports were described as varied and informative, whilst Richard summed up the Wimbleball Phantom report with the comment, "It conveys the bonhomie within the fleet, as well as the detail of the event".

To nominate your favourite reports simply use the form at the bottom of all eligible news articles on the site, as you can see below. We welcome and encourage your feedback here and it is a real way that you can show your appreciation of the writers who put in the time to publicise your club, class or event.