Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 3 at Vienna

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 6:37 am 1-2 April 2017
European Match Race Vienna © Helmut Czasny-Bonomo

After two days of spectacular racing in front of Vienna's skyline, Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja secured his first victory this year when no wind denied the final battle between him and Austrian Christian Binder. Dejan Presen finished third and took over the yellow jersey of the European Match Race Tour 2017.

The Vienna City Match Race, the third stop of the European Match Race Tour, took place at the Old Danube just some minutes away from the city centre of Austria's capital. Bright sunshine, summerlike temperatures in the mid-20's and winds up to 22 knots provided a spectacular stage for Europe's top match racers. It was only on the final day when the reigning Soling European champion Christian Binder was denied his final attack on the leading Polish team with skipper Patryk Zbroja due to lack of wind.

Dejan Presen from Slovenia used the absence of the double stage winner Simon Bertheau from France to climb on top of the European Tour rankings while Australian Adam Smith finished fourth just ahead of home team skipper Helmut Czasny. Bertheau however will have the chance to fight back next weekend in Monaco, when the European Match Race Tour will stop there for stage 4.

European Match Race Vienna Results:

1 – Patryk Zbroja - POL
2 - Christian Binder – AUT
3 - Dejan Presen – SLO
4 – Adam Smith - AUS
5 – Helmut Czasny – AUT
6 – Lars Hueckstedt – GER
7 – Julian Kircher - AUT
8 – Johanna Bergqvist – SWE

European Match Race Tour Standings: (after 3 of 8 events)

PosSkipperNatPts
1Dejan Presen SLO110
2Simon Bertheau FRA 100
3Christian Binder AUT100
4Vladimir LipavskyRUS75
5Patryk ZbrojaPOL50
6Teo Piasevoli  CRO40
7Adam SmithAUS30
8Helmut CzasnyAUT25
9Dore De MorsierSUI25
10Pavle Kostov CRO25
11Lars HückstedtGER20
12Julian KircherAUT15
13Sasa KekovichMNE15
14Piotr HarasimowicsPOL15
15Bojan Rajar SLO12.5
16Johanna BergqvistAUT10
17Martin DittrichSWE10
18Jure Jerkovic CRO5
19Ainan OrlobGER5

www.facebook.com/europeanmatchracetour

Related Articles

Congressional Cup Match Racing overall
From Black Flag to Crimson Blazer In a series of matches that were as mercurial as the weather, Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) in a fifth and final winner-take-all match. Posted on 3 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 4
Berntsson and Williams on the brink "Choices are the hinges of destiny," goes the famous quote by Edwin Markham, and today's Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you. Posted on 2 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 3
Williams dominates repechage, qualifies for Quarter Finals In France they call it a "Repêchage." In America it's known as a "do-over." And today, in the world of top-level match racing, it was called "redemption". Posted on 1 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 2
Berntsson blasts through qualifying "Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!" announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL), at the 53rd Congressional Cup's opening 'Meet the Skippers' dinner. Posted on 31 Mar Congressional Cup Match Racing day 1
Everyone gets a piece of the pie Brilliant sunshine greeted the all-star line-up of Congressional Cup 2017, racing along the shores of Long Beach, California. Conditions were nothing like last year's dismal, drizzly weather. Posted on 30 Mar Ficker Cup at Long Beach YC
Age and experience triumph over youth Scott Dickson and David Storrs defeated young challengers Harry Price and Nevin Snow in the semi-finals of the 38th annual Ficker Cup held here today, with Dickson, representing Long Beach Yacht Club, going on to win the prestigious Ficker Cup trophy. Posted on 27 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth overall
Phil Robertson shows how it's done New Zealand's Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 25 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 5
Western Australian Bonanza Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 24 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 4
Mirsky completes the local line-up Royal Perth Yacht Club skipper Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2 – 1 down to defeat Sweden's Nicklas Dackhammar to become the fourth local skipper into the quarter finals of the Match Cup Australia. Posted on 23 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 3
Williams makes shock exit The upsets continue on the third day of the Match Cup Australia, as Ian Williams, who has won the world championship a record six times, is eliminated by local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 22 Mar

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy