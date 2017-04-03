First to spots on the ilovesailing calendar 2018 revealed

by Emma Slater today at 9:06 pm

The first two places on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar have been secured by Joanna Grierson from Poole, Dorset and Karen Langston from Beccles, Suffolk.

Picked from amongst 41 fantastic entries submitted in March, Joanna and Karen's images really caught the judge's eyes clinching them a spot on the calendar and a host of other prizes including:

Two tickets to the PSP Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving

Canvas print of their winning entry

A copy of the final printed calendar

A selection of RYA goodies

And of course the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – who this is year is purple!

Both Joanna and Karen have been winners in the ilovesailing calendar competition in previous years and were absolutely delighted to have 'done it again'.

Speaking of her winning photo, entitled 'Spectacular Sunset' Joanna commented: "Unbelievable, what a lovely surprise! I am delighted that one of my photographs has been chosen, though I must admit the location wins it for me every time. It was taken at 0553 in September last year at Foleux on the River Vilaine in S Brittany.

"I did try and choose a very different photograph and sent it in early in the competition before all the talented photographers out there clocked that there was another competition! Just trying to give myself a better chance of being chosen again!"

While Karen commented on her photo entitled 'Sunny smiles': "It's fantastic to have a picture in the 2018 calendar. This picture was once again taken at Beccles Amateur Sailing Club - BASC in April 2016. The young ladies in the photo are Rachael and Jess, both were having a joyful sail competing alongside other club members. They sailed, laughed and possibly sang their way around the course.

"Rachael also appeared in a picture I submitted for the 2012 RYA ilovesailing Competition as the joyfully soaked Topper sailor. Lovely to see that she and her friends still enjoy a sail along the Waveney."

"Well what a way to start the competition", commented Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator. "We had some fantastic photos to choose from really showcasing all aspects of this wonderful sport, it's going to be another year of tough calls to pick just two winners each month! Huge congratulations to Karen and Joanna who clearly have an eye for fabulous photos."

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July.

All you have to do to take part is post your favourite sailing photo(s) on to the ilovesailing Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing or email your entry to , it's that easy. Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email.

The 2018 calendars will go on sale at the 2017 Southampton Boat Show in September, with the first 50 people to purchase a copy also receiving a FREE 2017 ilovesailing rubber duck. Alternatively the calendars will also be available to purchase via the RYA web shop, www.rya.org.uk/shop from 15 September.

As well as the calendar competition the ilovesailing page will continue to run its ever popular weekly caption competition, giving you a chance to share your funny, clever and witty captions in a bid to win an ilovesailing duck.

Come along to the page at www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing and get involved.

