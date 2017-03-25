Please select your home edition
Laser Open at Bowmoor Sailing Club

by Mike Dyer today at 2:49 pm 25 March 2017

It's official, Spring is here. A perfect sailing day, 15 to 20 knots and glorious sunshine greeted 19 sailors for the first Wessex Grand Prix event of the season, running in parallel with the Byte Open meeting.

Last year's winner John Ling led the first race from the start, finishing a comfortable margin from Tim Keighley and Richard Lymposs.

The second race got off to a competitive start, with Rick Plummer taking an early lead and Ling apparently stuck in the middle of the fleet at the first mark. Two laps of shifty beats, fast reaches and a few impromptu swims later, and that man Ling had taken the lead again, chased by Tim Keighley, and the first Radial sailed by neighboring club Cotswold's Hugo Hanson. Although the lead positions had already been settled, there was too much challenging sailing on offer for anyone to head for an early shower.

The final race repeated the order, of Ling then Keighley with, another previous event winner, Harry Joyce taking third.

So John Ling won all 3 races, with Tim Keighley recording 3 seconds. Local sailors Harry Joyce and Richard Lymposs tied for third on 7 points, with Joyce taking it on countback.

Overall Results:

PosRigSail NoHelmClub
1st 212163John LingBartley
2nd 209911Tim KeighleyWest Riding
3rd ZeroHarry JoyceBowmoor SC
4th 209870Richard LympossBSC/Papercourt
5th 201013Neil CrosbyBowmoor SC
6th 204967Rick PlummerBowmoor SC
7thRadial198549Hugo HansonCotswold
8thRadial196523Will HopesWhitefriars
9th 210617Jeremy HigsonBartley
10th 208129Mike DyerBowmoor SC
