Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M23 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M23 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Laser 1 XD - Radial and Full Size sails
located in St Mawes
Laser 191010 Standard / Radial & Trailer
located in Oxford
Laser 195021 Standard / Radial & Trailer
located in Plymouth
Laser 1 XD 177820
located in Bristol
Laser 1 XD # 181*** Ex. T&T
located in Lymington

Laser South East Grand Prix Event 1 at Bough Beech Sailing Club

by Peter Winbourne & Jon Costley today at 8:09 am 25 March 2017
Laser South East Grand Prix at Bough Beech © Deborah Maynard

This will be a short report. It has to be and it will become clear why. On the 25th March, there was a lot of activity, but there was not a lot of racing going on. The BBSC weather god did it again...

The early morning of Saturday 25th March seemed OK. There was a promise of sunshine and a useable wind (though the forecast loomed).

Skip to Sunday, and that was was OK too. In between was awful. Sunny, but awful.

We have come to expect strong winds for the BBSC Laser Open. That has been the case for several years. But Saturday was something else. The wind was strong (5 gusting 7) as forecast, but, coming over the Greensand Ridge from the North East, it swirled between the trees, and arrived in gusts at almost any speed and direction including from above.

Karen Irons, race officer for the event, set an interesting figure-of-eight course with two gybe marks and an additional buoy number 4, making a run from the second gybe mark number 3. While any part of the course was difficult in the conditions, this particular leg almost became a spectacle to match many a blood sport as the fourth buoy shifted closer and closer to the dam wall leaving little space for error.

There were 20 entrants for the event; 7 Standards, 11 Radials, and two 4.7s.

Despite two anchors on the committee boat, it was difficult to hold a line without leaving excessive port bias, but racing did eventually get underway with the first leg a festival of capsizing.

Most of the Standards managed to complete one lap, unfortunately not all. However the Radials and 4.7s did manage to get through the line. But by the time the latter had come through there were 4 safety boats which, despite their efforts, were on the edge of failing to manage the number of boats upside down or in danger of ending up on the concrete wall. While the 4.7s and the Radials had done enough to achieve a result for the first race, the Standards had not.

Karen Irons very wisely abandoned the race, and sent everyone off the water. While there was an understandable reluctance to go out again, discussions with the three Laser types over lunch lead to a decision that another race would be held on a shorter more sheltered course that would give all an event result. Two Standards and five Radials went out in the afternoon; the 4.7s, having already achieved a result in the morning, declined.

Laser South East Grand Prix at Bough Beech - photo © Ian Patrick
Laser South East Grand Prix at Bough Beech - photo © Ian Patrick

A big thankyou to everyone involved in this event. Particularly the brave (foolhardy?) competitors who set sail, the safety crews, who had their busiest day for some time, Karen Irons (RO) and her team on the committee boat, and all those others that gave their time and support to what will surely become a day seared into their memories.

Overall Results:

Standards
1st Ollie Bush (Weir Wood SC)
2nd Dave Goddard (M) (WWSC)

Radials
1st Rob Cage (GM) (Thames SC)
2nd Lewis Humphries (BBSC)
3rd Elliot Marks (BBSC)

4.7s
1st Heather Denbigh (BBSC)
2nd Theo Gambley (WWSC)

For full results see tinyurl.com/BBSC-Standard-2017 and tinyurl.com/BBSC-Radial-2017.

Related Articles

Record Welsh Olympic Sailing Challenge
A record five sailors involved Wales have a record five sailors involved in the RYA British Sailing Team preparing for future Olympics, with the 2020 and 2024 Games firmly in their sights. Posted on 2 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR overall
Big steps and baby steps, Palma winners crowned A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when racing ended Saturday with a brisk 25kts Mistral offshore wind which brought the 646 boat regatta to spectacular, challenging finale. Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Podium Potential 49er talents James Peters and Fynn Sterritt secured their first senior international regatta victory as the Princess Sofia Trophy drew to close in Palma on Saturday. Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 5
Showdown Saturday on the Bay of Palma The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR on Mallorca's Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day. Posted on 31 Mar Brits going for gold in Palma
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Friday brought the last chance for Britain's sailors to qualify for medal races and grand final positions at the 48th Princess Sofia Trophy, with James Peters-Fynn Sterritt in the 49er and rising Laser star Elliot Hanson set to go for Palma gold. Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 4
Finns format on trial, FX Girls running away with Palma title As the Finn class trial a new format which gives the top two sailors from Qualifying fast track tickets directly into Saturday's five boat Grand Final, the runaway fleet leaders in the Womens Skiff class may wrap up their titles with a day to spare. Posted on 30 Mar A day of snakes and ladders in Palma
For the British sailors at the Princess Sofia Trophy British sailors are battling it out for the podium spots with two days of competition remaining at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma, Majorca. Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 3
Young Olympic talent emerging, earning their time in the sun A perfect day of three wins in the 49er FX fleet sees Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz sitting 30 points clear at the head of the Women's Skiff class after nine races at Mallorca's Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR. Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 2
Back to Business From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition. Posted on 28 Mar Laser Midland Grand Prix after Round 3
Events at Rutland, Chelmarsh & Tamworth 3 events have taken place so far in the 2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix. The wind conditions have varied from very windy and very cold at Rutland to perfect Sunny and wind conditions at Tamworth sandwiched between these was Chelmarsh that had light wind. Posted on 27 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Chipstead SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Laser 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Waldringfield SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy