Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A4771 Through Deck Fairlead
Allen A4771 Through Deck Fairlead
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Congressional Cup Match Racing at Long Beach Yacht Club - Overall

by Congressional Cup Media today at 6:27 am 28 March - 2 April 2017

In a series of matches that were as mercurial as the weather, Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) in a fifth and final winner-take-all match.

Not since 2012 has Ian Williams [GRB] donned the coveted Crimson Blazer, the honour bestowed to the top names in sailing since 1965. What The Masters Green Jacket is to pro golfing, the Crimson Blazer is to yacht racing.

But Williams had been denied, after two consecutive Congressional Cup wins in 2011 and 2012; even as he reigned as six-time Match Racing World Champion. And in 2016, his team finished last in the Congressional Cup.

That shake-up was motivating, said Williams, who vowed to come back and redeem himself. He returned to Congressional Cup this week, building momentum throughout the five-day event. In the Quarter Finals he conquered Chris Steele (NZL), moving on to beat defending champion Taylor Canfield in the Semi Finals in three strokes; leading Williams into the Finals against Berntsson.

Races were aggressive, including two matches held as a thick bank of fog rolled through. "It's rare to race like that; difficult when you can't see the top mark," Williams said. But they were able to keep close to Berntsson, and get a win in the second match. "Johnie has been on fire this week, and we thought once we got a win on him, maybe we could break his spell."

In the fourth flight, that fire turned explosive. In a blistering pre-start, as the boats skimmed the pier, Williams was penalised for nosing in without room. Flagged, he continued his combat with Berntsson, sprinting toward the start line, but didn't keep clear of Berntsson, picking up a second penalty, then as he tacked back to clear the committee boat he was forced to fend off, warranting a third and terminal (black) flag. The race was over nearly as soon as it had begun.

"We were expecting it," Williams admitted, but they shook it off. "We just had to forget about it, and move on to the next race."

With wheels spinning, racing resumed, in a final winner-takes-all match. Splitting tacks, at the leeward gate Williams went left while Berntsson banked on the right side of the course... and lost. With the late afternoon wind waning, Williams got the better breeze, and defeated Berntsson by over a minute.

Sunday's final day of Congressional Cup racing had commenced in 11 knots of southerly breeze, in Long Beach: one of North America's busiest, and premier seaports. As the waters sparkled in the bright sunshine, the 1.5nm Fleet Race and a $2K purse was won by Steele; but not without a fight from Sam Gilmour (AUS).

Ian Williams and his GAC Pindar team win the Congressional Cup - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Ian Williams and his GAC Pindar team win the Congressional Cup - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Going into the day, both Berntsson and Williams were within one point of the Finals. Each smartly dispatched their rivals: Taylor Canfield (ISV) and Phil Robertson (NZL) (respectively) – who went on to compete in the Petite Finals. In that contest, Canfield defeated Robertson 2-0 for third place in the Congressional Cup regatta.

Berntsson had cruised through Qualifying, finishing at the top of the leaderboard over 11 of the world's top yacht racing talents. His only losses during the week had been to Harry Price (AUS) and Gilmour (AUS) – two young talented Aussie, who were subsequently eliminated.

Berntsson had been on a roll and eager to win his second Crimson Blazer: having won the title in 2009. Bowing to Williams in the Finals, he said, "We're already looking forward to coming back next year."

Ian Williams and his GAC Pindar team win the Congressional Cup - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Ian Williams and his GAC Pindar team win the Congressional Cup - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Congressional Cup is held directly off the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier, which was abuzz with hundreds of spectators who turned out for today's exciting conclusion.

The World Match Racing Tour now moves on to Marstrand 3-8 July for Match Cup Sweden, one of Sweden's premier sporting events, which attracts over 100,000 spectators to the island paradise. The event will also be back in the high speed M32 so for crews it will be time to re-set and re-calibrate as the World Championship rolls onwards.

Overall Results:

Final
Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 3-1 Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team

Petit Final
Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One 2-0 Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ningbo

1. Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar
2. Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team
3. Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One
4. Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ningbo
5. Sam Gilmour (AUS) Neptune Racing
6. Scott Dickson (USA) Dickson Racing
7. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN) Aschenbrenner Racing
8. Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing
9. Eric Monnin (SUI) Albert Riele Swiss Team
10.Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing
11. Nicolai Sehested (DEN) EWII Racing
12. David Storrs (USA) Perquot Racing

Visit www.thecongressionalcup.com and www.wmrt.com for more information.

Related Articles

Congressional Cup Match Racing day 4
Berntsson and Williams on the brink "Choices are the hinges of destiny," goes the famous quote by Edwin Markham, and today's Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you. Posted on 2 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 3
Williams dominates repechage, qualifies for Quarter Finals In France they call it a "Repêchage." In America it's known as a "do-over." And today, in the world of top-level match racing, it was called "redemption". Posted on 1 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 2
Berntsson blasts through qualifying "Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!" announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL), at the 53rd Congressional Cup's opening 'Meet the Skippers' dinner. Posted on 31 Mar Congressional Cup Match Racing day 1
Everyone gets a piece of the pie Brilliant sunshine greeted the all-star line-up of Congressional Cup 2017, racing along the shores of Long Beach, California. Conditions were nothing like last year's dismal, drizzly weather. Posted on 30 Mar Ficker Cup at Long Beach YC
Age and experience triumph over youth Scott Dickson and David Storrs defeated young challengers Harry Price and Nevin Snow in the semi-finals of the 38th annual Ficker Cup held here today, with Dickson, representing Long Beach Yacht Club, going on to win the prestigious Ficker Cup trophy. Posted on 27 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth overall
Phil Robertson shows how it's done New Zealand's Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 25 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 5
Western Australian Bonanza Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 24 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 4
Mirsky completes the local line-up Royal Perth Yacht Club skipper Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2 – 1 down to defeat Sweden's Nicklas Dackhammar to become the fourth local skipper into the quarter finals of the Match Cup Australia. Posted on 23 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 3
Williams makes shock exit The upsets continue on the third day of the Match Cup Australia, as Ian Williams, who has won the world championship a record six times, is eliminated by local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 2
Flying Dutchman disposes of Barkow & Anyon Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers, and Sally Barkow and George Anyon were reminded of this today in brutal style. Posted on 21 Mar

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy