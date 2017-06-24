2017 Superyacht Cup sees rebellious new-build take on experienced warhorse

The award-winning record-breaker Mari Cha III © Claire Matches / The award-winning record-breaker Mari Cha III © Claire Matches / www.clairematches.com

by Kate Branagh today at 11:12 am

We're excited to announce that Vitters' very latest all-carbon launch, the 34m Ribelle, will be making tracks for the SYC finish line this year. This budding racer is the second Vitters built superyacht which hails from the Malcolm McKeon drawing board.

Details about the yacht are still shrouded in mystery, but if we are to go by her racy looks and telltale name (Ribelle is Italian for rebellious / untamable) she's set to make a splash! Ribelle is in the process of having her mast stepped and is scheduled to commence sea trials over the next few weeks.

Pitting against Ribelle (and other freshly launched creations) will be a number of 'senior' competitors; yachts that were already flying over finish lines while newer entrants were still only a twinkle in an owner's eye. A good case in point is the 45m award-winning record-breaker Mari Cha III. This sleek super maxi, built in 1997, beat the Transatlantic Record in 1998 and the Sydney to Hobart in 1999, hitting speeds in excess of 30 knots. Used to being on the race course, and the podium, this 'battleaxe' is a competitor to watch out for, make no mistake.

New Gold Sponsor - Code Zero

CODE-ZERO, an exciting new nautical sports brand designed and endorsed by pro sailors, is this year's official clothing supplier. They have designed a powerful collection especially for this year's regatta, which boasts bright colours as well as unique designs, inspired by superyacht racing. Participants and visitors will be able to get their hands on this exclusive Superyacht Cup collection during the event at the CODE-ZERO stand, or online.

CODE-ZERO's regular sports line features top-performing gear created to tackle the most extreme weather conditions. These high-tech garments combine the latest innovations with the ultimate in style and comfort. Their casual line is made up of high-quality apparel: think fresh fabrics that feature stylish brand applications and cool graphics influenced by the world of sailing.

Cutting-Edge Racing Sails and the Conquering of K2

We're pleased to announce that Evolution Sails - as well as Gottifredi Maffioli - will be backing the regatta again this year. Evolution Sails specialize in sails for larger boats: grand prix racers and superyachts. The well-established sail makers offer everything from durable cruising sails to their regatta winning EM Membrane racing sails. These feats of engineering are all made in production lofts which are among the largest clear span sail-making lofts world-wide! Furthermore, their locally based production site is specifically set up for servicing, cleaning and storing sails for their ever-growing superyacht clientele.

The trail blazers behind Gottifredi Maffioli - official suppliers of Extreme 40 and Melges 32 classes - have been developing rope since 1926. Not only have they brought cutting-edge fibres such as Kevlar, Dyneema and PBO into the sail racing market, their products are used on high-powered boats, racing regattas such as the America's Cup, the Volvo, the Route du Rhum and the Vendée Globe. And did you know that in 1954 the company created the first climbing rope made of nylon? These leading-edge lines were used by the Italian expedition that conquered K2!

2017 SYC: Making Waves and Water

The Superyacht Cup is proud to be one of the 1,000+ regattas, rallies and cruises that are officially registered as a Clean Regatta. While last year's event marked the introduction of a 'green team', recycling station and reusable water bottles for thirsty race-crew, this edition will see the inauguration of an even more spectacular practice: we will be making our own water! MSOS will be running dock water via a Reverse Osmosis unit, through a UV lamp (in order to eliminate bacteria) and a mineral salt block, which will complement the water with good, healthy minerals. Finally, the water will go through a Kangen water Ioniser to fill it with molecular hydrogen which is super hydrating, so great for hard-working sailors battling away under the Mallorcan sun! The water-making machines will produce between 6-10 litres a minute, enabling everyone to replenish their re-usable bottles on-site. Additionally, we will be providing extra-large eco-friendly water containers so crew can also top up their bottles while racing.

www.thesuperyachtcup.com