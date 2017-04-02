Squib Broadland Regatta at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club

Waiting for the breeze at the Squib Broadland Regatta © W&OBYC Waiting for the breeze at the Squib Broadland Regatta © W&OBYC

by Jenny Riley today at 6:27 pm

Ten visitors from the Isle of Wight, Haven Ports, Waldringfield and Burnham travelled to Oulton Broad for the first weekend in April to give the local Lowestoft Fleet an exciting and sunny end to their Winter Season.

The 22 Squibs were divided into four groups and on the Saturday sailed 3 races in flights, so that everyone sailed against everyone at least once. With short beats, some starboard hand marks and a strong, gusty breeze, the unusual format worked well on our restricted waters. All the scores counted, giving each boat a half way position overall and dividing everyone into gold and silver fleets. This position was carried forward to the Sunday where two more races would be counted for a final placing.

So on Saturday evening, Bryan and Jenny Riley were leading with three firsts, Jimmy Tubby and David Gale second, followed by Stuart Rix and Nigel Grogan in equal third place. In the Silver Fleet, Oliver Hunt and Marc Moncieff were leading in Crazy Diamond, followed by Emma Baker in 20 and then Dave Gentry in 90.

Sunday was a totally different story wind-wise, very light and fluky to start with, but then with a sea breeze filling in at about midday (Yes, a sea breeze and it is only just April!). In the Gold Fleet, the Grogans slipped away to score a first with Jimmy and the Rileys a good way behind. Emma and Sam were popular winners of the Silver Fleet, receiving cheers from the bank from the Gold Fleet sailors who were watching the finish while drinking their cups of coffee. There was all to play for in the second race with three boats on equal points in the Gold Fleet.

A crowd of spectators watched from the shore and were treated to an exciting spectacle of snakes and ladders sailing right up to the finish line. Again, the Grogans cleverly snatched a victory from Stuart and Steve followed by Ben and Chris Gibson in 623. Emma and Sam scored a second win in the Silver Fleet giving them first position overall.

A great weekend was had by all, Owen Delany and Ian Colby did a magnificent job of running the races in very tricky wind directions, Ben Falat kept everyone on their toes as on the water umpire and of course the party in the Clubhouse on Saturday evening was a very happy affair. We look forward to hosting another Broadland Regatta next Spring, with the added possibility of a river race and pub lunch at Burgh St Peter on the Friday. Do come and join us if you can!

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet

1. Nigel and Jack Grogan 105

2. Bryan and Jenny Riley 73

3. Jimmy Tubby and David Gale 830

Silver Fleet

1. Emma Baker and Sam Prime 20

2. John Lockwood and Helen Taylor 688

3. Dave Gentry and Jacky Soards 90