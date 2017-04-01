Please select your home edition
GP14 Southern Travellers Series Venetian Trophy at Welsh Harp

by Steve Cooper today at 7:11 am 1 April 2017
GP14 Venetian Trophy at Welsh Harp © Luke Howard

Fine weather at the Welsh Harp for the 2017 Venetian trophy. A 10 knot South Westerly breeze and warm sunshine.

The first race saw visiting sea sailors Andrew Clewer and Sarah Collingwood adjust well to the flat water. After an indifferent start, they took the lead from Steve Cooper and Arran Gillies on the short reach after the windward mark. The chasing boats stayed close enough to force strategic decisions throughout the race but Clewer finished in front of Cooper while Richard Ham and Steve Browne made gains on lap 3 to finish third.

The fleet returned to the clubhouse to enjoy and excellent lunch provided by WHSC volunteers. Displacing a little more water the boats headed out for the next start.

In race 2 variations in the wind favoured boats starting towards the middle, leaving those to leeward with a lot of traffic to negotiate on port tack after the necessary tack at the south shore. Andy Wadsworth and Andy Shrimpton got away cleanly but were overhauled by Ruslan Scutlenic with Jamie Isles crewing. By lap two Richard Ham and Steve Browne had hunted them down, they were relentless on the beat with their vertical rig testament to a winters work in the gym. Steve Browne then teased the best out of the breeze downwind. The wind was blowing plum down the lake and sitting through some brief spells by the lea did not result in losses to those who preferred gybing for better angles on the wind. Keith Street, in his new boat, sailed into third place with daughter Amy crewing, Scultlenic/Isles and Ham/Browne finished 2nd and 1s t respectively.

All to be decided in race 3. After two indifferent starts Ham and Browne got away cleanly and were first to the windward mark. Again, the lead boat was unable to sail away from the fleet. On the first run Chris Lomax and Dianne Marcos sailed low and led briefly after the gybe mark, by the next run Ham and Browne were back in front but once again sailed high leaving the door open for Cooper and Clewer to take advantage of a corridor of breeze along the North shore. Ham slipped round the gybe mark a boat length in front of the pursuers. On the final beat the fleet split in search of the shifts that would deliver victory. There were some forced tacks and some very nice lifts along the middle of the lake. The top order was shuffled but Ham and Browne stayed watchful and were victorious, winning the race and the event.

Alistair Lambert and Caro Mitchell grabbed an excellent second place in front of Clewer and Collingwood who were second overall, a fourth in the race was enough to secure 3rd overall for Steve Cooper and Arran Gillies. First in the Silver fleet were Andy Wadsworth and Andy Shrimpton and best in the Bronze, rounding up a good day for the Street family were Sarah and Amy's sister Lucy.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st14166Richard HamSteve BrowneTollesbury SC‑3112
2nd14121Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole YC1‑434
3rd14151Steve CooperArran GilliesWelsh Harp SC2‑946
4th13603Alistair LambertCaro MitchellWelsh Harp SC5‑1327
5th13980Roger WaltonHelen AllenWelsh Harp SC4‑7610
6th13594Ruslan ScutelnicJamie IslesWelsh Harp SC‑122911
7th13787Keith StreetAmy StreetWelsh Harp SC83‑1111
8th13713Chris LomaxDianne MarcosWelsh Harp SC‑76511
9th14014Andy WadsworthAndy ShrimptonWelsh Harp SC65‑1011
10th13316James WardRichard WhitehillPapercourt SC‑108715
11th13853Lesley KayeLucy BarrieWelsh Harp SC‑1111819
12th13870Maciek MatyjaszczukSzymon MatyjaszczukWelsh Harp SC9(RET)1423
13th13170Norman BrownHannah LiptrotWelsh Harp SC‑13121224
14th13472Sarah StreetLucy StreetWelsh Harp SC14‑161327
15th13237Tomasz SzakolaLydia EvansWelsh Harp SC(RET)151530
16th13941Dennis AdamsSimon CarmanWelsh Harp SC‑17141731
17th12289Maurice FutermanMicha MeyersWelsh Harp SC15‑191631
18th1Ricardo ChaconYasmin HalesWelsh Harp SC(DNC)10DSQ32
19th13919Peter DuntonChris HiggsWelsh Harp SC1618‑1934
20th12746Louise HinselwoodJenny IrwinWelsh Harp SC(RET)171835
21st14134Peter KayCraig SandersonWelsh Harp SC(RET)RETRET44

