Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Expert Sailing Skills by Tom Cunliffe
Expert Sailing Skills by Tom Cunliffe
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Vane 36R Woods Cup Trophy at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 4:52 pm 1 April 2017

What no batteries? Well actually no batteries, no winch, no servo and no radio gear whatsoever. Just a gadget at the back end connected to the rudder to operate a touch as the wind veers back and forth.

Before the introduction of modern radio transmitters and receiver control, was the art of being able to control your pride and joy with just your expertise or knowledge in how to trim your boat manually.

Most of us would think that we are spoiled in being able to control our craft at free will around the pond, but actually the reverse is probably more true - the guys that are really in the know are the ones that can make yachts sail by themselves.

I've often heard somebody say of a radio boat, it's sailing fine at the moment since I haven't touched the sticks. The reason probably is that the sailing vessel has now found its own equilibrium and what we were doing prior was trying to force it away from its natural sailing course.

Saturday 1st April was no fools' day for the five skippers that entered the 36 Restricted class for vane boats. Along with 2 extra helpers and Eric Watkinson for scoring the day, so it was a goer.

The R in the class is 'Restriction'. Boat hulls are measured to fit in a box 36" x 11" x 9" to qualify.

The wind was straight down the lake which must make it easier to adjust your head into tactical fixation of your feather setting on the vane. Peter J. was struggling at first as his boat seemed to be pinching a bit too much, but got better after each race on the beat.

Peter Whiteside was doing alright and was looking good if he was to snatch the crown from Peter Jackson. Eddie accumulated a good score before lunch and was slowly easing his way up the points ladder along with John P.

Martin Pritchard the Newbie on the block was having a couple of tied up touches with other boats on the run but still easing his way into the group quite nicely.

Three races had been held before lunch in a slight drizzle, all in A rigs and then as the sun came out and also the wind picked up a touch a couple were starting see their boats struggle.

Peter Whiteside's last run was plumb perfect, right down the center line, you couldn't have steered it that good with a joystick.

It was decided after a complete round, where by each had all sailed one another to call it a day at about 2:15pm. To change suites and sail another round would have probably taken us past 6pm to finish. 3 points are given for a beat and 2 points for a run and as Peter Whiteside had accumulated the most points and couldn't be caught, he was calculated to be the winner.

The next Vane 36 R sailing is the 'Topham Cup' on Saturday 22nd April.

Overall Results:

1 Peter Whiteside
2 John Plant
3 Eddie Greenwood

Related Articles

Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Now up to six skippers in total We are now up to 6 skippers in number. This week we had the unbeatable John P., also Mike who only usually only sails in a blue moon so I'm told, and the gentle as anybody you'd like to know Ian. Posted on 31 Mar RC Lasers TT at Poole
Always a blue sky welcome I don't know what it is, but Poole seems to always give the Lasers a blue sky welcome. Due to the wind direction, off the houses, Race Officer Peter Wiles and his team set a course in the large lake, laying a beat/run with dog leg course. Posted on 29 Mar Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Giving it a whirl on a windy day Many will remember I had a couple of visits to Fleetwood's Tuesday RC Mustang sailing yachts last year. Well now I've gone and got myself one. Last Tuesday looked an ideal day to give it a whirl, as I tend to like the windy days. Posted on 24 Mar RC Laser & Df65 Southport Winter Series overall
A very windy finale at West Lancs Relentless rain for the last month or so - have we not had enough? The journey in saw more of it, but just as you arrived at 10:00, magically it stopped. It was windy... very windy... probably 25mph from the west. Posted on 23 Mar RC Laser Fleetwood Spring Series day 1
Sluice gate open at the bridge end As you approached Laidleys Walk, you couldn't but help notice that there was water in the Model boating lake. Then, just as you rounded the Sea Cadet HQ roundabout, you realised that there wasn't enough in the lake to actually sail in. Posted on 17 Mar Lymington DF65 March Championship
Competitive and cheap racing in the marina On Saturday March 11th Lymington Town Sailing Club's RC Yachting section met for their March monthly championship. Posted on 16 Mar Scottish IOM Travellers at Levenhall
18 skippers for first event of the 2017 season The first event of the Scottish Travellers IOM series for 2017 attracted eighteen skippers with fifteen from six of the Scottish District clubs together with three raiders from Killingworth south of the border. Posted on 12 Mar Fleetwood Df65 Winter/Spring Series Round 5
Concluding part of the series Saturday saw the concluding part of the Df65 Winter series. As only 2 events were sailed at the end of 2016, the start of 2017 was included to make up a series. The first one was cancelled due to no water leaving a further 5 up to date. Posted on 7 Mar RC Laser & Df65 Southport Winter Series day 5
14 helms brave the elements The forecast was for some rain and light-ish winds from the South. The marsh and the wetlands in the area were looking waterlogged and very wet. Posted on 6 Mar RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood day 4
A problem with marks moving in the high winds By only 3 replying with a yes and a possible maybe to the email invite from Liz, it was looking doubtful to whether we would be racing at all. Ken did decide to turn up in the end as the weather looked like it just might turn for the better. Posted on 27 Feb

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy