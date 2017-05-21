Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Freedom Jacket
Freedom Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RYA Push the Boat Out 2017 to be bigger than ever

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 4:30 pm 13-21 May 2017
RYA Push the Boat Out 2017 to be bigger than ever © Paul Wyeth / RYA

More than 370 sailing venues across the UK will be giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get out on the water and discover a new sport this May with RYA Push the Boat Out.

The nationwide event returns for nine days this year from 13-21 May and will see thousands of people having a go at sailing and windsurfing at free and low cost taster sessions across the UK.

You can now find your nearest Push the Boat Out event here.

"During the two weekends and five weekdays, more sailing clubs and centres than ever before will be showcasing what the sport has to offer, from the freedom of being on the water to the social buzz, the thrill of racing and the fact that there really is something for everyone" explains Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development.

"Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren't aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be, even for the whole family. Push the Boat Out is all about making that connection and we're delighted to have so many venues taking part this year".

Over 90,000 people have experienced sailing at Push the Boat Out events since 2013 with hundreds becoming members of sailing clubs and signing up for courses.

Saskia Clark, Rio 2016 Gold medallist said: "I got into sailing through my local sailing club so it's fantastic to see so many people given the opportunity to discover what the sport's all about right on their doorstep. If you want to inspire your non-sailing friends and family to giving sailing and windsurfing a go, make sure you put Push the Boat Out in the diary".

You can find all events, venues and dates plus more information at www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO

Related Articles

Biggest ever Push the Boat Out campaign
Scotland looks forward to a top week in May Scotland looks forward to its biggest ever Push The Boat Out campaign this summer with as many as 42 clubs and centres signed up. Posted on 2 Apr MP Ian Lucas gives sailing a try
To help Push the Boat Out in North Wales Wrexham MP Ian Lucas tried his hand at sailing to help Push the Boat Out in North Wales, an initiative aimed at encouraging people to enjoy free opportunities to try sailing. Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Royal Victoria YC Push the Boat Out
A very successful event last Saturday Royal Victoria Yacht Club (RVYC) hosted a very successful event as part of RYA Push the Boat Out last Saturday 21st of May 2016. Posted on 25 May 2016 Thousands get afloat
For RYA Push the Boat Out 2016 Almost 500 open days were held across the UK from 14-22 May, allowing thousands of people to get afloat during the nine-day campaign. Posted on 25 May 2016 Draycote Water Open Day
Good turnout despite weather The prospect of rain and strong winds did not deter visitors from coming along to Draycote Water Sailing Club's Open Day on Saturday 21st May. A steady stream of people came through the club to find out more about sailing and have a go on the water. Posted on 24 May 2016 Leigh & Lowton Push the Boat Out
Local MP, Andy Burnham attends It was a very busy day at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club on Saturday 14th May as the club took part in the Royal Yachting Associations national 'Push The Boat Out' event. Posted on 23 May 2016 Home Secretary joins in the fun
As Henley SC Push the Boat Out On Saturday 21st May Henley Sailing Club once again opened its doors to the public as part of the Royal Yachting Association's 'Push the Boat Out' promotion of water sports. Posted on 22 May 2016 MP's help launch Push the Boat Out
Lots of opportunities to try sailing in Wales MP's Liz Saville Roberts and Guto Bebb helped launch Push the Boat Out in North Wales, an initiative aimed at encouraging people to enjoy free opportunities to try sailing. Posted on 18 May 2016 Hundreds Push the Boat Out
Over the weekend in the south west Hundreds of people across the south west, from Cornwall to Gloucestershire, had a go at sailing and windsurfing during a weekend of perfect weather on 14 and 15 May. Posted on 17 May 2016 Itchenor SC invites you to test the water
Push The Boat Out on 22nd May Itchenor Sailing Club is once again opening its doors to the public on Sunday 22nd May 2016 for its annual Open Day, as part of the Royal Yachting Association's Push The Boat Out. Posted on 17 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy