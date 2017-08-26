Please select your home edition
Sunsail announced as Official Sailing Charter Partner for 2017 Dartmouth Royal Regatta

by Zak Hillard today at 2:53 pm 24-26 August 2017
Sunsail sponsor the 2017 Dartmouth Royal Regatta © Beki Sharman / ADPR

Sunsail welcomed in the south west as Official Sailing Charter Partner for this year's Dartmouth Royal Regatta

From fantastic dinghy, yacht and keelboat sailing to crabbing competitions and Kon-Tiki raft racing this year's Dartmouth Regatta is all set to be a fantastic family experience – both on and off the water. Sunsail is delighted to be welcomed on board as the Official Sailing Charter Partner and is all set to help sailors of all ages celebrate their love of being by the sea.

New for this year will be an open air cinema sponsored by Sunsail and the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Dartmouth coastline an appropriately sea-themed family blockbuster will be screened. Also, dinghy and yacht racers will benefit from a Salcombe Gin & Tonic - the perfect way for adults to toast their sailing adventures as they come in off the water after a day of adventures.

Alexis Eyre, UK Marketing Manager at Sunsail says, "The Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta Sailing Week captures the essence of a Sunsail holiday – a fantastic mixture of sailing, unforgettable experiences and the chance to spend your time having adventures with friends and family. We are really thrilled to be supporting the event – a highlight of the south west sailing calendar."

Ed Botterill Regatta Chairman says, "We are all delighted to welcome Sunsail on board as the Official Sailing Charter Partner for The Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta Sailing Week. We are already excited by their plans to support our Regatta, and are convinced that having Sunsail as a partner will significantly add to the fun to be had at Dartmouth Regatta in August. We are looking forward to an excellent working relationship both in 2017 and in the future."

Visitors who want to experience the beautiful sailing opportunities at Dartmouth can take advantage of Sunsail's charter packages and for those who prefer to race paper boats, the "gutter boat racing" at our stand adjoining the Boat Float and at the Darthaven Beer Tent each evening will offer hours of amusement for all. For more information about how to get involved at this year's Dartmouth Royal Regatta please visit www.dartmouthregatta.co.uk

