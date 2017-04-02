European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 3 at Vienna

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 6:37 am

After two days of spectacular racing in front of Vienna's skyline, Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja secured his first victory this year when no wind denied the final battle between him and Austrian Christian Binder. Dejan Presen finished third and took over the yellow jersey of the European Match Race Tour 2017.

The Vienna City Match Race, the third stop of the European Match Race Tour, took place at the Old Danube just some minutes away from the city centre of Austria's capital. Bright sunshine, summerlike temperatures in the mid-20's and winds up to 22 knots provided a spectacular stage for Europe's top match racers. It was only on the final day when the reigning Soling European champion Christian Binder was denied his final attack on the leading Polish team with skipper Patryk Zbroja due to lack of wind.

Dejan Presen from Slovenia used the absence of the double stage winner Simon Bertheau from France to climb on top of the European Tour rankings while Australian Adam Smith finished fourth just ahead of home team skipper Helmut Czasny. Bertheau however will have the chance to fight back next weekend in Monaco, when the European Match Race Tour will stop there for stage 4.

European Match Race Vienna Results:

1 – Patryk Zbroja - POL

2 - Christian Binder – AUT

3 - Dejan Presen – SLO

4 – Adam Smith - AUS

5 – Helmut Czasny – AUT

6 – Lars Hueckstedt – GER

7 – Julian Kircher - AUT

8 – Johanna Bergqvist – SWE

European Match Race Tour Standings: (after 3 of 8 events)

Pos Skipper Nat Pts 1 Dejan Presen SLO 110 2 Simon Bertheau FRA 100 3 Christian Binder AUT 100 4 Vladimir Lipavsky RUS 75 5 Patryk Zbroja POL 50 6 Teo Piasevoli CRO 40 7 Adam Smith AUS 30 8 Helmut Czasny AUT 25 9 Dore De Morsier SUI 25 10 Pavle Kostov CRO 25 11 Lars Hückstedt GER 20 12 Julian Kircher AUT 15 13 Sasa Kekovich MNE 15 14 Piotr Harasimowics POL 15 15 Bojan Rajar SLO 12.5 16 Johanna Bergqvist AUT 10 17 Martin Dittrich SWE 10 18 Jure Jerkovic CRO 5 19 Ainan Orlob GER 5

