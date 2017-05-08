Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
A2028 - 20mm back to back
A2028 - 20mm back to back
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Top of the Gulf Regatta 2017 set to welcome 3,000th entry

by Duncan Worthington today at 5:04 am 4-8 May 2017
Top of the Guf Regatta open for entries © Guy Nowell

More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya from 4 – 8 May, 2017 to take part in what has become the largest multi-class regatta of its kind in Asia – the Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina.

Supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy, Top of the Gulf Regatta is set to welcome it's 3,000th entrant this year and is the penultimate event in the 2016/17 AsianYachting Grand Prix championship.

Top of the Gulf Regatta is the only marina-based regatta in Thailand. Hosted by Ocean Marina Yacht Club – South East Asia's largest marina – it is the only marina in Thailand with the capability to organise a regatta of this size. Following changes to Customs Department rulings in Pattaya last year, the number of visiting international yachts to the region is set to increase, and in response Ocean Marina is to increase capacity to 450 boats, boding well for future regatta growth.

Mr. William Gasson, Top of the Gulf Committee; Admiral Kraisorn Chansuvanich, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Navy & President of YRA of Thailand; Mr. Kirati Assakul, Director of Ocean Property Co., Ltd & Co-Chairman of the Top of the Gulf Committee - photo © MarineScene.Asia
Mr. William Gasson, Top of the Gulf Committee; Admiral Kraisorn Chansuvanich, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Navy & President of YRA of Thailand; Mr. Kirati Assakul, Director of Ocean Property Co., Ltd & Co-Chairman of the Top of the Gulf Committee - photo © MarineScene.Asia

Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.

Unique in it's diversity, upto 12 classes are planned for the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta with participants from six years to 70+ years competing and sailors from novice to professional, with World Champions and past and future Olympians also taking part. Joining the international crews are the Thai National SEA Games Team who will be competing against other national teams in their final international event prior to the SEA Games in August, in Kuala Lumpur.

"2017 will be a milestone year for Top of the Gulf Regatta as we will welcome our 3,000th entry. Having started from humble beginnings in 2005 and marketed the event to yachting communities in Europe, Australia and Asia every year, our aim has always been to provide an international quality sailing event for a diverse fleet of boats. Two awards in recent years is recognition of our efforts and as we enter our 13th year we are set to welcome a large fleet of more than 250 boats, including some of the region's best keelboat and multihull sailors," said Mr. William Gasson, Co-Chairman, Top of the Gulf Regatta Organising Committee.

Keelboat and Multihull Classes

The racing keelboat fleet will be split into three IRC Classes with some of the region's best 40-foot and TP52 sailors battling it out for the bragging rights, including Phuket King's Cup Regatta 2016 winner "THA72", the Sydney 40 "Emagine", winner of Phuket Raceweek 2016, as well as top sailors such as Ray Roberts (AUS), Steve McConaghy (AUS) and many more. In the Cruising Class experienced local crews, including the all Thai team on Le Vent (Jeanneau 42i), will be up against a number of international entries while Kirati Assakul returns to defend his title in the Ocean Multihulls Class. A strong showing of crews from Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore across the classes will make for some top class racing.

Coronation Cup

First raced in 1996, the Coronation Cup (incorporated in the Top of the Gulf Regatta) is competed for in one-design Bruce Farr 25ft Platu sports boats. Thailand is home to the largest Platu fleet in Asia and the Coronation Cup has become the largest one-design competition in the region. This year sees past champions return and upto 15 teams from as far a field as the UK, Japan and Australia, as well national champions from Russia and three teams from Singapore, taking part.

Platu Coronation Cup at the Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell
Platu Coronation Cup at the Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell

Dinghy Classes

A fleet of 70+ Laser Standard, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7's will compete in the Single-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class while in the Double-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class a strong line-up of 420s and 470s will take to the start line. As a warm-up event for the 2017 SEA Games national teams from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand will also be competing.

Thailand Optimist National Championships

Incorporated in the Top of the Gulf Regatta, Thailand's premier youth sailing event will again welcome sailors from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and from all over Thailand to compete. A record fleet of 150+ is expected with national teams from around the world taking the opportunity to race in local waters before the 2017 Optimist World Championship in July at Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

Thailand Optimist National Championship at the Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell
Thailand Optimist National Championship at the Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell

IOM Class RC Yachts

The International One Meter (IOM) Radio Controlled Yacht Class with return for a second consecutive year. Almost 20 yachts competed in this growing division of the sport last year and more are expected this year with participants from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore confirmed.

"Being the only marina-based regatta in Thailand is as huge positive, especially for the international boats and crews. The in-water and onshore facilities at Ocean Marina Yacht Club are unrivalled and further expansion is planned later this year. This, together with recent changes by the Customs Department that will result in more visiting yachts cruising the area, bodes well for future regatta growth and marine tourism in general in the Gulf of Thailand," added Gasson.

The 13th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina will take place 4 – 8 May, 2017 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Thailand and is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy.

For more information, visit www.topofthegulfregatta.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Perfect ending to a record-setting event The final day of the 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina proved to be the best yet with a fresh 15 knot breeze bringing down the curtain on what has been a busy programme of sailing for 271 boats split over 10 classes. Posted on 4 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 4
Thai sailors move up the standings Today is Day 4 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina, but only the third day of racing in the keelboat and multihulls' four-day series. Posted on 3 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3
Spectacular sailing and champions crowned It was more of the same on Day 3 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta with consistent winds and glorious sunshine. On the Optimist, dinghy and windsurf courses it was the last day of their respective series. Posted on 2 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 2
Steady winds deliver close racing Yesterday's storm didn't reappear today and steady winds of 10-12 knots delivered some close racing across the fleet. Posted on 1 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 1
Stormy conditions kick off racing Excellent winds welcomed the four classes that kicked off the 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina today. Posted on 30 Apr 2016 Top Thai sailors take on the region's best
12th Top of the Gulf Regatta starts soon The 12th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina is set to welcome a diverse fleet of 200 plus boats and more than 700 sailors from novice to national and regional champions. Posted on 5 Apr 2016 12th Top of the Gulf Regatta preview
Organisers expect a strong multi-class turnout The 12th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina will showcase the Gulf of Thailand's world-class sailing credentials when sailors from around the world descend on Ocean Marina Yacht Club from 30th April to 4th May, 2016. Posted on 19 Feb 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Foxy Lady VI and Kingdom Property defend their titles The 2015 Top of the Gulf Regatta came to a close today after four days of exciting racing. Posted on 4 May 2015 Thailand Optimist National Championship
At the Top of the Gulf Regatta The Thailand Optimist National Championship is the pinnacle of competitive youth sailing in Thailand. The second oldest sailing trophy in the Kingdom, the championship is celebrating its 40th year and has a special place in the hearts of Thai sailors. Posted on 4 May 2015 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3
Consolidating positions There was some shuffling of the results overnight as the results of a series of protests on Day 2 made for a tense start on Day 3. Fujin were DQ'd from Race 3 after not turning up to hear the protest against them. Posted on 3 May 2015

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy