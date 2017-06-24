Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Minister Simon Coveney launches the O'Leary Life & Pensions Sovereign's Cup 2017

by Jackie Dawson today at 7:21 pm 21-24 June 2017
O'Leary Life Sovereign's Cup 2017 launched at Kinsale © John Allen

The O'Leary Life & Pensions Sovereign's Cup 2017 was launched last week at Kinsale Yacht Club by Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government. The event takes place at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June, 2017, where over 100 boats are expected to enjoy four days racing in the open waters of Kinsale Harbour.

Cllr. Kevin Murphy, Deputy Mayor, represented sponsors Cork Co. Council and Ronan Goggin represented O'Leary Life & Pensions, title sponsors. Paul Corson represented Dubarry of Ireland are involved as clothing sponsors.

Minister Coveney praised the co-operation between all the stakeholders and cited Sovereign's Cup as a prime example of what can be achieved to bring benefits to whole communities when clubs and associations work closely with business groups and local authorities to organise world class events

Cllr. Kevin Murphy, Deputy Mayor of Cork County said "Cork County Council is delighted to be one of the main sponsors of this international event as it affords us an opportunity to be associated with showcasing Kinsale, a major tourism and sailing centre of excellence both at home and abroad. The regatta also promotes Kinsale as a base to tour the Cork Section of the Wild Atlantic Way both on land and sea."

As one of the largest Investment, Protection & Pensions Brokers in Ireland and the current holders of the Best Investment Broker and Best Overall Broker in Ireland Awards, O'Leary Life & Pensions is excited to align with the Sovereign's Cup.

Ronan Goggin, Managing Director of O'Leary Life & Pensions commented "We are delighted to come on board as headline sponsor for Sovereign's Cup 2017. This flagship sailing event is a healthy mix of competition, networking and sociability, all underpinned by a family friendly ethos in the wonderful town that is Kinsale.

"As a business that has enjoyed multi-generational relationships with our clients and specialises in looking after families' futures, we are particularly excited by the many multi-generational, family crewed boats entered into this event. We are delighted to sponsor a new trophy this year for the best sailed boat with a family crew." he added.

The Sovereigns Cup trophy is a revival of a centuries-old tradition when the 'Sovereign of Kinsale' presented a trophy for the fastest sailing craft of the time. However, the modern-era regatta is named after the large rocks that overlook the racing area offshore and has been held biennially since 1995.

Many of the Ireland's best racing crews will be competing for the Sovereigns' Cup under the international IRC handicap system that is also used to decide the ICRA national championship titles. The Portcullis Trophy will be awarded to competitors under the ECHO handicap system.

As the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) Nationals take place from 9th-11th June 2017 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, both Kinsale and RCYC are working together to encourage sailors from the UK and all over Ireland to compete in both events in Cork in June 2017 by organising marina berths for holding boats and arranging delivery crews between RCYC and KYC.

www.sovereignscup.com

Related Articles

Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series overall
Blue skies, bright sunshine and a big squall on the final day All 3 fleets left the marina under blue skies and bright sunshine in Kinsale this morning for the final day of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. A nice breeze of 7 – 9 knots was blowing from the west and it looked like all would have a great day's racing. Posted on 13 Mar Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 3
Light and flukey conditions frustrate the fleet Light conditions saw a fleet of 29 boats leave KYC Marina and Dinghy Park on Sunday morning for Week 2 of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. No racing took place last week due to 29 knots blowing off Charles Fort. Posted on 21 Feb Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 1
29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets 29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid down to their boats Posted on 9 Feb Entries for Sovereign's Cup go live
At Kinsale Yacht Club on 21-24 June 2017 Entries for Sovereigns' Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June 2017 are now invited on www.sovereignscup.com. This is the 12th Sovereign's Cup and organisers Kinsale Yacht Club are looking forward to welcoming over 100 boats to Kinsale next Summer. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Irish Squib Travellers Trophy 2016
Jeff Condell and Jeff Cochrane worthy winners The Irish Squib Travellers Trophy is awarded to Squibs which travel to the regional and national championships. It is necessary to compete in two regional championships and in the National Championship to qualify to win the trophy. Posted on 29 Oct 2016 Irish Squib Championship at Kinsale
Reduced entry for postponed event This event which had been scheduled for mid-August, was postponed due to a forecast of high winds. The rescheduled event had a reduced entry, as it was too late in the year for some Squib owners, resulting in a total entry was 20 boats. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 Yachting Monthly Triangle Race leg 3 finish
Heward & Hawkins secure overall win Southampton sailors Gary Heward and Russell Hawkins sailing their Maxi 1100 Amylou, have provisionally won the Yachting Monthly Triangle Race. Posted on 23 Jun 2016 Yachting Monthly Triangle Race leg 3 update
Australian father and son team lead Australian father and son team, Mark and Walter Hipgrave, sailing Mr Lucky, are leading the Yachting Monthly Triangle Race fleet as they approach the finish in Torquay. Posted on 23 Jun 2016 Yachting Monthly Triangle Race leg 3 start
Heward and Hawkins make strong start Race leaders Gary Heward and Russell Hawkins sailing Amylou, have made a strong start to the third and final leg of the Yachting Monthly Triangle Race, while the other two contenders for overall honours have gone in opposite directions. Posted on 22 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy