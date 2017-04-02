Please select your home edition
RS Aero Australian Championship at Black Rock Yacht Club

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:38 am 1-2 April 2017
Chris Brain wins the 5 rig fleet at the RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon Photography

The last time Chris Brain sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement for the Aero Australian Championship he won off Black Rock on the shores of Port Phillip in Victoria over the weekend of April 1-2, 2017.

Brain explains, "Since 1983 I've been windsurfing, surfing and kiteboarding. Last year my father rang out of the blue and said he'd found my Minnow under a shearing shed in the country. It still belonged to our family. We cleaned it up and my son, who was nine at the time, started sailing at our local club at Sugarloaf. With him sailing I thought I'd like to get back into it. I'd never heard of an Aero so I did my research and they seemed to be the outstanding choice, and here we are!"

The night Brain ordered the printing for his son Lachlan's Minnow, renamed Yoda, he realised he needed to print his own so borrowed the name 'Jack' from his old Minnow's original moniker, Jumping Jack Splash, reflecting his father's penchant for The Rolling Stones.

On his first Aero 5 regatta and series victory by four points over Michael Parks, Brain said, "The boat handled Saturday's heavy winds with ease, it surfs downwind really smoothly. That was my best day. The ergonomics are brilliant and it's so quick and easy to rig. It's a joy to sail."

Day one of the six-race Aero Nationals was sailed in a consistent 15 to 20 knot cold south westerly breeze making for some exciting sailing in the wind and steep waves, classic Black Rock conditions that saw a terrific battle play out for first place.

While there were three different rig sizes in the Aero fleet it made little difference at the top mark with some of the 5 rigs right up with the 7 and 9 rigs. Out of the ten boats that completed all three races four were juniors and three were female sailors.

Chris Brain (1284) and Nick Collins-George (1923) during the RS Aero Australian Championship - photo © Alex McKinnon Photography
Chris Brain (1284) and Nick Collins-George (1923) during the RS Aero Australian Championship - photo © Alex McKinnon Photography

After day one of the Black Rock Yacht Club (BRYC) Skiff Regatta and RS nationals Brian Case held the lead in the Aero 7, recording two firsts and a second, a set of results he was able to consolidate on Sunday April 2 when he cleaned up the national championship by three points from Nick Collis-George.

"It was a terrific event and the talent was incredible," Case said. "I never once made the top mark in first place and I owe my results to having a slight edge on the downwind legs. The most important thing this year was having sailors from three states attend, that was the big step up in competition and a great indication of where the class is going. Plus there are so many juniors nipping at our heels."

On his 18 months in an Aero Case said his "favourite thing is the ease of sailing, and I can walk the next day". The ease of rigging up and the ergonomics plus the opportunity to sail fast in a modern lightweight boat make the class an ideal choice he added.

RS Aero Australian Championship - photo © Alex McKinnon Photography
RS Aero Australian Championship - photo © Alex McKinnon Photography

Sunday saw a much more pleasant day with a 10-12 knot sou'easter greeting the sailors as they arrived at the host club. This swung more to the east prior to racing and picked up in strength as the day progressed, averaging 15 to 18 knots with the gusts peaking at 22 knots.

With flatter water the differences between the 5 and 7 rigs was more obvious but the classes still enjoyed some tight racing.

Class spokesperson Richard Furneaux commented that the standard of race management provided by BRYC was of the highest order with the rescue boat crews in constant action on the first day.

While there were 23 Aeros entered, conditions kept a number of the inexperienced sailors ashore. The 16-strong fleet enjoyed a closely fought regatta which bodes well for the continued growth of the class domestically. The first Aero Worlds in France later this year includes two Aussies.

Overall Results:

PosHelmBoat NameSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
RS Aero 5
1BRAIN ChrisJack1393SSC111‑3126
2PARKS MichaelSwoosh1386BRYC23212‑1210
3DANKS PhilippaAeroDynamic1680BYS3‑4424114
4LOKUM JacquiElsecaller1388BRYC‑42343315
5JOHNSON KatieBubbles1681BYS‑55555424
6CHAMBERS GarryZUKI1687BYS6‑121212121254
7STINSON CliffordSelchidh1185PMYC‑12121212121260
7MCCALLUM NanetteMr Magoo1191PMYC‑12121212121260
7CHAMBERS OliverThe KraKen1385BYS‑12121212121260
7GALLETLY KendraTBA1683BYS‑12121212121260
7CLELAND FlynnAero Dynamic1684BYS‑12121212121260
RS Aero 7
1CASE BrianRocky1RGYC11121‑36
2COLLIS‑GEORGE NickB21284BSC22‑31319
3STEPHINSON PeterGlide Free 21200MHASC‑43232212
4FERGUSSON RonKelpie1189ASC35544‑1221
5GILES AndrewTijuana Taxi1194Lake Boga Lake Cullulleraine‑54455422
6MCALISTER KenNimbus1679BRYC‑12121277543
7GONZALVO GusBlack Sheep1291PMYC‑121212661248
8CHAPLIN BrendanNone The Wiser1074BRYC‑1212128121256
9HUNN RichardTBA8SBYC‑12121212121260
9FAULDER GeoffNifty 521290PMYC‑12121212121260
9CLELAND DeanRash Decision1696BYS‑12121212121260

