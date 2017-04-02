Please select your home edition
Barton Marine Warm-Up Series at Largs Sailing Club

by Martin Latimer today at 3:05 pm 26 February - 2 April 2017
Andrew Corlett (RS200 1098) during the Barton Marine Warm-Up Series at Largs © Martin Latimer

The Largs Sailing Club Barton Marine Warm Up Series ran over 6 weeks and managed to successfully run 10 races over 6 Sundays from 26th February to 2nd April. Thirty boats including visitors from Clyde Cruising Club, Prestwick SC and Ullswater SC enjoyed a racing in winds from 28kts down to 2kts and over a mix of courses in the Largs Channel.

The growing fleet of Largs based RS200s fielded 7 boats and the growing fleet of D Zeros fielded 3 local boats. The fast fleet was mixed and included an A Class Cat, Cherub, Musto Skiff, one of the latest Ospreys down to a Supernova as the slowest boat. In the slow fleet, it was a mix of Solos, Lasers and Toppers.

The first race of the series was only for the brave with winds up to 28kts or more and big seas. Four boats (2 x RS200s and 2 DZeros) launched and revelled in the pre-start blasts. The DZeros decided to call it a day but the two RS200s were given a short one lapper which Andrew Corlett and Callum Forsyth won convincingly over Martin Faulkener and Bill Forsyth (normally the heavy weather gurus). At the front of the two boats it was son, Callum, who showed dad, Bill, the way to go... back to the gym Bill?

Racing was close in the fast fleet in all the races which varied from ultra-light to boisterous conditions with generally long beats and a mix of triangle or windward leeward courses. Six different winners in RS200s, DZero, A Class Cat, Osprey, Musto Skiff out 10 races. The RS200s had really close racing throughout but it was the D Zeros of Jon Basset and Martin Latimer who had the closest races with them finishing just 4 seconds apart in race four. The three D Zeros were to be seen "joined at the hip" and only seconds apart on many legs of many races.

Going in to the last races of the series it was close between the DZero of Jon Basset, John Connelly in his recently acquired A Class, Martin Latimer (DZero) and Andrew Corlett's RS200. The last two races were sailed in sunshine, steep waves and a good South-westerly wind which varied from 10kts to 16kts giving fantastic champagne (chilled) sailing. In race 9 John Connelly and Jon Basset made good starts, with Jon on the far left, right inshore. These two guys never looked back with Jon pulling out a big lead in the mono-hulls and John Connelly lapping the DZero, finishing 1 minute ahead on handicap. Andrew Malone and Bill Forsyth (RS200) finished 3rd and Martin Latimer was a lowly 4th!

In the final race (10), it was all to play for and a great port tack start by Jon Bassett, saw Jon cross the fleet and John Connelly blast of towards the horizon. As the race unfolded the A Class cat extended its lead, Andrew Malone drove the RS200 hard in the lively conditions and Martin Latimer and Jon Bassett continued the DZero battle with cross tacking and close covers on the runs and reaches. Martin won the private battle and crossed the line 1 second behind the RS200 and 1 minute ahead of Jon Bassett.

The fast handicap overall result was really close with Jon Basset winning with 16.8 points, Andrew Corlett (who missed races 9 & 10) 2nd (17.5 pts), John Connelly took 3rd from Martin Latimer on count back, both on 18.2 pts.

In the slow handicap the visiting Solos dominated taking all ten first places, but it was Stuart Gibson who ruled (taking seven race wins out of 10) scoring only 7pts after discards.

1st Fast Handicap, Jon Basset (DZero / LSC) and 1st Slow Handicap Stuart Gibson (Solo / CCC) in the Barton Marine Warm-Up Series at Largs - photo © Martin Latimer
1st Fast Handicap, Jon Basset (DZero / LSC) and 1st Slow Handicap Stuart Gibson (Solo / CCC) in the Barton Marine Warm-Up Series at Largs - photo © Martin Latimer

Great racing was had by all and big thanks goes to Barton Marine for fantastic sponsorship and brilliant prizes and to the race team and volunteers who set great courses and taxed all who sailed the series.

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoClubHelmCrewPYR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
Fast Fleet
1stDEVOTI D‑ZERO150LSCJon Bassett 1033(DNS)233OODOOD2‑82‑416.8
2ndRS 2001098LSCAndrew CorlettCallum Forsyth10471OODOODOOD23‑84(DNC)(DNC)17.5
3rdA CLASSGBR 96LSCJohn Connelly 684(DNC)11‑10OODOOD‑991118.2
4thDEVOTI D‑ZERO57LSCMartin Latimer 1033(DNS)3‑62OODOOD32‑4318.2
5thRS 200366LSCCharlie NunnDavid Williams1047(DNC)DNF1061245(DNC)(DNC)41
6thRS 100 8.4209LSCSimon Limb 1004(DNC)545OODOOD‑10‑10DNFDNF44.8
7thSUPERNOVA1108LSCMark Edwards 1075DNS(DNF)9857(DNC)(DNC)OODOOD46.2
8thRS 200930ALSCAndrew MaloneBill Forsyth1047(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC34773250
9thCHERUB2683LSCPhil AldersonCarol Alderson920OODDNF11975(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC80.5
10thOSPREY1367PSCAlan HendersonAlastair Barrie941(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC4611DNCDNC84
11thTOPAZ 14 XTREME7150LSCHoward Smallwood 857(DNC)6OODOOD(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNF595.2
12thRS 2001393LSCRuaridh MossChloe Rankin1047DNSDNF(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC53DNCDNC97
13thRS 300521PSCEamonn Rankin 979(DNC)(DNC)RET11DNF101313(DNC)DNC102
14thTOPAZ 14 XTREME50ALSCGlen Andrews 857(DNC)(DNC)12789(DNC)DNCDNCDNC108
15thRS 200930LSCMartin FaulknerBill Forsyth104724OODOOD(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC109.2
16thRS 200284LSCPhil AldersonCarol Alderson1047(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC66OODOOD117.6
17thRS VAREO300LSCRay Kennedy 1071DNS(DNC)712(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC119
18thDEVOTI D‑ZERO128LSCBilly McCarlie 1033(DNC)OOD81(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC122.5
19thMUSTO SKIFF526 Jon Shelley 847(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC61DNCDNCDNCDNC127
20thLASER VAGO SHlaser vago xd Iain Wylie 1114(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC81112DNCDNC127
21stRS 20098FLSCMartin FaulknerCallum Forsyth1047(DNC)(DNC)54(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC129
22ndRS 200998LSCJosh KerrFenella Corlett1047(DNC)(DNC)2DNF(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC139
23rdRS 4001294LSCM GrantA Birst943(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC1211DNCDNC143
Slow Fleet
1stSOLO5613 Stuart Gibson 1140(DNC)111(DNC)(DNC)11117
2ndSOLO5006CCCDavid Whyte 1140(DNC)‑22211222‑312
3rdLASER RADIAL178080LSCAlastair Khaliq 11361(DNC)3322(DNC)(DNC)3216
4thLASER RADIAL176705LSCStuart Moss 1136(DNC)(DNC)444333‑5526
5thTOPPER40624LSCStuart Khaliq 1341DNS(DNC)5534(DNC)(DNC)4427
6thTOPPER 4.248085LSCEllise Fitzgerald 1377(DNC)DNF6655(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC42
7thTOPPER 4.233683LSCKatie McNichol 1377(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC4DNCDNCDNC52

