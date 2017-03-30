Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Rooster Carbon Tiller Extension
Rooster Carbon Tiller Extension

Boats for sale

Osprey 1316
located in Ayr

Osprey class coaching programme launched

by Alan Henderson today at 10:15 am 30 March 2017
Tim Rush (right) © Alan Henderson

The Osprey class launched its 2017 class coaching programme at Blithfield SC, on Friday 30 March. This coaching day was immediately followed by the class's Welsh & Midlands Championship at Blithfield on the Saturday and Sunday, and gave competitors a good day of practice and tips to help get warmed up for the season.

The day was led by top coach Tim Rush, who gave participants a good variety of exercises and onshore briefing. An unusual exercise was practicing spinnaker launching on a tight or beam reach, which could be tricky in the moderate breezes. He then ran starting exercises, follow my leader, and gave participants excellent feedback on their rig and sail settings after the day's sailing. Tim also gave feedback on spinnaker setting on the way back to the shore.

This was the first of the Osprey class's programme of coaching days, which are provided free to class association members.

The next will be at Poole Yacht Club, which later in the year will be hosting the Osprey Nationals, on 10 to 13 August, so Osprey sailors have the perfect opportunity to get to know this venue. The Poole coaching day will be on 23 June, again immediately before the Poole open meeting.

The third coaching day will be at Castle Cove SC on Friday 7th July, with local coach Adam Bowers, who is current Osprey Nationals champion crew. This precedes the Castle Cove open.

The Osprey class association is keen to welcome both newcomers and old hands to the coaching days, and it funds the class coaching programme as a way to help people quickly make progress in getting the most out of their boats.

The Osprey class is a fast single trapeze dinghy, with symmetric spinnaker. Boats are available in all construction types from wood, to GRP to the latest epoxy FRP Mark V Ospreys, and at all budgets. Older boats are very competitive in this class, which appeals to people of different ages and weights, and includes many lady helms and crews.

So next coaching days are:

  • 23 June, Poole YC
  • 7 July, Castle Cove SC
Put them in your diaries. More information about the class is at www.ospreysailing.org.uk or the Sail Osprey Facebook page.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championships
18 teams race at Blithfield The Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championship held at Blithfield S.C. on the 1st and 2nd April 2017 attracted 18 entrants, including three new Hartley Mark V's, with competitors travelling from as far as Prestwick SC in the North to Poole YC in the South. Posted today at 11:28 am Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb Tuning guru to speak on Osprey stand
Multiclass champion Ian Pinnell talk at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning. Posted on 16 Feb Ospreys End of Seasons at Rutland
Feathers ruffled by a cool breeze At the Osprey End of Seasons at Rutland on October 22/23, feathers were ruffled by a cool F2/3 coming from the north east, over the dam. A class of 17 Ospreys shared the waters with Contenders and Hornets at a joint open. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Kielder Water September Open
The weather gods in two minds The weather gods, it seemed, were in two minds as to whether to support KWSC's Open meeting on 10th and 11th September. Saturday had light winds from the west – or from the south-west, depending which part of the course you were on. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Osprey Scottish & Northern Championship
Preceded by a day of sail testing and boat bimbling Ospreys came to the class's Northern stronghold, Kielder Water SC, for three days of good sailing from 9 to 11 September. Friday was a practice day, for sail testing and boat bimbling, before the five race Championship started on Saturday. Posted on 13 Sep 2016 Summer is Championship Season!
A busy period for P&B sailors It's been a busy period for P&B sailors as they have been competing at the numerous sailing events around the globe, with the Summer's Championship Season coming to a close we thought it would be a good time to shout about some of our success! Posted on 1 Sep 2016 Osprey Nationals at Mumbles overall
Reunited... and it feels good! After three days of hard racing at Mumbles, the wind finally expired on the final day. After holding the fleet ashore, the Race Officer made a prompt decision to cancel sailing, as the breeze failed to arrive. Posted on 15 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy