Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series Event 1 at Draycote Water Sailing Club

by Nigel Davies today at 5:07 pm

39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series.

To celebrate April Fools' Day, Draycote tried to catch the competitors out with notices saying to disinfect your boots and free ice creams in the shop, Solo sailors may be more mature than some but they are still sharp as no one was fooled.

The wind was a very nice F5 from the SW for the first race and the fleet set off to enjoy themselves. Late in the race the predicted swing to the West occurred but this only caused a few place changes up the last beat. Andy Davis took the gun with Oliver Davenport in 2nd and Michael Sims in 3rd.

Race two started in a F3 to F4 oscillating wind from the West. After a recall the fleet set off. This time is was Oliver Davenport 1st, 2nd Steve Ede and 3rd Martin Honnor.

The last race took a few attempts to get going and the U flag caught several over the line. The wind stayed around F3 and oscillating which enabled good gains to those who could read them. Race winner was Oliver Davenport, 2nd Andy Davis and 3rd Chris Brown.

Thanks goes to the William Whittaker the PRO and the Laser fleet for running the racing.

The over winner was Oliver Davenport who sailed well all day to fend off Andy Davis, Chris Brown and Michael Sims.

The Fernhurst Books Vintage Boat Prize is a new prize for this year and goes to the best place boat with a sail number bellow 5000, this went to Richard Pye.

Overall Results: