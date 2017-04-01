Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series Event 1 at Draycote Water Sailing Club

by Nigel Davies today at 5:07 pm 1 April 2017

39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series.

To celebrate April Fools' Day, Draycote tried to catch the competitors out with notices saying to disinfect your boots and free ice creams in the shop, Solo sailors may be more mature than some but they are still sharp as no one was fooled.

The wind was a very nice F5 from the SW for the first race and the fleet set off to enjoy themselves. Late in the race the predicted swing to the West occurred but this only caused a few place changes up the last beat. Andy Davis took the gun with Oliver Davenport in 2nd and Michael Sims in 3rd.

Race two started in a F3 to F4 oscillating wind from the West. After a recall the fleet set off. This time is was Oliver Davenport 1st, 2nd Steve Ede and 3rd Martin Honnor.

The last race took a few attempts to get going and the U flag caught several over the line. The wind stayed around F3 and oscillating which enabled good gains to those who could read them. Race winner was Oliver Davenport, 2nd Andy Davis and 3rd Chris Brown.

Thanks goes to the William Whittaker the PRO and the Laser fleet for running the racing.

The over winner was Oliver Davenport who sailed well all day to fend off Andy Davis, Chris Brown and Michael Sims.

The Fernhurst Books Vintage Boat Prize is a new prize for this year and goes to the best place boat with a sail number bellow 5000, this went to Richard Pye.

Please visit the Solo Dinghy Midland Area Facebook group or the Solo Web site for more information.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
15637Oliver DavenportNorthampton‑2112
25597Andy DavisBartley1‑723
35712Chris BrownDraycote4‑837
45722Michael SimsCarsington34(OCS)7
55732Oli WellsNorthampton5‑1549
65398Martin HonnorOgston73‑1510
75561Tim LewisIsland Barn66‑812
85695Ian IngramDraycote & Earlswood‑199514
95707Nigel DavisDraycote95‑1114
105608Steve EdeArdleigh142(OCS)16
115651Lawrence CreaserHayling Island8‑25917
124357Richard PyeDraycote‑1712618
135318Bob SuggittBarnt Green13‑14720
145507Nigel PybusDraycote1110(DNF)21
155586Matthew FraryNorfolk Broads1011(OCS)21
165469Guy LonsdaleSouth Cerney‑15131225
175703John BallBrightlingsea12‑161325
185636David BadgerBartley‑25221032
194932Mike DayHawley Lake‑22181432
205517Jason HughesDraycote1619(DNF)35
215577Kevin AndrewsNotts County‑29171835
225564Graham WilsonNorthampton‑38211940
235650Phil KilburnNotts County21‑282041
245547Petere WarneNorthampton‑30261642
255399Ian FirthNotts County1824‑2842
265584Thomas CampbellNetley‑31291746
274771Andrew LiddingtonRugby2620‑2946
285266John TenneyDraycote24‑392246
294810Andrew SmithDraycote‑27232548
305282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney28‑372149
315694Seth TurnerBanbury20‑323252
325352Mike WilkeDesborough2330(DNF)53
335138Patrick OversPaxton Lakes‑32312455
344882Brian FisherNotts County‑33273158
355293Mike FurnerDraycote‑39362359
364767Richard BluntBurnt Green‑34342660
375326Hamish BrownDraycote‑37332760
385147John CoppenhallHunts SC‑36353065
394736Adam MacleanMidland3538(DNF)73

Solo Midlands Area Open at Draycote Water - photo © Malcolm Lewin / www.malcolmlewinphotography.zenfolio.com/sail
Solo Midlands Area Open at Draycote Water - photo © Malcolm Lewin / www.malcolmlewinphotography.zenfolio.com/sail

Solo Midlands Area Open at Draycote Water - photo © Malcolm Lewin / www.malcolmlewinphotography.zenfolio.com/sail
Solo Midlands Area Open at Draycote Water - photo © Malcolm Lewin / www.malcolmlewinphotography.zenfolio.com/sail

