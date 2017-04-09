Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Spinlock PFD WING
Spinlock PFD WING

Sail Port Stephens at Corlette Point Sailing Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff, SPS media today at 9:16 am 3-9 April 2017
Kayimai on day 1 at Sail Port Stephens © Sail Port Stephens

A huge fleet enjoyed a cracking start to the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens sailed on Nelson Bay in warm 15-20 knot SSE winds.

Pantaenius Commodore's Cup race one was a 15 nautical miler on a course better known as 'the pub to pub' race as it meanders close to a number of waterfront establishments. The 60-plus fleet started cleanly off the Nelson Bay breakwater and finished under sunny skies, and in quick time.

Division one honours went to Derek Sheppard's Beneteau 45 Black Sheep, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia entry opting for the more relaxed cruising option for their 10th consecutive regatta attendance.

On board was well-known Sydney sailor Tony Kirby, who is trimming sails for Sheppard while he waits for his own boat, Patrice, to arrive and be prepared for the Garmin NSW IRC Championship starting Friday April 7.

"It was fabulous to win the first race of our 10th Sail Port Stephens," Sheppard said. "This time we've got half a dozen women sailing with us and a couple of new sailors, plus Tony Kirby on jib trim and for his tactical knowledge of the bay. We've decided to sail cruising for the whole series, with the emphasis on fun rather than serious competition.

"The bay put on magnificent sailing conditions and the rain held off, we had our raincoats ready this morning. For us the making leg was the work from the island back up to Salamander Shores, then we had the Banshee as our datum boat on the way home."

Pantaenius Commodore's Cup race 1 on day 1 at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Sail Port Stephens
Pantaenius Commodore's Cup race 1 on day 1 at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Sail Port Stephens

Greg Wilkens and Jan Bartel did well to not only keep up with the bigger boats in division two but to beat them on handicap with their Archambault 32 from Manly, Sydney. Bartel is helming for the Commodores Cup and her hubby Wilkens will take over for the second-half Performance Series which starts on Friday.

"It was spectacular being on a start line with 37 boats, the biggest fleet I've started with and we were third off the line," Bartel recapped. "We rode the wash of a lot of the bigger div 2 boats and wound up hanging on to the division one boats that usually get away from us. Our result is a credit to the whole crew, and it was wonderful to see a few other women out there helming."

Division 2 race 1 winner Esprit on day 1 at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Sail Port Stephens
Division 2 race 1 winner Esprit on day 1 at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Sail Port Stephens

The Pantaenius Commodore's Cup is a three day passage race series and the traditional opener to Sail Port Stephens which has attracted a record fleet for its milestone year.

The forecast for day two, Tuesday April 4, is for south to south-east winds 15-25 knots. Sail Port Stephens is organised by Corlette Point Sailing Association and supported by Destination NSW, Port Stephens Council, Pantaenius Insurance, Garmin, Port Stephens Accommodation, Port Stephens Strata and more.

Results can be found here.

More information on the event website at www.sailportstephens.com.au

Related Articles

Revised dates for Sail Port Stephens 2017
Avoiding a clash with the peak Easter period The 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens regatta is expanding and moving to a new timeslot in April 2017, avoiding a clash with the peak Easter period. Posted on 28 Aug 2016 NSW IRC titles decided
At Sail Port Stephens When the weather cooled after a glorious and mostly dry week at Sail Port Stephens, the action hit boiling point offshore in the IRC fleet contesting the final day of their state title across three divisions. Posted on 17 Apr 2016 Broughton race for Hicko
At Sail Port Stephens A morning drifter delaying the race starts both inshore and offshore graduated to a gloriously warm light air afternoon for the first-ever Sail Port Stephens' Broughton Island Passage Race. Posted on 16 Apr 2016 Ichi Ban states intention
With opening hat-trick at Sail Port Stephens Matt Allen's NSW IRC Championship title quest is in full swing with three straight wins and an early IRC division 1 series lead for his TP52 Ichi Ban on the opening day at Sail Port Stephens. Posted on 15 Apr 2016 Commodore's Cup day 3
Jab and Even Finer victors at Sail Port Stephens It wouldn't be a Sail Port Stephens without a downpour and the Commodore's Cup fleet contesting the final of their three-race series copped a drenching amid sunshine, rainbows and tricky winds ranging from zero to 10 knots and west to east. Posted on 13 Apr 2016 Commodore's Cup day 2
Jab out-punches Arch Rival at Sail Port Stephens Two Sail Port Stephens Commodore's Cup fleets raced inshore at Nelson Bay on the NSW mid north coast in 12-15 knot sou'easters as the warm and dry autumn regatta continues. Posted on 12 Apr 2016 Commodore's Cup race
Ideal Sail Port Stephens opener Day one of the Commodore's Cup at Sail Port Stephens proved an idyllic shakedown for the record fleet of 52 yachts varying in size and design, 13 – 16 knots of SSE breeze and loads of warm autumn sunshine to break the regatta seal for the ninth time. Posted on 11 Apr 2016 Performance Cruising and Performance Racing
Mid-event action at Sail Port Stephens At either end of the Sail Port Stephens' on-water racing spectrum is the opening Commodore's Cup cruising option and the closing IRC NSW Championship. In between sit the Performance Cruising and Racing divisions. Posted on 20 Apr 2015 Sail Port Stephens overall
Southerly front spares the racing A cold front moving up the NSW coast bringing strong winds, rain and thunderstorms stayed away long enough for race crews to enjoy a sixth and final day of easy-going conditions and a dry Sail Port Stephens. Posted on 19 Apr 2015 Sail Port Stephens day 5
Tempo change Something's brewing at Port Stephens, and not just the crazy crew costume plans for tonight's dress up 'P party' at Vues on the Bay on the eve of Sail Ports Stephens' final day. Posted on 18 Apr 2015

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy