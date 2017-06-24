Minister Simon Coveney launches the O'Leary Life & Pensions Sovereign's Cup 2017

by Jackie Dawson today at 7:21 pm

The O'Leary Life & Pensions Sovereign's Cup 2017 was launched last week at Kinsale Yacht Club by Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government. The event takes place at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June, 2017, where over 100 boats are expected to enjoy four days racing in the open waters of Kinsale Harbour.

Cllr. Kevin Murphy, Deputy Mayor, represented sponsors Cork Co. Council and Ronan Goggin represented O'Leary Life & Pensions, title sponsors. Paul Corson represented Dubarry of Ireland are involved as clothing sponsors.

Minister Coveney praised the co-operation between all the stakeholders and cited Sovereign's Cup as a prime example of what can be achieved to bring benefits to whole communities when clubs and associations work closely with business groups and local authorities to organise world class events

Cllr. Kevin Murphy, Deputy Mayor of Cork County said "Cork County Council is delighted to be one of the main sponsors of this international event as it affords us an opportunity to be associated with showcasing Kinsale, a major tourism and sailing centre of excellence both at home and abroad. The regatta also promotes Kinsale as a base to tour the Cork Section of the Wild Atlantic Way both on land and sea."

As one of the largest Investment, Protection & Pensions Brokers in Ireland and the current holders of the Best Investment Broker and Best Overall Broker in Ireland Awards, O'Leary Life & Pensions is excited to align with the Sovereign's Cup.

Ronan Goggin, Managing Director of O'Leary Life & Pensions commented "We are delighted to come on board as headline sponsor for Sovereign's Cup 2017. This flagship sailing event is a healthy mix of competition, networking and sociability, all underpinned by a family friendly ethos in the wonderful town that is Kinsale.

"As a business that has enjoyed multi-generational relationships with our clients and specialises in looking after families' futures, we are particularly excited by the many multi-generational, family crewed boats entered into this event. We are delighted to sponsor a new trophy this year for the best sailed boat with a family crew." he added.

The Sovereigns Cup trophy is a revival of a centuries-old tradition when the 'Sovereign of Kinsale' presented a trophy for the fastest sailing craft of the time. However, the modern-era regatta is named after the large rocks that overlook the racing area offshore and has been held biennially since 1995.

Many of the Ireland's best racing crews will be competing for the Sovereigns' Cup under the international IRC handicap system that is also used to decide the ICRA national championship titles. The Portcullis Trophy will be awarded to competitors under the ECHO handicap system.

As the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) Nationals take place from 9th-11th June 2017 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, both Kinsale and RCYC are working together to encourage sailors from the UK and all over Ireland to compete in both events in Cork in June 2017 by organising marina berths for holding boats and arranging delivery crews between RCYC and KYC.

www.sovereignscup.com